Enterprise Products Partners' Record Pipeline Volumes Ignite Profits And Distributable Cash Flow In Q2

As the demand for energy increases, it's no surprise that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) saw record pipeline volumes in Q2 of 2019. EPD missed on revenue by $290 million but beat EPS estimates by $0.04 on a per-share basis. I have been bullish on multiple midstream operators, including EPD for quite some time. My thesis around midstream operators is based on the world needing an increased amount of energy as the global population increases, third world countries industrialize, and more people move into the middle class. I believe that the growing energy demand will be satisfied primarily by an increased utilization of renewables and natural gas while we see peak oil demand over the next two decades. Midstream operators are in an interesting situation as the growing hatred in the political arena increases the barriers of entry limiting competition, while the growing demand for energy should continue to push record levels of fuels through the pipes. EPD is one of the largest midstream operators in the U.S and is in a prime position to capitalize on the growing demand for energy. With distributions yielding over 6% and 20+ years of annual growth, EPD deserves a spot in any dividend portfolio. I believe EPD is undervalued, and the growing financial metrics and distributable cash flow should help EPD find its footing above the $30 mark and start its ascent into the $30s.

(Source: EPD)

EPD's financial metrics are strong

EPD reported a strong Q2 when it came to the financials as their adjusted EBITDA was a record $2.1 billion, which is an increase of 18% compared to the same time period in the prior year. EPD's cash flow from operations also increased to record levels as equaled $2 billion. EPD's distributable cash flow, which is always something I look for in midstream operators, increased 20% to $1.7 billion, allowing EPD to retain $740 million after distributions. For the first half of 2019, after distributions, EPD retained $1.4 billion of distributable cash flow which can be put to work in different ways from funding growth projects to distribution increases.

While EPD's Q2 revenue decreased by 2.26% year over year, their operating expenses decreased by 9.86%. EPD generated an additional $573.9 million in operating income increasing by 58.18% from the same time period, while net income jumped 79.93% as it increased by $549.3 million. The slight decrease in revenue wasn't the worst thing in the world because EPD turned a substantial increase in profits. For the first half of 2019, EPD is in a strong financial position as the metrics from Q2 added to a strong position from Q1. For the first half of 2019, EPD's overall revenue is down $946.2 million or 5.33% year over year. While this would be a red flag for most companies, EPD has decreased their total costs and expenses by 12.96% or $2.06 billion while increasing their operating income by 49.96% or $1.06 billion and their net income by $918.2 billion or 57.48%. The slight decrease in revenue doesn't scare me as EPD is becoming more profitable. As their retained earnings from distributable cash flow increases, EPD can continue their organic growth and bring new projects online to replace their lost revenue and generate additional income.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: EPD Q2 Report)

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: EPD Q2 Report)

EPD's transport volumes reached record levels in Q2

One of the key focal points of EPD's Q2 report was that they reported record volumes in their business segments. EPD saw record volumes in liquid pipelines as 6.6 million barrels were transported per day, their marine terminals saw 2 million barrels per day pass through the system, while their NGL fractionation volumes hit 1 million barrels per day, and their natural gas pipeline volumes reached 14.5 trillion Btus per day. EPD brought into service $900 million of major growth projects over the second quarter, which included the Orla gas plant and Midland to Echo 2 crude oil pipeline. As more projects come online, it should help EPD create a trend of continuously breaking transport volumes quarter over quarter.

EPD is currently on schedule over the 2nd half of 2019 to bring online $3.2 billion of major growth projects. The expansion at the Houston Ship Terminal of the LPG marine terminal is set to come online which has the capacity to add 175,000 barrels per day. At Morgan's Point, EPD's ethylene export terminal and dock facility will be finished. EPD's Mont Belvieu project will finish its tenth NGL fractionator while, in the Permian Basin, EPD will bring online their Mentone 1 natural gas processing plant. The 2nd half of 2019 should be very exciting as these projects come online and add to the progress we have seen in the 1st half. If history repeats itself, we should see additional net income and distributable cash flow from EPD in the coming quarters.

A deeper dive into EPD's business segments

EPD's NGL Pipeline & Services includes 26 natural gas processing plants and related NGL marketing activities, roughly 19,200 miles of NGL pipelines, storage facilities, 16 NGL fractionators and their LPG and ethane export terminals. In Q2 of 2019, this business segment's gross operating margin increased 6% to $966 million. The unaudited operating data from Q2 shows that four of the five segments within the NGL Pipeline & Services segment increased from the same period last year. The NGL pipeline transportation volumes increased by 5.25% as it added 179 (MBPD) while the NGL marine terminal volumes increased by 4.69% or 28 (MBPD). EPD's NGL fractionation volumes jumped 7.87% as it added 73 (MBPD). The Equity NGL production was the only category in this segment which decreased as it lost 20 (MBPD) or 12.2% of production. EPD's Fee-based natural gas processing saw the largest increase as it added 609 (MMcf/d) increasing 13.17%.

