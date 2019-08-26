Silver: Time To Buy

If a bearish trend momentum is indicated, the extreme below the level, Buy 1 (B1), of $16.73 and the buy 2 (B2) level of $16.20 are activated.

If the price closes below $17.18, it would negate this bullishness, and a second close below it, would activate a bearish trend momentum.

The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) has given us a pretty clear picture for the silver market in relation to the relative implied volatility and the supply and demand levels. The VC PMI artificial intelligence provides self-directed traders a prescriptive structure based on a Fibonacci sequence embedded with the average price for next week.

We use the weekly data, since the daily data is exclusively for our subscribers in our live trading room at the Equity Management Academy. But the weekly data can be used profitably for swing or position trading for next week. The VC PMI produces information daily, weekly, and monthly.

Next Week

The silver market closing at $17.55 means that it is coming into this week with a bullish trend momentum. Closing above the average price of $17.18 gives us a bullish trend momentum. The sell 1 (S1) target for next week is $17.71. The sell 2 (S2) is at $18.16.

"This information is for short-term trading," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said. "It does not identify any longer-term trends for the silver market. It does give you a specific framework to use to trade this coming week."

If you are a day trader, you would use our daily. If you are a swing or position trader, you use our weekly or monthly data. Due to the publishing time for Seeking Alpha, we provide the weekly data in our reports on Seeking Alpha.

The average at $17.18 is a protective level that self-directed traders can use with the bullish sentiment. The alternate VC PMI count is that if the price closes below $17.18, it would negate this bullishness, and a second close below it would activate a bearish trend momentum. If a bearish trend momentum is indicated, the extreme below the level, Buy 1 (B1), of $16.73 and the buy 2 (B2) level of $16.20 are activated.

MontesDeOca teaches how to execute this information in our live trading room and is shown on the Ticker Tocker website (which is an independent, third-party platform, which verifies our trades based on the VC PMI).

The critical part of the algorithm is that when the price is identified at the S1 level of $17.71, it provides specific instructions. If you have been long since the early May correction bottom, depending on which instruments you use, you can use these levels to manage your positions. If you are long coming into this week, at $17.71, there is a 90% probability that, if the signal is activated, the price will revert back to the mean of $17.18. The minute that the price reaches $17.71, the artificial intelligence tells you to take profits and go neutral. Then wait to see what the price does. If the price closes above $17.71, you wait for the second target to be activated. You do not buy between S1 and S2, the area of distribution of supply.

The chart shows where the levels of supply and demand exist. You then know where to lighten up your long positions, depending on your size, objectives and risk management style. It does not guarantee anything. It gives you a mathematical probability for whether the market will be bullish or bearish, and likely to revert back to the mean.

Comment

If we look at the precious metals in general, we are in an explosive bull market long term. Higher prices appear to be on the way. The economics, politics, and geopolitical situation has built a strong fundamental foundation for the price of precious metals to be at much, much higher levels, especially if trade wars and currency wars deepen around the world. But, be aware, the price does not go up in a straight line. Be careful when the sentiment of the market is extremely over-weighted on one side. Even though the price is based on the volume and traders coming into the market, can always move far beyond any expected price level that you identify. No one knows how far a market will go in either direction. The VC PMI takes a structure and overlays it on the market, so our traders can see the extreme levels above and below the market.

"I work with the markets and the VC PMI, and book profits when it tells me to," MontesDeOca said. "You have to ignore the media and the fake fundamentals of the market."

Strategy

For next week, the silver market sentiment is bullish, and the price closing above the average is bullish. We have a clear target at S1. The algorithm tells us that the S1 level has a 90% probability of the market reverting to the mean from that level.

"I am confident going long silver," MontesDeOca said. "SILJ, as my instrument of choice, and I will stay long on a swing trade. I recommend SILJ to all our traders at the Equity Management Academy."

If silver reaches the objectives next week, you have the flexibility to sell some of your shares of SILJ. The futures market is riskier, and very few people can come in with 1,000 contracts. The margin alone would be impossible to meet for most traders.

"But you can buy 1,000 shares of SILJ and hold onto your position," MontesDeOca said, "as I am. As we get up to $17.71, I am planning to unload some of my shares. You have more flexibility when you are trading stocks, securities, ETFs, shares, and even options. SILJ is a great, flexible tool."

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor- Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

