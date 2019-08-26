Fundamental Bull Case For MongoDB: 216% Upside

Synopsis

Long MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) at $143 with an estimated fair value of $452, upside of 216% over 5.5 years. Near-term, cloud migration and soft competitive dynamics will provide revenue visibility while long-term competitive position is supported by snowballing network effects and attractive cohort economics. Rich valuation is due to macro reasons but fundamentals are still underappreciated; opportunity to own a high-growth database disruptor and compound capital at 23% IRR over the next 5-6 years.

1. Business Overview

MongoDB (MDB) is an open-source database management system (DBMS) platform that was founded in 2007 to disrupt the ~US$40bn, 8-10% growth database market. MDB challenges legacy, relational databases through a schema-less database design (document-oriented) that is more flexible, allows developers to iterate quickly and is cheaper to scale. Detailed technical comparisons can be found here. Due to a strong product-market fit, MDB has gained wide adoption with >30MM+ total downloads of its free server and 60% annual revenue CAGR over the last 5 years.

Source: Annual reports, MongoDB’s corporate presentation

MongoDB makes money through a freemium model. As a taster, developers can utilize MongoDB Atlas or Community Server, its Database-as-a-service (DBaaS) and self-managed offerings respectively, with a free 512mb capacity. MDB then charges a recurring service fee for applications that require either higher data capacity or advance features and support. Because the database is the foundation of an app, it becomes increasingly difficult to shift away from a database architecture overtime as one stack more features on top. Paying users therefore have low churn and a naturally expanding data capacity, leading to reported net retention rate of >120%. Therefore, the main business drivers are user adoption from new apps and conversion from legacy apps.

Sentiments – expensive due to macros but underappreciated fundamentals

In a growth-starved world with late-stage economic concerns, investors are rotating towards secular plays including software stories. Recent transactions from IBM/Redhat (Oct’18, 10.7x FY1 EV/S) and Salesforce/Tableau (Jun’19, 11.5x FY1 EV/S) also set valuation anchors for fast-growing cloud names.

Source: Redpoint Venture Capital.

Software valuations have ~3x since trough in 2016. In comparison, S&P 500 P/S has expanded ~20% in the same period.

Source: Redpoint Venture Capital

But this is not just a software/cloud story where there is a valuation distinction between decelerating and accelerating growth software stocks; Docusign which de-rated -26% when growth slowed.

Source: Bloomberg,

Key share price drivers are EV/sales and sales expectations. Investors use sales because in the high growth phase, start-ups are sub-scale, profit-negative and recycle the majority of their gross margin into growing top-line. Consequently, valuations are driven by expected sales growth rate, investor’s risk appetite and expected run-rate economics.

Market has rewarded MongoDB’s accelerating growth in the last 2 years with a significant EV/Sales re-rating of +100%. However, the expected rate of growth of sales in the next few years remains unchanged. This implies that the street has not fully appreciated both near-term revenue opportunity from cloud migration and strong business fundamentals; both factors will drive revenue acceleration and revenue growth expectation is far too low. The disconnection allows us to buy high-growth disruptor at a reasonable price, compounding capital at 23% IRR over next 6 years.

Why does the opportunity exist?

2. Cloud Migration provides share grab opportunity and will accelerate revenue growth

An inflection point at cloud computing provides opportunity for enterprises to reset and diversify database vendors. Transition from on-premise to cloud computing for enterprise workload will accelerate in the next few years as CTOs look to modernize their technology.

Source: Morgan Stanley’s Valuing the Public Cloud Presentation. Companies are expected to double their cloud footprint by 2021.

This creates opportunity for vendor substitution. The database is an operationally sensitive asset where switching DBMS vendors is highly disruptive and risky to the normal operations of the business. Most enterprises end up being stuck with incumbents like Oracle and IBM and might even be operating outdated database versions. However, as part of a deep cloud integration, most apps have to be rewired to take advantage of key cloud capabilities, which includes re-planning the database layer. There is a plethora of database choices out there; SQL-compatible through Amazon Aurora or PostgreSQL; NoSQL structure through MongoDB Atlas, AWS DynamoDB or Redis. And to choose a suitable one, most clients will conduct a software bake-off to find the best database for their use case at different price points.

