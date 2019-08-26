Corcept Therapeutics And Relacorilant In Cushing's Syndrome

Relacorilant is a Phase 3 drug candidate in clinical development for endogenous Cushing’s syndrome in patients with concurrent type 2 diabetes.

Relacorilant, an antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, is a non-steroidal drug candidate that induced clinically meaningful benefits in a Phase 2 study in patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

Introduction

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is a small-cap ($1.43B) commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of oncologic, metabolic and endocrine diseases as well as psychiatric disorders.

Its singular commercialized product, Korlym (mifepristone), is a once-daily oral therapeutics for hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance.

Relacorilant (formerly CORT125134) is glucocorticoid receptor antagonist in Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for Cushing syndrome and pancreatic cancer, respectively. Topline data for Cushing syndrome is expected by early Q2/2021.

What's Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome?

Cushing’s syndrome or hypercortisolism is a rare metabolic disease triggered by excess secretion of cortisol. Specifically, endogenous Cushing’s syndrome is mediated or induced by excess cortisol secretion in response to a disorder of the adrenal glands leading to overproduction of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH.).

In contrast, exogenous Cushing’s syndrome is triggered by something outside your body. Specifically, excessive and prolonged consumption of pharmacological agents such as prednisone or dexamethasone, which are prescribed to treat many autoimmune or inflammatory diseases.

Symptomatic events associated with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome may include weight gain and fatty deposits in certain areas of the body, such as the face, below the back of the neck, called a buffalo hump, and in the abdomen, thinning arms and legs, purple stretch marks on the abdomen, facial hair, fatigue, muscle weakness, easily bruised skin, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and other health issues.

Relacorilant: Data from the Phase 2 study showed that relacorilant administration induced clinically meaningful improvements in the blood pressure of hypertensive patients with Cushing’s syndrome after 12-16 weeks treatment. Relacorilant also was equally effective at reducing hyperglycemia in Cushing’s syndrome patients. An adjunct clinical benefit from relacorilant therapy was its weight loss benefits in a significant number of patients.

CORT also reported that relacorilant treatment was devoid of safety signals, vaginal bleeding, endometrial thickening, and low potassium, that have been documented with its commercialized therapeutics, Korlym. Presently, Korlym is approved for controlling high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) in patients with Cushing syndrome who have type 2 diabetes and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Importantly, relacorilant treatment did not cause liver toxicity. Hepatotoxicity is a recognized adverse event of Ketoconazole, an antibiotic used therapeutically for Cushing's syndrome globally, except in the US for over 30 years. Likewise, Pasireotide (Signifor) developed by Novartis (NVS) is therapeutically approved for Cushing’s syndrome and has been associated with mild liver toxicity.

RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) is an investigational cortisol synthesis inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development by Strongbridge (SBBP) for endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Topline data is expected by Q1/2020.

The company's CMO, Dr. Andreas Grauer, noted that a Phase 3 study of relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome was ongoing:

Dosing continues in Phase 3 trial (“GRACE”) of relacorilant in patients with Cushing’s syndrome Placebo-controlled trial of relacorilant to treat patients with less severe Cushing’s syndrome to begin late this year.

Financials And Analyst Ratings

Relacorilant was granted an orphan designation for Cushing’s syndrome by the European Medicine Agency.

At the end of Q2/2019, the company had $225.7M in cash and cash equivalents. Sale revenue of $72.67M was reported at the end of Q2/2019. The company estimates revenue guidance in 2019 of $285-$315M. CEO Dr. Belanoff on the strong quarter:

As they have every year, patients taking Korlym successfully overcame the insurance reauthorization hurdles many of them face in the first quarter. These obstacles do not interrupt their care, because we provide them with free Korlym. They do, however, temporarily reduce our revenue. Meanwhile, our business grew as the number of patients receiving Korlym and the number of physicians prescribing the medication continued to increase.

Based on the 13F filing, institutional ownership presently stands at 76.37%, with Blackrock and Vanguard Group the two top shareholders. A Buy is recommended by 4 analyst firms with a 12-month price consensus of $12.54.

Market Outlook

Dr. Andreas Grauer, CMO, on Phase 3 clinical expectation for Relacorilant:

GRACE seeks to confirm relacorilant’s positive Phase 2 results and to provide the basis for its approval in the United States and Europe as a treatment for Cushing’s syndrome. Patients in relacorilant’s Phase 2 trial exhibited meaningful improvements in glucose control and hypertension – two of Cushing’s syndrome’s most common and pernicious manifestations. The trial also met a wide range of secondary endpoints, including weight loss, liver function, coagulopathy, insulin resistance, cognitive function, mood and quality of life. These results were achieved without instances of Korlym’s significant off-target effects – vaginal bleeding, endometrial thickening, and low potassium.

