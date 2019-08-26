25% Recession Probability (Turning Points For The Week Of August 19-23)

There is some economic softness in the business sector.

Based on its full employment and stable prices mandate, the Fed doesn't need to raise or lower rates.

My recession probability in the next 6-12 months is still 25%.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental data to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction and to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

My recession probability in the next 6-12 months is 25%. This is based on the following factors:

1.) Weak industrial production and softer international data have caused a drop in corporate profits. There has also been a steady decline in the average weekly hours worked by production workers.

2.) The belly of the bond market has been inverted for the last six months. In addition, the stock market has recently sold-off due to recession fears.

Last week, the only new US economic data showed a stable housing market. I analyzed this data in the weekly Technically Speaking review. And with the exception of a further deterioration in the financial markets, there was no meaningful change in the economic numbers on which I base my analysis. So, please see last week's Turning Points where I explain my 25% recession probability in more detail.

This week, I'll be using the latest Fed Meeting Minutes to take a look at the current state of the US economy. This seems timely given the increased talk about a recession.

Let's Look at the Fed's Dual Mandate

Let's begin by looking solely at the Fed's dual mandate of full employment and price stability, by starting with the labor market. Here is how the Fed described the current US labor market. "Total nonfarm payroll employment expanded at a solid rate, on average, in recent months, supported by a brisk gain in June." The Atlanta Fed's Labor Market Spider Chart provides a great summation of the key data:

The blue line represents the highs from the last expansion for each respective data point while the gold line shows current levels. With the exception of earnings and some of the utilization numbers, the current labor market is stronger than the last expansion. The Fed has reason to argue that the jobs market is in good shape.

Prices are contained:

The left chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in total CPI, while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change for core CPI. The left chart has printed below 2% since the 4Q18, while the right chart's highest level over the last five years is slightly more than 2.3%.

Over the last five years, the PCE price index (left chart) - which is the Fed's preferred inflation measure - has only been above 2% briefly. The core rate (right chart) has been weaker.

Based solely on these two metrics, the Fed shouldn't do anything about rates. The economy is at full employment, meaning rates don't need to go any lower, and prices are contained, meaning rates don't need to go any higher.

Let's Look at Coincidental Economic Data

Next, let's look at the key components of GDP, beginning with consumer spending:

Real consumer expenditures rose briskly in the second quarter after a sluggish gain in the first quarter, supported in part by a robust pace of light motor vehicle sales in May and June. However, real PCE rose more slowly in June than in the first five months of the year, suggesting some deceleration in consumer spending going into the third quarter

There are two statistical sets that show this data. The first is retail sales:

Retail sales dipped during 4Q19 and 1Q19 when the stock market sell-off and government shutdown negatively impacted spending. Consumers have since increased consumption, which has returned to its previous trajectory (left chart). The Y/Y pace (right chart) has also increased, although it's at lower levels than the 2017-2018 time frame.

PCEs - which are reported by the BEA and cover a larger percentage of consumer spending - have the same characteristics. The right chart - which shows the Y/Y pace of change - moved a bit lower in the second quarter.

Overall, consumer activity remains pretty solid, which you'd expect with a strong jobs market and rising wages.

Business investment is a bit softer:

Real nonresidential private fixed investment edged down in the second quarter, as a decline in expenditures on nonresidential structures more than offset an increase in expenditures for business equipment and intellectual property. Forward-looking indicators of fixed investment were mixed.

Total investment - which includes business and residential spending - is still in good shape:

Total investment (left chart) dipped a bit lower in the second quarter, but the Y/Y pace (right chart) remains fairly consistent.

But there are areas of softness, starting with business equipment spending:

This investment category leveled off over the last few quarters (left chart) and the Y/Y pace has clearly decreased. To some extent, this is to be expected. Businesses initially reacted favorably to the tax cuts passed at the end of 2016, but then scaled back purchases. However, according to anecdotal comments in the ISM reports, trade uncertainty is also playing a role.

Data on industrial equipment investment better shows the softer business investment trend.

And then there is a residential investment. The overall pace (left chart) and Y/Y pace (right chart) are both declining with the Y/Y pace detracting.

Industrial activity is the main economic problem area:

Industrial production... was unchanged in June, as a decrease in the output of utilities offset increases in the output of manufacturers and mines. For the second quarter as a whole, both total IP and manufacturing output declined, while mining output rose notably, supported by a strong gain in crude oil extraction

The chart of industrial production shows the recent weakness:

Industrial production started to decline at the end of last year and has since leveled off (left chart). The Y/Y pace of change is now approaching 0%.

Here's a table from the latest industrial production release that shows the breadth of the slowdown:

The top row shows total industrial production, which has declined in three of the last six months. The other three months, its biggest increase was .2%. The report then breaks the data down into major market groups and major industry groups. Both categories of classification have a wide swath of weakness, indicating softness is broad.

And, finally, we have exports and imports:

The above chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in exports (in blue) and imports (red). Exports are now declining Y/Y while imports are increasing at their slowest rate since late 2016. This shouldn't be surprising given that global trade is slowing and the US is in the middle of a trade war with China.

All of the above data is coincidental - it shows the current state of the economy. Overall, things are OK. The most important data is that consumers are spending. Since this accounts for 70% of all economic growth, that's very important. Business investment, however, is softer for two reasons: weaker profits and increased trade uncertainty. The latter is also causing weaker trade. However, business activity softness isn't yet fatal to the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.