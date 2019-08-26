Coke's Expensive Stock May Be About To Plunge

Coca-Cola's (KO) stock has been surging higher in recent weeks as investors seek yield and safety. However, some signs have developed that the recent run higher is all about to come to an end. The stock appears overextended currently, and some bearish options betting suggests the stock may plunge by as much as 9% over the next few weeks.

Yield Spread Widens

The plunge in bond yields has helped the spread between Coke and the 10-year US Treasury yield widen to nearly its widest point since 2010 at approximately 1.3%. It makes Coke's current dividend yield of about 2.93% very attractive. Couple the yield with what was better than expected second-quarter results, which beat analysts' earnings estimates by 2.4% and revenue estimates by 1.4%, and the stock has surged by around 14% for the year.

Fundamentals Seem Stretched

However, the stock's significant advance has resulted in Coke's valuation reaching its highest levels since late 2017. Currently, the stock is trading at roughly 23 times 2020 earnings estimates of $2.29 per share.

Additionally, even when adjusting for earnings, the stock isn't cheap. Earnings are expected to grow by 8.5% in 2020, and 8% in 2021, based on consensus analysts estimates. When adjusting for that growth, the PEG ratio is approaching 3. Typically, a stock is considered fairly valued when it trades with a PEG ratio of around 1 to 1.5.

Bearish Options Betting

More bearish signs developed on August 26, when the open interested for the October 50 puts climbed by 32,904 contracts, bringing the total to 36,868 total contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the puts traded on the ASK on August 23 at a price of around $0.50 per contract. It means that a trader is making a bet that the stock falls by the middle of October. For the buyer of the puts to make a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $49.50 by the expiration date. That is a decline of about 8% from its current price of approximately $53.75 on August 26.

Overbought Stock

Additionally, the stock has reached overbought levels on the technical chart. The stock had been rising in a multi-year up channel in recent years. However, that channel shifted higher starting in 2018, and again in 2019. The pattern appears to be a bump and run reversal pattern.

Additionally, it would appear that a rising wedge pattern has formed, marked by the two blue lines in the chart below. It too is a bearish reversal pattern suggesting that the stock fall. If the stock falls, the significant level of technical support is likely around $48.

Additionally, the relative strength index has stopped rising and is trending sideways. The divergence comes despite the stock price reaching higher prices and is known as a bearish divergence, and possibly signaling a reversal in price.

Risks to my assertions

The most significant threat to my contention is if yields continue to fall. Should that happen, the stock is likely to see its price continue to rise. That is because the dividend yield of the stock will likely to drop to keep pace with the declining Treasury rates, and that will push Coke's price higher.

For now, at its current levels, it would seem that Coke's stock is more likely to fall over the short term. A decline of around 8% would like likely be a healthy pullback and offer investors an opportunity to pick up shares at lower prices, as long as the uptrend tend remains in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.