Coupled with incumbent antipathy, there is a large share grab opportunity for MongoDB. The DBMS market is consolidated around Oracle/MSFT/IBM with ~80% market share in total. These incumbents continue to assert their dominance through highly punitive license and maintenance fees. Another display of vendor’s power is Oracle’s “all or nothing” cloud offer where it will neither certify nor change licensing metrics for customers using Oracle Database on competitor’s clouds. Moreover, it blocks third-party Database-as-a-service (DBaaS) from integrating with Oracle Cloud, forcing companies to be further locked into the Oracle ecosystem.Given the general discontentment, there are 3 compelling reasons to switch to alternative databases, including MongoDB.

a) Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is significantly lower.

Source: MongoDB website, Oracle’s price sheet, MariaDB vs Oracle Cloud TCO analysis, My own analysis.

Differences in TCO due to onerous licensing costs. Compared to Oracle’s solutions, using MongoDB’s solutions (Atlas and Enterprise have similar TCO) is ~80-84% cheaper per server over 3 years. This is driven largely by Oracle’s onerous licensing and maintenance fees. For cloud deployments, Oracle is trying to prevent enterprises from switching database vendor by slapping licensing fees on AWS solutions.

Source: MongoDB website, Oracle’s price sheet, MariaDB vs Oracle Cloud TCO analysis, My own analysis. Software costs are the bulk of cost differentials. There are also additional developer and administrative costs for deploying and maintaining an Oracle Database vs MDB.

Source: Remini Street 2017 Survey with 168 CTO.

For a cost-saving for US$200-230k / server over 3 years, the majority (11-100 database servers) is looking at a cost saving of US$2mil to US$23mil over 3 years. This is corroborated by the right chart where 67% of respondents feel that they are paying too much. Applying that figure to Oracle's revenue base implies a ~US$7.0-8.4bn (~18-24% of total DBMS market) of switching demand from a cost perspective.

The natural response would be to provide heftier discounts to close up the TCO. However, the price premium is partly a function of a higher cost structure versus an open-source alternative; incumbents internalize all costs of developing proprietary software and monetize via a license & maintenance model. MDB’s cost advantage is therefore structural and it is not sustainable to compete on prices unless incumbent are willing to bleed margins.

b) Substitute databases are also reaching feature parity with incumbents. MongoDB has launched other product features to close feature gaps with traditional SQL deployments. One example is the support of distributed Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation and Durability (ACID) transactions in Mongo 4.2 - something a distributed database is not designed to do naturally – allowing real-time data consistency. This is key for say e-commerce (Shopify etc.) or inventory management apps where updated data displays are important for user experience. Another example would be Atlas’s data encryption feature, allowing enterprises to store and secure data in compliance with EU GDPR. Achieving product parity is key to grabbing share because enterprises already want to switch and are just looking for a good alternative. See appendix B for a side-by-side comparison between MDB and Oracle.

c) Incumbent suite’s moat is lowered by SaaS offerings. In a typical suite offering, incumbents offer software spanning the IT needs of an organization and bundle it with an in-house database to ensure architectural consistency across the board. Over the years, the adoption of SaaS for enterprise software has already caused certain applications to move away from incumbents’ offerings; Salesforce in CRM; Workday for human capital management; ServiceNow for customer service and support. Data footprint within an organization is reduced and fragmented through the SaaS offering, reducing the barriers to migration for a central database.

Source: Oracle’s Financials, Allied market research, Bernstein Research

Following this, Oracle and IBM experienced market share erosion of ~4.4%/2.5% respectively from 2015-17 to the benefit of various alternative DBMS vendors like Amazon, Google and MongoDB (Atlas was only launched in 16H2). From the same Rimini Street 2017 Survey, it is reported that less than 6% of respondents are considering Oracle Cloud. This is corroborated by AWS/MDB executives’ comments on customer’s strong distaste to be further locked-in by incumbents.

Source: IDC estimates, Author’s own work, Annual Reports.

There is also a large shift in relational/dynamic (modern and include some modern SQL database like Aurora) databases over the last 3 years. This will likely accelerate in the next 1-2 years as CTOs ramp up their pace of cloud migration. This is an incremental US$27.8bn opportunity for dynamic DBMS (MDB’s LTM sales of ~$380m).

