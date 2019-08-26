General Electric: The Prisoner's Dilemma

The nash equilibrium shows that we ought to wait and see.

The bad news is already priced in, and the stock is likely undervalued by 63%.

After a rough few years and a significant dip in price, it might just be the time to get the company.

General Electric (GE) is expected to deliver treacherous revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing satisfyingly in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a sheltered risk-reward proposition with a dream come true downside and powerful upside potential. As a bonus, the price is astonishingly undervalued, and the company issues reasonable dividends.

GE is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $70 Billion with firm financials. The recent dip in price is a crucial factor for the valuation, and although it has had a rough couple of years, now, it might be the time to get the stock.

The whistleblower impact

Recently, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos published a report that claims that GE could be committing fraud for $38 Billion.

The news tumbled the stock price, and while the market cap has fallen almost that amount in the last couple of months, the most worrisome part of the report is that it could just be the tip of the iceberg.

While the valuation below will support that the company has forecasted to perform marvelously in the next years, the issue the report possesses is whether the forecast and reports of the company are reliable and can be trusted.

In simple terms, if we get the stock now and the report turns out to be true, we lose, but if it turns out to be overblown, we might be kicking ourselves in the future. This is very similar to the prisoner's dilemma.

Two prisoners are separated into individual rooms and cannot communicate with each other. The normal game is shown below: It is assumed that both prisoners understand the nature of the game, have no loyalty to each other, and will have no opportunity for retribution or reward outside the game. Regardless of what the other decides, each prisoner gets a higher reward by betraying the other ("defecting"). The reasoning involves an argument by dilemma: B will either cooperate or defect. If B cooperates, A should defect, because going free is better than serving 1 year. If B defects, A should also defect, because serving 2 years is better than serving 3. So either way, A should defect. Parallel reasoning will show that B should defect. Because defection always results in a better payoff than cooperation regardless of the other player's choice, it is a dominant strategy. Mutual defection is the only strong Nash equilibrium in the game (i.e. the only outcome from which each player could only do worse by unilaterally changing strategy). The dilemma, then, is that mutual cooperation yields a better outcome than mutual defection but is not the rational outcome because the choice to cooperate, from a self-interested perspective, is irrational. Source - Wikipedia

Right now, we don't know how bad the report is. And if we pass the opportunity, our profit would be lower if it is overblown.

If we go long now, our outcome will depend on an unpredictable situation; if we wait, our profits might be smaller but more certain.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth should range 5-6.3%, estimating gross margin is between 27.3% and 28.8%, projecting R&D as a percentage of revenue should range 3.4-4%, and G&A as a percentage of revenue could range between 13.3% and 12.8%, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for GE in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the assessment is the average yearly growth of the next years. While the valuation considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average annual return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst undervalued by 6% and at best undervalued by 124%. So, the stock is undervalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that GE will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 36.4%.

A score of 36% is remarkably high, especially considering that the annual return is not taking into account the dividends that the company will issue in the following years.

Conclusions

The company has a lot of things going its way; the expected performance for next year is record-breaking, the price is exceptionally undervalued, the downside potential is optimal, and the level of risk is secure. Sure, the company is not without problems; the past few years have been rough on the company and the leadership team.

The famous quote of the oracle of Omaha might apply here; however, investing in a company with an ongoing investigation is beyond unwise. While the report might be overblowing out of proportion the problems of the company, it could be right on the money. The Nash equilibrium tells us that the better option is to wait and see if GE will be in chapter 11 or we can get a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.