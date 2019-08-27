Jackson Hole Gets Overshadowed

Friday, August 23, was a wild day in markets, which many market participants had expected. However, the price volatility came from an unexpected source. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech at the central bank's annual retreat at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The address, as well as interviews with the voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, typically provides a window into their thinking when it comes to monetary policy. The market had expected a more dovish approach from the Fed, leading to further cuts to the Fed Funds rate over the coming months. Overall, the message from Wyoming was not all that clear.

Meanwhile, before the speech got underway, China told the world that they would retaliate against US protectionist measures with tariffs on $75 billion of US exports. A combination of the move by China and a less dovish than desired presentation by Chairman Powell led President Trump to unleash a slew of critical tweets.

Source: Twitter

The stock market sunk in the aftermath of the tweet along with the dollar. The price of crude oil fell, and copper reached a new low for the year as risk-off conditions gripped the market. Gold exploded $30 higher, and silver rallied. Fear and uncertainty gripped markets across all asset classes on the back of the escalation of the ongoing trade and currency war between the US and China. After the markets closed for the week, President Trump responded by increasing tariff rates in Chinese exports to the US.

Jackson Hole was a background event as it turned out to be a sideshow to the trade war. The events of August 23 likely set the stage for higher highs in the gold market, which settled the week not far below the recent peak.

If gold is on its way to the $1600 level or higher in the short-term, the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index 3X product (JNUG) could provide some spectacular gains over the coming days and weeks.

Chairman Powell delivers a dovish message

At the July 31 FOMC meeting, the central bank cut the Fed Fund rate by 25 basis points and ended quantitative tightening. The Fed cited low inflation, "uncertainty"created by trade issues between the US and China, and "crosscurrents" from other areas of the world as reasons for the move. One day after the first rate cut in years, President Trump escalated the trade dispute, and China followed with retaliation.

Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole retreat last Friday was the first chance to hear from the leader of the central bank in light of the developments on the trade front. Just hours before he took the podium, China fired another salvo in the trade war against the US with tariffs on another $75 billion in US exports to the world's most populous nation.

In his message, the Chairman acknowledged that the US and global economies had become more turbulent since July 31 and said that the Fed would do what is necessary to support economic growth and stability. However, he stopped short of providing any indication about monetary policy moves at the upcoming September meeting. While the presentation had a dovish tone in light of recent economic events, the Chairman left little meat on the bone for markets to chew on over the coming weeks.

Other members of the committee are divided

At the July meeting, the final vote for a rate cut was 8-2 with Eric Rosengren from the Boston Fed, and Esther George from the Kansas City Fed dissenting. Both central bankers stated that economic data in the US did not support lower interest rates. During interviews at the retreat last week, both seem to maintain that opinion with the September meeting on the horizon.

At the same time, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker questioned the need for easier monetary policy given the healthy labor market in the US and robust economic data in the form of GDP growth.

While some in the market are looking for a 50 basis point rate cut in September, there will likely be some degree of dissent to even a 25 basis point adjustment to the downside.

The trade war escalates

After China slapped new tariffs on the US, President Trump did not wait long to respond. With an hour of the close of the stock market on Friday, the President increased the percentage rates on tariffs of Chinese goods coming into the US. The tit-for-tat trade war continues to rage on with the next move likely coming from the Chinese.

The dollar index fell sharply on Friday, August 23, in the aftermath of Chairman Powell's speech and the move by China. The movement in the dollar was odd considering the lack of conviction for a substantial rate cut, and the fear and uncertainty over trade that typically drives money into the US currency as a safe haven asset.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract illustrates it fell from over 98 to settle the session at 97.53. Meanwhile, the index put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart as it made a higher high from the prior session and closed below the previous day's low. The price action occurred on higher than average volume, which tends to provide technical support for the move and reversal in the short-term trend.

The price action in the dollar smelled of currency intervention. The US President recently rejected a proposal from Peter Navarro, his chief trade advisor, to push the dollar lower to counteract the lack of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. However, with the trade war escalating, and the central bank not taking any significant steps, it is possible that the US Treasury conducted some market operations in the foreign exchange market last Friday to prevent a rise in the dollar to a new high. The move in the dollar seemed counter-intuitive, so intervention could explain the move.

More rate cuts coming - the President heads for the G7 meeting in Europe

The latest development on the trade front likely sealed the deal for a 25-basis point rate cut from the Fed on September 18. Based on the comments from Jackson Hole, anything more than that could be a giant reach unless there are negative surprises in economic data over the coming weeks.

