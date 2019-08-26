Pure Storage: The Case For Owning The Shares

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more here.

Pure Storage - Impressive performance, still not totally recognized

Pure Storage (PSTG) posted impressive results in the July ending quarter. The shares appreciated a bit more than 15% in the wake of the earnings release - and that result included the selling tsunami on Friday. This seemed, at least to this writer, to be more of a relief rally, than a wholesale commitment to the shares. The shares have lost one-third of their value in the past 4 months and are essentially flat year to date. Despite the low value of the shares, the short interest had been a not inconsequential 8% at the end of July, and presumably, a significant component of the buying on Thursday was driven by short covering.

Pure Storage is a hardware company, and many investors disdain hardware companies as potential investments. And of course, it is a storage company, and storage companies are supposed to be cyclically correlated to a high degree. I will not suggest that there is no truth to the conventional wisdom. But drilling down, even a bit, suggests that Pure is a highly disruptive vendor with a culture that has developed innovation and market share gains over its history. The combination of low valuation, coupled with continued market share gains and a high level of margin opportunity, encapsulates the case to be made for the shares.

Like most IT equities - most equities in general really - Pure is subject to market upsets that have nothing to do with changes in the outlook for the company or with most anything else for that matter. I am not going to try to address the multiple surveys about IT hardware spending and its correlation to economic cycles. The uses to which these surveys have been put to support investment advice come close to taxing the credulity of objective readers. And I am not going to try to address whether or not there is a recession on the horizon, or whether tweet storms of our President or anodyne pronouncements from Chairman Powell have much lasting impact on the economy and thus on Pure's valuation. I have my point of view; there are many others, some of which are discussed at some length in various articles on SA and elsewhere. This is an article about Pure, and I think opinions formed by trying to correlate the performance of this company to cyclical macro issues is not really that helpful.

Part of the reason for that is that Pure remains a very small company in its space. Pure has a market share of about 4% - perhaps a bit more or a bit more in this latest quarter - for external storage. The company can overcome cyclical headwinds to a certain degree by taking market share and through innovating and developing new product categories.

The latest data from IDC, linked here, that the external enterprise storage market was more or less flat last quarter. That said, the all-flash market (AFA), the space in which Pure competes, grew 17%, And Pure has other solution sets that provide it with further growth opportunities.

I have recommended Pure to my Ticker Target investment community for quite some time and have recommended it as well on SA. Thus far, those recommendations haven't worked out. Although the last two quarterly results were judged wanting by the market, there is a bit of sense of vindication that these results were greeted with modest enthusiasm. There was one analyst at a 2nd or 3rd tier firm who raised his rating on the shares; that was balanced by loads of skepticism on the part of many analysts, along with some price target decreases.

Despite the decent reaction to Pure's quarterly results, the shares are still selling at what many would consider to be bargain basement valuations. Pure is a hardware company - although much of its value add comes from its software component. Hardware companies, no matter what their attributes, will never enjoy the valuation of software companies. That said, however, at this point, Pure shares are selling at 1.7X EV/S based on my forward 12-month revenue estimate. At that level, the shares are valued at the absolute bottom of the mid-20% growth cohort - the company has forecast growth for the year of about 24%. The company has been able to reach non-GAAP profitability, and its industry-leading gross margins, in part supported by a very high ratio of research and development spending that supports product differentiation, is a strategy that when successfully executed can lead to very high profit margins - see examples in the ratios of Atlassian (TEAM) and Veeva (VEEV) as analogs.

Pure's free cash flow is starting to ramp materially. Primarily because of the rapid growth in deferred revenue. We are projecting a 6% free cash flow margin for the current year, and that is about average for the company's growth cohort. The company is likely to lift its free cash flow margin substantially in the coming years, as it gains operating leverage, and as deferred revenue growth persists at substantial levels. We think free cash flow margins can reach double digits sometime in the next year or so.

It is my opinion, based on years of looking at the storage space, that trying to pick inflection points and in turn driving investment analysis based on that kind of forecasting is a fool's errand. No one has ever gotten this right over an extended period and through a variety of up and down cycles. My investment judgement is not particularly focused on NAND pricing expectations although they are an important component of what determines reported revenue growth.

What impressed me most about this quarter, as reported, was that regardless of headwinds from the macro - if such, headwinds are real and not excuses on the part of competitors - was the cadence and scale of new customer acquisition. 450 new customers in the quarter - a record for Q2 and a 50% increase in the larger deals from Q1, coupled with a 47% year-on-year increase in deferred revenues. These metrics had been somewhat disappointing in the prior quarter; management suggested that its remediation efforts discussed last quarter were working and the statistics presented seemed to validate that contention.

I am a great believer that the best way to find the right companies in the tech space in which to invest is more a function of market share gains and losses than any other particular metric, and beyond that, the ability of market share to drive margins. In the storage space, or so it seems to this writer, Pure is and has been the leading share gainer for some time now in the Flash space, and the gross margins it has been able to produce are far beyond those of its competitors. I think when readers try to sum up the balance of pros and cons in evaluating Pure as an investment, it is these two factors, i.e. market share gains, and gross margin levels, that are most encouraging.

Pure's results belied the theory that macro headwinds have made it impossible for storage vendors to grow revenues in the face of what are perceived to be strong cyclical headwinds. The company did reduce guidance forward revenue guidance, partially because of prudence and partially because of the NAND pricing cycle. Still, at the growth trough forecast next quarter, the company is expecting to see revenue increase by about 18%, and its current forecast implies re-accelerating growth to 20% in Q4. Management implied, but did not explicitly state, that with an inflection near in terms of NAND pricing, and with significant new product announcements to come next month, it would be likely that results for fiscal 2021 would show growth re-acceleration, above the 20% currently shown by the First Call consensus.

Some of the sub-headline numbers seem even more impressive. At least to me, the jump in bookings, which grew by 33% in the quarter, was more than solid. That metric is a marked acceleration from the percentage growth last quarter when bookings grew 31% and suggests that market share gains are accelerating. It is worth noting, I believe, that the headline growth numbers for Pure's revenue growth significantly understate Pure's actual growth, as increasing levels of the company's products are sold on a subscription basis.

Services revenue growth in the quarter, which includes product subscriptions grew by 43%, and by 9% sequentially. At this point, Pure does not breakout revenues from product subscriptions from maintenance, but it seems likely that the growth in product, as a component of the services line, is growing rapidly with strong acceptance of the company's cloud data services, and its Evergreen Storage Service (E2S).

The What's, Why's and How's of market share growth

Pure shares have been controversial, and many analysts do not focus their attention on market share and margins, and focus their attention on the overall storage cycle, and the latest potential macro headwinds. Pure has been gaining market share for years at this point, and by all accounts, it continues to do so. It is not gaining share because of pricing - its competitors - charge less per terabyte than it does, and it wound up with record gross margins exceeding 70% last quarter. In fact, the price itself is rarely the deciding factor in large enterprise decisions. It is one reason, I believe, why it has been difficult for legacy vendors to effectively compete against Pure and why concerns of competitive pressures that are regularly written about in analysis are probably overdone.

I have linked here to a recent study that elaborates on how users ought to evaluate the cost of storage. For a variety of reasons, Pure usually winds up showing well when large enterprises conduct a bake-off using the factors cited in this study. The study suggests, rather explicitly, that storage is not the fungible commodity that many investors believe is the case.

To prepare a recommendation for the shares that basically ignores that point and focuses instead on so-called macro headwinds is doing most investors a significant disservice. It is likely that Pure would be growing significantly faster than it has forecast if there weren't some macro headwinds, and I would like to catch the inflection point precisely. But as that is unlikely, other than by chance, I think just catching market share inflection can provide readers/investors with positive alpha.

