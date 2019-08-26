Market Volatility Bulletin: Whippy Bond Yields Do Not Make For Peaceful Markets

Volatility engine is humming really nicely, with nothing like the earmarks of the Feb. 5 '18 explosion. Short vol straddle could make sense.

Market Intro

Sector SPDR

CNBC

US bond yields (IEF, TLT, AGG) swung a good deal over the past 24 hours, with the 10YR yield nearing the lows put in near the 2016 Brexit referendum vote. They've since bounced back to muted increases.

A statement from President Trump that the US and China will resume trade talks. Reuters reports as follows:

Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, that he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday that China was willing to resolve the trade dispute through "calm" negotiations and opposed any increase in trade tensions.

The immediate effect on equities was positive. Each sector is trading higher today than on Friday; communications (XLC), consumer staples (XLP), and tech (XLK) lead the pack (up around 1.25% each).

Thoughts on Volatility

Fixed income yields have seemingly descended into a rate vacuum - going lower and lower. All while labor costs are rising.

Markets are highly dynamic and based on any number of potentially conflicting input variables. That goes for stocks, and perhaps even more so for bond yields.

I'm seeing more calls for the US to head in the direction of ZIRP, or at least near-zero bond yields via sheer market forces rather than policy directives. We may get there, especially if we head into recession.

But recall that many believed the same three years ago, and - presto! - the bottom was in, with yields travelling heartily in a northerly direction after, wouldn't you know it, the election of our current president.

Every trader has felt the sting of just getting burned on a trade. But there's also the joy that can come from hitting it just right.

Keep an eye on volatility, but if you are an investor, it isn't your job to call the market. Your risk management tools are different. Sully's example above is a miniature example of "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent" (from United's perspective in this case).

When markets get whacky, you want to get back to what drives your decision platform. Perhaps it's a great time to study and consider the rationale behind how you invest: that's totally legitimate. But getting in there and just shooting from the hip rarely pays off in the long run.

We sure may, enigma. Q4 '18 was reversed mostly because Powell's Fed finally backed off. Depending on your view, you may question the wisdom in this. I personally am not for the recent rate cut, but I did support tightening.

I'd even go for more rate cuts with an accelerated QT - especially with how low bond yields are right now!

But I digress. If you head back to January 2018, stocks peaked around 2,870. Since then, lots of volatility and not much in the way of upside. At the very least, the upward trend has been interrupted.

Beginning of a bear market? Who knows, but more and more one needs to consider the possibility.

Term Structure

MarketWatch

This MarketWatch piece linked in the caption talks about overnight Treasury yields. The y-axis on the right of the chart is not reporting nominal yields, but percent-change in the yields since Friday's close.

That's a fairly big reversal in yields for an overnight session. Of course, when yields are lower in magnitude, a given absolute change makes for a higher relative change. Still, if T-yields can't get it together, then don't expect stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) to do so anytime soon.

Monday is an interesting session, as there's a bit of a feel of new-found calm. Spot VIX was below 16 just a few days ago, folks. While there's some room for a revisit on spot, I think the futures (SVXY, ZIV) are going to be pretty nervous about following suit (see comment below in the Wrap-Up section).

For all the pandemonium in the markets, there's a lot of clustering in the term structure, spot, and even the HV30. Vol is, at least for the time being, where it's supposed to be. That's not a directional statement, and in fact I think shorting a straddle of sorts (short UVXY, short 3x SVXY) could make sense for the daring here, as rebalancing decay could work some magic.

Wrap-Up

Wez makes the case that this vol episode ain't over yet. To the extent that the nature and dynamics of the trade negotiations keep hitting the headlines, I agree. In fact, I wouldn't necessarily lid it at 30.

For a more detailed take on the larger ramifications of last Friday's events, particularly as it concerns the President, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.