Source: IDC, Author’s own estimates

For MongoDB, this will manifest in the form of increasing sales efficiency as MongoDB’s own cloud solution, Atlas, gains adoption from a ready base of customers looking for viable alternatives. In fact, TTM magic number which measures the productivity of sales and marketing spend has expanded beyond the sweet spot of 1 – Every incremental dollar spent on S&M leads to a more than proportional increase in annual recurrent revenue.

In my model, sales efficiency ramps over the next 3 years in anticipation of new MongoDB Atlas account wins from both existing and new customers before tapering off as growth slows down. Note that sales efficiency is lower than magic number because S&M is ramping up but attributable revenue growth has a 3-6 months lag.

Source: Author’s estimates; Magic Number is defined as quarterly annualized change in subscription revenue divided by last quarter’s S&M; Sales Efficiency is defined as change in annual subscription revenue divided by same period S&M

This significantly de-risks short-term growth expectations. Two years of growth at 80% and 50% would get the shares to a EV/Sales below 10. This is also 2 years faster than street's expectations.

Source: Author's own work. "inorganic" growth is current year sales minus previous year sales*120%. Strips out effect from ARR expansion.

3) Disruptive general-purpose database with snowballing network effects.

Some fundamental bears argue that DBMS is a highly commoditized space with no sustainable economic return. One may essentially replicate the open-source codebase (e.g. Amazon DocumentDB on MongoDB 3.6) and ship a product that is identical to the leading edge in each application niche. However, this is as good as saying that if I were to swap the “A” and “E” in the English vernacular, call it Anglish with similar grammar rules, I would have a new viral international language. But distribution and adoption create a feedback loop in iterative ecosystem development, leading to a flywheel dynamic that will widen MongoDB’s competitive advantage overtime. I illustrate one cycle below.

1. Feature Innovation. MongoDB was first conceived as a schema-less framework so that developers can iterate quickly and add new data classes on the fly. This was based on Horowitz’s, co-founder and CTO, own frustration in shipping software on clunky SQL-based applications.

2. Adoption. Some users become earlier adopters. As adoption increases, users validate new database features through successful production-level implementations. One epoch here was the introduction of MongoDB into the MEAN/MERN full-stack developer toolkit based on just one language - Javascript. MongoDB becomes “war-hardened” overtime as developers and enterprises gain confidence from successful use cases.

3. Ecosystem Ripples. More MongoDB developers are demanded (MEAN full-stack developers are one of the most sought-after digital talent) which led to more developers wanting to learn MongoDB. Ancillary activities around the ecosystem liven up - books are written, stackoverflow is flooded with MongoDB technical queries and universities use MongoDB as an introduction to alternative databases. The free, feature-rich Community Server eliminates any friction for developers to experiment and build apps with MongoDB. These app then form a pipeline for the paid version with enterprise features.

On the development side, developers with unmet needs may write their own utility repository to optimize MongoDB for their applications. When open-sourced, other developers of similar use cases will not be required to re-invent the wheel. This speed up the entire app development process. A richer repository therefore makes MongoDB more attractive for developers to develop apps. Below table highlights MongoDB’s ecosystem dominance in the non-relational space. Databases with similar age (Couchbase, RavenDB) or structure (LiteDB) have activity levels that pale in comparison with MongoDB due to lower adoption levels.

Source: Github, LinkedIn, Stackoverflow. Network effects mean MongoDB dominates the document-based DBMS and its distribution moat will only widen overtime. SQL databases with >20years history have very strong ecosystem activity.

4. Feature feedback. In return, MongoDB is able to solicit invaluable feedback in the form of feature wish-list or potential product vulnerabilities from an increasing base of developers and enterprises. MDB is then able to plot out a product roadmap with strong fit to their clients’ current or future needs. An active roadmap is important because developers or enterprises do not want to lock themselves in a multi-year architectural choice, especially a database, that does not have a solid development plan. And this precisely why DocumentDB (or any new database) as a replica of MongoDB 3.6 doesn’t work – it lacks adoption and therefore an ecosystem around it to drive its technology arc.