I am not going to try to list all of the specific reasons why Pure has been successful in growing its market share consistently. Simplicity, performance, reliability are all factors that seem to have contributed to its success. I would make the observation that some of its success has come at the expense of competitors who seemingly have had problems that involve support, product strategy and sales execution. I have linked here to the latest Gartner review of the flash storage. Pure, as has been the case, continues to lead in evaluations.

Another set of factors to note is the advantages Pure has recently enjoyed because of the rapid transition to what is called NVMe. Note that Gartner estimates that NVMe, an area Pure pioneered is showing explosive growth. And note as well that external NVMe over Fabrics, another focus of Pure, is also showing exceptional strength. Part of Pure's market share success has been that it has offered products that turn out to be in the mainstream of industry growth with more emphasis than its competitors, and it usually winds up with a first mover advantage.

I have followed the storage market as an analyst since the days when EMC was a hot growth company, and my experience with enterprise storage goes back further than that - loathe though I might be to admit that. Storage demand has seen strong increases for many decades now, and it continues to do so. Last quarter, again according to IDC, capacity growth for storage grew at a 14% rate, and it seems likely that capacity growth for AFA grew at over 30%. Price declines, which are expected as part of the paradigm of this market account for the difference between revenue growth and capacity growth. So long as applications built on deep learning/AI/IoT are being built, the demand for storage will grow at very high rates. For the most part, the digital transformations being so heavily promoted and bought these days require substantial amounts of storage for their consummation.

There is a cyclical component to the growth of demand, and beyond that, storage consumption can vary both randomly and based on how "hot" users want to run their systems, but I believe that secular trends are far greater demand drivers than cyclical perturbations. There have been many technology cycles in which one company or another leap-frogged the leaders and gained share. What is interesting about Pure is that its ability to gain share against much larger rivals dates back a decade at this point. It seemingly has evolved a culture that fosters innovation - I will be particularly interested in seeing whether the announcements the company makes at its Accelerate Meeting Sept 15th will be such as to the move the needle

Pure has been on the leading edge of offering all-flash storage now for several years. And all-flash is obviously replacing spinning disc and hybrid storage and will continue to do so until those two technologies make it to museums. Pure has a significantly higher Net Promoter score than competitors, and that is one factor in its market share gains. Another factor is its deployment of NVMe which has enabled it to improve the performance it can offer and change some of the perceived fungibility of storage. I think the opportunity that Pure has to use what it calls Flash Blade along with AI in its Rapid Restore technology is quite large and at the moment, it is a unique offering that involves a partnership with Splunk's (SPLK) SmartStore that was very successful last quarter. The TAM of the back-up storage market, relative to Pure's size is one factor in suggesting that the company's growth could readily return to the 30% area.

The company has a variety of partnerships with major software vendors, that extend the reach of its offerings and are likely a factor in allowing its relative sales performance to continue to outpace competitors.

Needless to say, all the different vendors spin market share data and have offered different explanations for their performance. The results of NetApp are quite difficult to explain, absent acknowledging some significant issues in "go-to-market" and technology. The results of Dell, which continues the process of sorting and rationalizing product families, might also be somewhat difficult to explain. IBM's results, which show substantial share losses, are clearly a function of 'go-to-market" problems compounded by failure to offer specific feature/function.

There is a strong industry trend amongst all storage vendors who are moving to offer subscription models of various kinds. At some point, all vendors are going to have to offer their solutions in the Cloud and to offer a unified subscription model. I don't think it is possible to forecast the cadence of this shift but it is accelerating. Pure, perhaps because of its size, has been a leader in this trend, and part of its market share gains relate to the success of its subscription offers. The Evergreen Storage Service (ES2) is already seeing quite significant acceptance, and the company called out a couple of major transitions to that offering in its conference call script.