After unleashing what was a "tweetstorm" on August 23, President Trump headed off to the G7 meeting in France. The President has many differences with other leaders over a host of issues including trade, the environment, Iran, contributions to NATO, and others. Even before the meeting convened, the members decided to cancel any joint communique at the conclusion. Last year, a joint statement went up in smoke over a confrontation between President Trump and the Canadian Prime Minister.

There were more than a few areas of disagreement between the leaders at the meeting in France, which gave rise to headlines. President Trump stated he believes the G7 should go back to be the G8 to include Russia President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Putin was expelled from the group after incursions into Ukraine during the Obama administration. Additionally, last week, President Trump expressed interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark and was quickly rebuked by the Danish Prime Minister. At the same time, all of the tension may not circulate around the US President. Boris Johnson, the new British Prime Minister, has pledged to deliver Brexit by October 31 with or without a deal. Johnson's relationship with Germany, France, and other members of the EU is contentious.

While there were no earth-shattering headlines from the G7 meeting, the news cycle has been highly volatile and that is likely to continue.

Gold heads for new highs - mining shares and leveraged tools

At the end of last week, gold told us that the trade war between the US and China and falling interest rates around the world should continue to push the price of the yellow metal higher. Central bank buying continues to underpin the gold market as China and Russia have been absorbing all domestic production for years. In July, Russia purchased 300,000 ounces of gold on the international market.

Friday was a busy day in all markets. The stock market sunk, and crude oil dropped by over $2 per barrel at its lows of the session. The price of copper dropped to a new low for 2019 and the lowest price since mid-2017 on the increasing fears of a global recession. Meanwhile, the price of gold went the other way.

Source: CQG

The chart of December COMEX gold futures shows that the price of the yellow metal rose from just under the $1500 level on August 22 to a high at $1540.30 last Friday. December futures settled the week just below the peak at $1537.60 per ounce. Gold moved to the upside on higher than average volume as over 480,000 contracts traded during the final session of last week. Trade issues, the Fed, a slew of tweets, and a falling dollar together created a bullish environment for the yellow metal. On Sunday night, August 25, gold rose to a new and higher high at $1565.

Technical resistance stands at the August 13 high at around the $1600 per ounce level, but the ultimate target is at the 2011 record high at $1920.70 per ounce. Gold is already at record highs in more than a few of the world's leading currencies. In euro terms, the precious metals closed last week at a level that was less than 10 euros below its 2012 all-time high. On August 26, it rose to a new record price.

If the next leg of the bull market in gold continues to take the price to new heights over the coming weeks, gold mining shares are likely to outperform the price of the yellow metal. Gold mining companies act as leveraged instruments as they extract the metal from the crust of the earth. The junior gold mining companies that engage in exploration for the precious metal often outperform the price action on the upside and underperform on the downside.

When selecting gold mining investments, I favor the GDX and GDXJ ETF products as they diversify the idiosyncratic risks inherent in individual mining companies. When purchasing a specific mining company, the buyer not only assumes the risk of the price of gold but also of the management and specific mining properties, which in some cases involves country risks. For example, nations like Indonesia have a habit of nationalizing mining properties within their borders at times, which can destroy the value of the investment. To turbocharge results, the NUGT and JNUG products are short-term vehicles that provide triple-leveraged exposure to the GDX and GDXJ, respectively.

The fund summary for the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X product states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including 'emerging markets,' as that term is defined by the index provider. It is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of JNUG include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JNUG holds a leveraged option and swap contracts to create triple exposure to the GDXJ product that holds:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JNUG is a highly liquid short-term trading product that will lose value quickly if the junior gold mining shares move lower or remain stable in value. However, in a bull market in gold where the price is moving aggressively higher, the returns can be significant. JNUG has net assets of $803.68 million and trades an average of over 2.8 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.17%.

The price of December gold futures rallied from a low at $1502.10 on August 22 to a high at $1540.30 on August 23, or 2.54%.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that over the same timeframe, GDXJ moved from $39.10 to $41.37 per share or 5.8% higher as the junior miners provided a leveraged return compared to the gold futures market.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the turbocharged JNUG product rallied from $76.50 to $90.00 per share over the same period, a rise of 17.6%, which was slightly more than triple the move in the GDXJ product.

For those that believe gold is heading much higher in the short-term, JNUG could be the perfect speculative tool to enhance and optimize trading results.

The developments on the trade front overshadowed the Fed at the end of last week. With lower interest rates on the horizon, and the weakness in the dollar index last Friday, gold could continue its ascent in all currency terms leading to attractive gains in gold mining stocks. Gold is the asset that is attracting the most interest these days, and all signs are that the trend will continue to take the price of the precious metal to higher highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold