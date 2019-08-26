Urstadt Biddle's Growing 5.2%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive

Its retail portfolio should be more resilient to the rise of e-commerce than many other retail REITs as its tenants are mostly grocery stores and services-oriented.

Investment Thesis

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) owns a portfolio of retail properties in the northeast U.S. with a concentration in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. The company has a quality portfolio of properties located in markets with high average household incomes. In addition, its portfolio of properties are generally more resilient to the rise of e-commerce. UBA also has a strong balance sheet. The company currently pays a 5.2%-yielding dividend, and we think any pullback will create a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

UBA delivered an okay Q2 2019. The company saw its consolidated occupancy ratio decline by 1 percentage point to 90.7% in Q2 2019 from 91.7% in the end of 2018. The decline in its occupancy rate was predominantly due to the company's purchase of a shopping center located in Brewster, NY, in December 2018. The company's funds from operations declined to $0.31 per diluted common share in Q2 2019 from last year's $0.40 per share. This decline was primarily a result of the one-time termination fees received last year. Without the termination fee, the company's FFO would have increased by 1% on a per share basis.

What we like about UBA and its business

A portfolio of properties focused in markets with higher household income

UBA has a portfolio of retail properties mostly located near the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. Slightly over half of its properties are located in Fairfield County (29% of its total gross leasable area) and Westchester County (23% of its GLA). Business activities in these markets are well-supported by above national average household income. As can be seen from the chart below, mean household incomes in Fairfield County and Westchester County are $140,471 and $141,987, respectively. This is above the national average of about $86,000. In fact, the median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA's properties is approximately $106,000. This median income is 23% above the national average.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

There are also limited supply in UBA's major markets as these markets have much higher population density than the national average. Supply is limited as the retail GLA per capita is only 14 square feet in its markets. This is much lower than the national average of 24 square feet. Limited supply, coupled with above-average median household income, has resulted in much higher average base rent than its peers (see chart below).

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

E-commerce resistant tenant base

While the rise of e-commerce has impacted and will continue to impact the brick-and-mortar retail sector negatively, UBA's retail portfolio should be less impacted. As can be seen from the illustration below, about 82% of its tenants are e-commerce-resistant tenants. Its tenants are mostly supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacy/convenience stores, fitness centers, health centers, etc. These shops should be more e-commerce-resilient than other clothing, accessories, and department stores.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Solid balance sheet

UBA has a solid balance sheet with low mortgage and bank debt to total capitalization of 25.5%. Its total debt to total assets ratio of 33% is also low. The company has a healthy fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.6x. As can be seen from the chart below, there is no significant debts maturing before 2022. UBA's solid balance sheet should help support its future acquisitions and development projects.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Supply and demand risk

Although UBA's portfolio may be more resilient than other retail properties, the rise of e-commerce will likely still impact many of its tenants' businesses. This may result in vacant retail properties in the market as well.

Economic recession

If an economic recession happens, consumer confidence will drop, and this may result in lower consumer spending. There may be more store closures. This will eventually result in lower occupancy. In such an environment, it will be difficult to raise rental rates.

Valuation

We expect UBA to generate funds from operations of about $1.40 in 2019. Therefore, UBA is trading at a price to estimated 2019 AFFO ratio of 15.1x. This is comparable to its other retail REIT peers.

A Growing 5.2%-yielding dividend

UBA currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.2%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is in the middle of its yield range since 2011.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like UBA's portfolio that consists of mostly e-commerce resilient tenants. In addition, we like its focus in markets with higher-than-national average household incomes. The company also has a healthy balance sheet that should support its developments. UBA currently pays a 5.2%-yielding dividend. We think any pullbacks will provide good buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