This is not a commercial for Pure, and it obviously has had its own issues in terms of sales execution in the recent past. But looking holistically, its share gains extending over several years and its very high net promoter score, coupled with very high gross margins, suggest that it really is able to offer differentiated solutions. The basic reason to buy Pure shares is that it has had and continues to have a record of offering differentiated products and differentiated services that have contributed to high gross margins and market share gains. The storage market is not dying and will, over time, regardless of the Cloud, show substantial growth and Pure should grow its share within a growing category.

Pure's Business Model

Pure has reached profitability at this point, although its overall operating margins have not yet reached levels of its much larger competitors. The company reported 70% gross margins last quarter, a record for the company and obviously an anomaly. The high gross margins relate to the disparate course of the pricing of NAND vs. the pricing of storage. I have linked here to a study that summarizes NAND price changes. It seems likely, based on this article and the commentary of Pure, that NAND prices should stabilize and at some point, as demand continues to rise, prices for NAND may show an upward bias.

Pure's target business model has long been to achieve gross margins in the range of 66-69%. That, in itself, is significantly greater than gross margins for any other enterprise storage vendor. It is important to note that demand elasticity for storage is quite high, although probably impossible to measure. That is particularly true for AFA, as it displaces spinning disc - the relationship between price of the two technologies is key to the cadence of displacement. In any event, as the price of NAND has fallen, Pure and its competitors have decreased their prices in order to capture demand elasticity while maintaining gross margins. Given that it typically takes a quarter or two for accelerated demand elasticity to kick in, this is part of the reason why overall AFA revenue growth is somewhat muted and is why, to an extent, Pure has reduced its revenue growth forecast.

Last quarter, Pure notably moderated the growth in operating expenses. Overall, GAAP operating expenses rose 28% year on year, a bit less than revenues, but rose only 6.3% sequentially compared to revenues which rose by 21% sequentially, and bookings which rose faster still. On a non-GAAP basis, the company was able to report operating results just above break-even levels. This result was considerably above its prior forecast operating margin forecast which had been -3% at the midpoint, and this upside mainly related to the 400 basis point improvement in gross margins last quarter compared to Q1.

The company has continued to invest heavily in research and development - spending more than 25% of revenues on research and development is a substantial outlier for a hardware company of this scale. Just by comparison, NetApp (NTAP), which is more than 3 times the size of this company in terms of total revenues, spends just double the amount of research and development dollars, or 17% of revenues - and that in a quarter with a substantial revenue miss that drove up percentage research and development spend. Sales and marketing costs rose 29% year on year, this past quarter and rose 11% sequentially reflecting some of the remediation activities that the company had mentioned in its prior quarterly call.

At this point, the company is maintaining its margin forecast for the full year, despite the reduction in the revenue guide. The company had already started to moderate the growth in employment in Q2, with a headcount increase of less than 5% sequentially, so it will not be squeezed to accomplish margin objectives in the last months of the year. The current First Call consensus estimates match company guidance, with EPS for the year projected to be $.23.

Most analysts are forecasting substantial growth in non-GAAP margins in fiscal year 2021. Indeed, for the first time, it will be possible to speak of P/E as a valuation metric - the shares are now selling at about 34X estimated non-GAAP EPS. As mentioned, I prefer to look at free cash flow, which is likely to reach a 9-10% margin next year as deferred revenue growth from the company's E2S offering continues to drive bookings growth at rates noticeably above the revenue increase. The company's free cash flow generation has reached the level at which the company has authorized a modest share buy-back. While the share buyback, which represents just about 3.6% of current market cap, is minor, it does, I believe, represent a level of management optimism that is not reflected in the current valuation of the shares.

While stock-based comp. at 15% of revenues is not an outlier for a tech company, it was more than twice the level of free cash flow last quarter. On the other stock-based comp grew less than 10% year over year and just a few percent sequentially.

Pure has attractive margin opportunities that are expressed in part in the consensus EPS estimates for its fiscal 2021. The combination of margin growth and market share gains, coupled with rock-bottom valuation, makes Pure shares a prime GARP pick in the IT firmament, and that should spell positive alpha in the coming year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.