5. Back to (1) Feature Innovation. MongoDB continues to hack away at its feature pipeline. Because of the large and increasing amount of feedback gathered, it is able to ship out features with glove-like product-market fit. This is especially important to de-risk the production of cutting-edge features with expensive and long development cycles. For instance, to build ACID guarantees across distributed database, MDB had to acquire WiredTiger, a database engine provider and spent 4 years to re-engineer the database architecture so it plays well with WiredTiger's technology. As bug are squashed and new features are shipped out, adoption occurs across a wider range of use cases.The flywheel continues to turn, increasing the network effect from higher adoption levels.

Source: DB-Engine, the score measures the popularity of a database weighted by various parameters like number of job offers, number of profile mentions, frequency of technical discussion and search engine results.

Network effects then create a winner take-all dynamic in the database market, leading to 2 surviving groups of DBMS vendors governed by their own competitive forces. In the middle, we have many niche databases programs that compete on their performance on narrow use cases. Most databases here plateau in popularity as use cases are quickly exhausted given their focus on certain architectural design. Redis, for instance, known for its speed, is a key-value database that has been widely adopted for caching. However, its inflexible data schema design also means that it is often strapped with another database that can manage unstructured data well. Other examples are Hbase for Big Data analytics, Solr vs ElasticSearch for search engine.

On the other hand, we have a few general-purpose database platforms with adequate performance and mission critical features across a large set of use cases. Because of network effects, developers will agglomerate only around a few general-purpose databases differentiated mainly by their architecture. In particular, MDB has been able to position itself as a general-purpose NoSQL database by constantly broadening its feature set. From its inception as a data warehouse in web applications, it has extended its reach into other areas like mobile, transactions, search-engine and analytics. Along with PostgreSQL, it is now seen as a quality substitute to incumbents, reaching escape velocity in mass adoption.

At the bottom, we have uncountable aspiring DBMS rock stars who fail to reach stardom, crashing into obscurity. Among many reasons, they have a weak product-market fit, insufficient development firepower or are just rare gems waiting to reach mass adoption. One such breakthrough is Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB partly because Microsoft as a Cloud Service Provider owns the distribution layer. Other surprising names found here are Amazon Aurora, DocumentDB and Oracle NoSQL.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's own work

Following the accelerating adoption, I ramped MongoDB’s revenue by 15.6x to US$3.8bn over 7 years (FY26e). Due to the flywheel effect, MDB will be able to ship out new features, address new use cases and expand its addressable market. Enterprises which have adopted MDB for some use cases may now convert other apps into MDB as well. Historically, this revenue ramp pace looks reasonable compared to past SaaS companies at their early phase of growth and have disrupted their categories.

In particular, this is in-line with Oracle’s own experience in the 1980s. Then, the rise of computers expanded the database base market and led to a major decline in the popularity of legacy network and hierarchical database models. Structured Query Language ((SQL)) became the standard query language. Database demand was further amplified by the internet boom (parallel to our increasingly data-intensive world) in the 1990s.

4. High quality growth with attractive cohort economics

The same force that compels enterprises to be locked-in with incumbents also works in the same direction for MongoDB. One essentially has to (NYSE:A) rewrite how data enters the new database ((B)) sync new incoming data to both the new and old database ((C)) replicate data into new database ((D)) and then delete the old database, while ensuring that your mission critical features are minimally affected. Apart from draining developer man-hours, the company would be exposed to operational and security risks. For instance, Guardian did a migration from MongoDB to PostgreSQL for its “Composer” database which took 10 months to complete with various outages to production in between. The greater the data footprint, the more entrenched the organization tends to be. Churn therefore tends to be low once adoption occurs.

Organic growth within existing users also has a low cost of servicing, driving >70% gross margin. Organic growth within a cohort refer to either higher data footprint within a single app or adoption of MongoDB across more apps. For the former, this is known as horizontal scaling which requires attaching more commodity servers to increase data capacity. There is minimal additional service support. For the latter, there will be some initial sales and marketing effort involved though incrementally, the economics will follow horizontal scaling. Consequently, the long-run growth rate of a cohort should tend towards data growth trends of 8-10%.

