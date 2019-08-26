Dick's Sporting Goods - Good Q2, But It's Not Enough

Nonetheless, the stock price is going nowhere as traders don't seem to buy the long-term prospects of current growth measures.

The company's measures seem to be working as comps growth is strong and e-commerce and POPUS sales are accelerating.

One of my highlights of week 34 earnings was the release of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) earnings. Not because I own shares (I don't) or because the stock is a major driver of retail stocks in general (it's not), but because this company is working on a recovery based on customer satisfaction, omni-channel support and comps growth. I am happy to say that Q2 earnings were strong and the plan seems to be working out. Unfortunately, the stock seems to be unable to catch a bid as investors still seem to avoid retailers altogether. As much as I hate to say it given the company's efforts, I think the best place to put your money are the producers of Dick's products.

Source: Dick's Sporting Goods

What Happened?

The Pennsylvania based sporting goods retailer has been a terrible place for investors to put their money. The stock has gone nowhere. Not just between now and the start of 2018 but even before retailers (in general) started to run into trouble in 2015. The only ones who benefited were investors who only cared about the dividend and smart swing traders who managed to either buy or short some of the larger stock price moves of which quite a few occurred.

When looking at the bigger picture (graph below), we see something that looks familiar. The company's margins have been in a rather steep downtrend since 2014. Between 2014 and 2016, a lot of retailers started to run into trouble as labor costs, commodities and other factors started to see higher inflation rates. Adding to that, the competition between retailers and e-commerce giants started to accelerate.

The good thing is that Dick's was able to keep sales growth up. In 2018, sales did contract which caused the stock to get even more volatile than usual. This should be expected every time sales are down or expected to fall as sales growth has been the number one weapon to fight lower margins. As long as sales outperform margin contraction, you get to keep earnings up. Dick's has done this quite successfully as you can see below.

Why Q2 Was A Good Quarter

In light of everything I just mentioned, one can consider the Q2 results to be a huge success. Dick's reported adjusted EPS of $1.26 which is above expectations of $1.21 and 5% higher on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Estimize

The bottom line was supported by strong sales growth. Total sales soared by 3.8% to $2.26 billion. Same-store sales increased 3.2% driven by a 2.1% increase in average ticket and a 1.1% increase in transactions. Both brick-and-mortar and online sales did well as e-commerce sales accelerated 21% and accounted for 12% of total sales. This is 100 basis points higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

The good news continues as the company saw growth in each of its three primary categories: hard lines, apparel and footwear.

Gross profit reached 29.97% of total sales which is a 31 basis point decline. Merchandise margins decreased by 65 basis points. Nonetheless, management is satisfied with their results as a large part of the merchandise margins decline was caused by hunt merchandise. The company has cleared hunt merchandise from 125 stores and used this space to display more locally relevant categories. The company also replaced its Reebok athletic apparel with DSG brand products.

The company's inventory is in good shape and merchandise margins are expected to recover in the quarters ahead. Adding to that, shipping and fulfillment costs increased as a result of strong e-commerce growth. The company opened two new dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centers in New York and California and formed a strategic delivery partnership with FedEx (FDX). This partnership is already paying off and should further push delivery times down to one day in an increasing number of cases.

Moving over to another measures to enhance customer satisfaction. Dick's is increasingly investing in purchase online and pick up in store initiatives. These POPUS sales are significantly outpacing the 21% growth the company saw in overall e-commerce business. Better site messaging, in-store execution and better inventory availability were major drivers behind this success.

With regard to customer loyalty, Dick's will launch a new Scorecard Gold program to enhance the results already achieved with its Scorecard loyalty program which covers 70% of company-wide sales. The Gold program will include more opportunities to redeem points, early access to sales and product launches, various VIP events and more.

Everything mentioned so far was the reason behind an updated full-year guidance. Same-store sales is now expected to be up by low single digits after previous expectations of slightly positive same-store sales growth. Full-year EPS guidance has been raised from $3.20-$3.40 to $3.30-$3.45.

Unfortunately, the stock which is trading at 9.9x next year's earnings was unable to show any significant upside after earnings. The stock is even down roughly 2% while I am writing this. Not a lot seems to have changed as not even higher guidance is able to get this stock higher. I am afraid the underperformance compared to the retail ETF (XRT) and large producers of sportswear like Nike (NKE) will continue.

Data by YCharts

I like the company's success but think that there is a lot of uncertainty with regard to the company's growth measure. The decision to put more 'updated' products in the store might be short-lived as trends don't change often and e-commerce alone won't turn the bottom line around on a long-term basis. Don't get me wrong here, I think the company is doing a lot to sustain sales and it is working. I just doubt it will be enough to attract traders and investors who are used to the performance of Nike and its peers. These stocks were much better investments for traders and investors bullish on sporting goods.

So almost needless to say, even though I think management is doing a good job, I just don't think the stock will turn into a sudden provider of strong capital gains. I am staying away as I don't think the risk/reward warrants any significant long positions.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.