EPD's Crude Oil Pipelines & Services includes roughly 5,292 miles of crude oil pipelines, storage, terminals and marketing activities. Their pipeline system gathers and transports crude to refineries, storage terminals and connecting pipelines. In Q2, both the crude oil pipeline transportation volumes and crude oil marine terminal volumes increased. The crude oil pipeline transportation volumes increased by 18.78% year over year adding 376 (MBPD), and the crude oil marine terminal volumes increased by 183 (MBPD) jumping 22.82%.

EPD's Natural Gas Pipeline & Services consists of 19,747 miles of pipeline with 14.2 bcf of usable storage. In Q2, the natural gas pipeline transportation volumes increased 5.53% adding 758 BBtus/d. This attributed to record gross operating margin of $302 million, which was a 41% increase year over year.

EPD's Petrochemical & Refined Products Services consists of propylene fractionation units and a propane dehydration facility to make up their propylene production facilities with approximately 800 miles of pipelines for transportation. In addition, EPD has a butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations with 70 miles of associated pipelines. EPD also has refined products pipelines which span roughly 4,100 miles with terminals and associated marketing activities. Within the Petrochemical & Refined Products Services, EPD also has marine transportation which includes an ethylene export terminal.

In Q2 of 2019, three of the segments within this group increased in volumes while three decreased. The propylene production volumes increased by 7% adding 7 MBPD, while butane isomerization volumes decreased by 6.03% as it lost 7 MBPD of volume. The standalone DIB processing volumes increased by 7.87% as it added 7 MBPD. EPD's octane additive and related plant production volumes decreased by 3.33% as it lost 1 MBOD of production. The pipeline transportation volumes, primarily refined products and petrochemicals, lost 12.84% as this segment decreased by 99 MBPD. The last unit in this group which is the refined products and petrochemicals marine terminal volumes increased by 13.1% in Q2 adding 46 MBPD.

(Source: EPD)

EPD has a strong pipeline of growth projects

EPD currently has over $6 billion of growth projects in the pipeline with an additional $5-10 billion of potential growth opportunities. In the Permian, EPD has two expansion projects under construction in the NGL segment which will bring the total area capacity to more than 1 MMBPD. The Mentone Gas Plant which is scheduled for Q1 of 2020 will add 300 MMcf/d which will bring total Permian plant capacity to more than 1.6 Bcf/d and 250 MBPD of NGLs. The Frac 10 and 11 at Mont Belvieu which is scheduled to come online in Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2020 will add 300 MBPD. EPD is also expanding two crude oil projects. The Midland storage is under construction, which will add 500 MBbls while the Midland to ECHO expansion which is scheduled for 2020 will also add 450 MBPD of capacity. EPD's Midland to ECHO expansion is a duel pipeline system with both pipes running parallel. The first pipeline called Midland-to-ECHO 1 will consist of a 418-mile, 24" pipeline with 620 MBPD of capacity. The second pipeline called Midland-to-ECHO 2 will be a converted NGL pipeline with 200 MBPD of capacity.

If you have read any of my articles with a focus on basic materials, this should come as no surprise as exports are at the top of my list for desirable growth projects for midstream operators. By 2050, the global population is expected to grow past 9.7 billion people, which is an increase of 2 billion or 26% of the current population. The demand for energy is going to consistently increase, and midstream operators who can capitalize on exporting should generate increased distributable cash flow and net income for shareholders. EPD and Chevron (CVX) announced long-term agreements supporting the development of EPD's Sea Port Oil Terminal in the Gulf of Mexico. Enterprise's Sea Port Oil Terminal consists of onshore and offshore facilities, which includes a fixed platform located approximately 30 nautical miles off the Brazoria County, Texas coast. This facility was designed to load Very Large Crude Carriers at rates of approximately 2 million bpd. The facility will have access to 300 MMBbls of Gulf Coast storage and 6 MMBPD of supply.

(Source: EPD)

EPD's dividend is solid and keeps getting better

EPD's dividend provides shareholders with distribution which currently exceed 6%. EPD just hit a record of $1.7 billion in distributable cash flow in Q2 of 2019 which provided coverage of 1.8x. EPD isn't stingy in rewarding shareholders as they put their cash to use with 21 years of growth in their distributions. One of the unique things about EPD is they have been increasing their distributions on a quarterly basis instead of annually like most companies. EPD just raised their distributions for the 60th consecutive quarter. If you are looking for a midstream company which takes care of their shareholders, look no further as this is a great income generator.

Conclusion

I am long on EPD as it offers shareholders a large distribution of over 6% at a value price. It's hard to argue with an organization which has 21 years of consecutive distribution growth with 60 quarterly increases. The metrics support continued growth in the demand of energy as the global population grows which should translate to more energy moving through EPD's system. With many growth projects in the pipeline and EPD generating record levels of distributable cash flow, I believe EPD is a stock you buy and hold. Energy is a hated industry, and in my opinion, that has depressed many share prices in the space, including EPD. If you can look past the headlines, the probability of not utilizing oil and gas in the foreseeable future is not a bet I would be willing to take. If your stomach can withstand headlines and you have a long-term investing strategy, EPD could be a hidden gem for your portfolio.