Due to its relatively short operational history, MongoDB does not have a “seasoned” cohort to provide a lifetime analysis. Instead, management reports an aggregate net retention rate (>120%) that muddle various cohorts together. Following MDB’s disclosure, I assumed a more conservative “all-in” run-rate margin that include R&D, share comps and G&A, indexing the cost of cohort acquisition to 100. I chose to ramp ARR to ~3.5x (slightly conservative to 2013’s cohort 4.1x) over 3 years before fading the net retention rate to 108% or roughly industry level growth from horizontal scaling of existing databases. The contribution “run-rate” margin is set at ~30% which is commensurate with a mature SaaS company with >70% gross margins. Taxes are omitted because most revenue are reinvested coupled with ~US$780mil NOLs on its balance sheet.

Source: Author's own work

With these assumptions, each cohort acquired has a highly attractive return profile over its lifetime – 23.1x LTV/CACC at an IRR of 94%. This means that a dollar invested in sales and marketing today yields a cash flow that compounds at an IRR of 94% overtime through 15 years.

Two key argument against these figures is that sales efficiency and customer lifetime will naturally fade overtime. The former occurs because easy sales prospect will be exhausted which will lead to a reversal in sales efficiency. The latter is valid because who is not to say that we have another paradigm shift (Post-SQL, database-migration-as-a-service) that will challenge MongoDB and reduce its switching costs. But, against all these concerns, we are still in the early phase of the ramp, allowing us to earn these outsized returns given current fundamentals. The attractive economics from a longer term perspective is not captured by the street given its parochial focus on short term revenue growth trends. This will only show up >5 yrs out as MongoDB reaches scale.

Source: Author's own work

5. Valuation – Taking advantage of volatility, if any.

In my base case, I apply a cooler forward EV/S of 7.0x that is representative of a “normalized” macro climate with reduced premium on secular stories. I baked in a subscription sales ramp of ~48% or 15.6x from FY19 to FY26, leading to implied market share of 4.0% and 12% in the DBMS and Dynamic DBMS market respectively. There is also an annual 2% share dilution from comps through FY25. This results in a FY25E EV of US$27bn, supported by a 1yr fwd sales growth rate of 32%. Triangulated with an implied 24x FY1 EV/ normalized EBIT (~30% margin), so valuation looks reasonable. Target price of $452, +216% upside or a fat IRR of 23% over ~5.5years. Source: Author's own work

Bear case likely comes in the form of “growth stocks” de-rating. The growth bubble pops as investors become increasingly impatient about paying for growth. Consequently, investors underwrite less risk and will only pay for 1yr of growth. I pencilled in a valuation of FY1 EV/S of 6x (lowest was 5.0x in market) estimate to show the near-term drawdown risk (-15% to -45% depending on when expectations reverse). Case in point, Amazon fell 93% from peak to trough, as expectations and patience collapsed during the 2000-01 tech-bubble. Source: Author's own work

Informed by this short-term de-rating (that is hard to forecast), I recommend a step-wise investment strategy. One initiates half a position first (expected to compound 25% for the next 5-6 years) and the other half if there is near-term de-rating which adds to the margin of safety for investing in MDB.

6. Strategic acquisition as an afterthought

One other probable investment outcome is that MongoDB could be acquired by the incumbents. MySQL by Sun Microsystems is a good case study. With the proliferation of web applications in the 2000s, MySQL gained rapid adoption as part of an open-source web stack (the "M" in the "LAMP" stack). From Oracle's POV, it likely would have required too much money and time to push out a similar open-source offering. So, it acquired Sun Microsystems in 2010. Along the same vein, we now have databases in the cloud-era that incumbents cannot possibly out-distribute with their own offerings and are losing share to. A strategic acquisition therefore makes a lot of sense especially since MDB is a low-cost disruptor that will break incumbents’ pricing power. However, this is difficult to forecast and I view it as an additional optionality to the thesis.

Appendix A: Operational Model Forecast

Source: Author's own work

*Adjusted profit is calculated by assuming maintenance S&M is only 15% of sales.

Appendix B: MongoDB Feature Comparison

Source: MongoDB’s website

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.