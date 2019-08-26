RCS: Too Darn Expensive

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. I have been reluctant to recommend RCS for quite some time, and this review remains the same. While the fund has stabilized since the post-distribution cut sell-off experienced in April, there are still multiple headwinds on the horizon. One, RCS trades at a massive premium to NAV, which could set investors up for substantial downside if the market sells off. Two, while I believe agency MBS remain a favorable sector, RCS is heavily exposed to this space. With interest rates declining, prepayment risk has noticeably increased. This could pressure returns going forward and suggests investors may want to own a fund that is more diversified. Three, income production remains a sore spot for the fund, with coverage ratios below 100%.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation." The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $9.40/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0612/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.81%. During my review in April, I gave RCS a "neutral" rating. While I felt the fund had some positive qualities, the valuation to own it just seemed too extreme, making me cautious on the fund. In hindsight, this was the correct call, as RCS's return has been essentially flat since then, as shown below:

Now that some time has passed post-distribution cut, I wanted to reassess RCS to see if my outlook should change. After review, I continue to believe RCS does not offer a very attractive risk-reward proposition, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation - Most Expensive Of The Bunch

To begin, I will highlight the cost to own RCS, which is consistently one of my primary reasons for not recommending the fund. While the fund's premium has come down a little bit in the short term, it is still much too high for me to feel comfortable giving RCS a "buy" rating. With a current premium above 37%, RCS is clearly expensive on the surface. However, what is even worse, in my opinion, is the fact that RCS is noticeably more expensive than the average PIMCO CEF. This is not surprising, given that RCS has the highest premium of all PIMCO CEF offerings right now, but the divergence is still concerning.

To illustrate why RCS's current valuation worries me, I have compiled some relevant metrics related to the fund's NAV, illustrated in the chart below:

Current Premium 37.6% Premium in April 37.2% YTD Premium Average 39.8% 1-year Premium High 50.4% 1-year Premium Low 26.9% Average PIMCO CEF Premium 14.8%

As you can see, RCS is trading at essentially the same level it was back in April, so it would take quite a bit for me to adjust my outlook for the fund. While it is true the current premium is below the fund's year-to-date average, we have to consider that the high end of the fund's range was pre-distribution cut, which occurred back in April and was discussed during my previous review. On that backdrop, I would definitely need to see RCS trading closer to its annual low, before I could find some value. And most worrying, from a new investor perspective, is the cost to own RCS compared to the average premium for alternative PIMCO CEFs. RCS is roughly 2 1/2 times more expensive than the average PIMCO CEF, which tells me that if a new investor wanted to initiate a position, they would quite easily be able to find a fund that fit their needs while also trading at a cheaper price.

My final point on the valuation concerns the actual underlying value of RCS. Oftentimes, CEF investors, myself included, will overlook an above-average premium because the fund's underlying value is appreciating consistently, generating bullish momentum. A rising NAV will help keep a fund's valuation in-check (all other things being equal), as well as provide confidence that the assets are what an investor wants to own in the current market environment.

Unfortunately, with respect to RCS, this is not the case right now. While other PIMCO CEFs, especially those holding municipal debt, non-agency MBS, and high-yield corporate debt, have seen their NAV's rise swiftly in 2019, RCS cannot say the same. In fact, the fund's underlying value has actually decreased since the year began, as shown below:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 8/22/19 YTD Gain/Loss $6.93/share $6.83/share (1.4%)

My overall takeaway here, when it comes to valuation, is the story behind RCS is not attractive. The fund sports a very expensive price, and its underlying value is not performing in a way that suggests such a premium price is warranted. Until RCS sees its cost to own come down, or its underlying performance dramatically improve, I cannot get behind this investment.

UNII Report Still Shows Income Issues

My second point for RCS has to do with income production, which has been of paramount importance this year since the fund cut its distribution by 15%, to $.0612/share. While RCS has seen its share price stabilize after an initial rout post-cut, the income fund's income production remains an area of concern. Specifically, the fund still has a negative UNII balance, as well as a declining distribution coverage ratio, as shown below:

My takeaway here is simply that RCS does not appear to be out of the woods yet when it comes to maintaining its income stream. In fairness, PIMCO rarely announces another round of distribution cuts so closely to a prior cut. RCS will likely maintain its current level for some time. However, there is no doubt the fund is struggling to earn the new, lower income level. When we consider the price it costs to own this fund, this lack of consistent income only strengthens the argument that the fund is overpriced.

Prepayment Risk To MBS Assets Is On The Rise

I now want to turn our focus to the underlying assets within RCS to gain a better understanding of what is driving fund performance. Specifically, for this review, I will focus on the Agency MBS market, which makes up almost 60% of the fund's portfolio, which is essentially where the weighting stood in April:

Clearly, this is an important area for RCS, so examining the outlook for this sector is critical before deciding to invest. To begin, I must mention I believe this is a fairly attractive asset class going forward. The housing market in the U.S. remains strong, with home values continuing to appreciate on the backdrop of strong employment figures and rising wages. This backdrop is keeping delinquencies low, as homeowners do not want to default on an asset that is rising in price. They have a very strong incentive to remain current on their mortgage obligations. Furthermore, the employment and wage picture is giving Americans the means to fulfill these obligations.

However, while I like having this exposure overall, it is not a risk-free sector, and RCS is heavily exposed to it. While this is not "bad", investors need to understand that any negative development on this sector will have a large impact on RCS. Again, I am not saying to avoid because of these holdings, but rather to understand the inherent risk in buying a CEF with almost two-thirds exposure in one area.

With this in mind, I want to critically examine a potential headwind for the agency MBS sector and the implication on RCS. Specifically, I am referring to declining interest rates which have been pushing lower in the short term since the Federal Reserve cut rates at the end of July.

Now, wait a minute, you say, aren't declining interest rates good for the housing sector? For the most part, the answer is yes, if declining rates help push up home values and spur buying/selling activity across the country. All things being equal, lower interest rates help with housing affordability, as well as boost asset prices in most categories, including housing. However, declining interest rates also present a risk to funds like RCS because they increase prepayment risk. This is the risk that those paying off their housing obligations will re-finance, at the prevailing lower rates. The impact is the debt becomes paid off, and a new mortgage is issued at the lower, prevailing interest rate. This would impact RCS because it can make the current holdings less valuable, when prepayment risk increases. Investors who are holding the debt will be repaid in full, it is true, but if they want to hold newly issued mortgage debt, they will be earning a lower interest rate on their money.

The challenge here is that, post-recession, the majority of mortgages issued have been in the agency category, such as those backed by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) or Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). These mortgages are seen as less risky, because these agencies have more aggressive lending standards than their non-agency counterparts. What this means for RCS is that the majority of mortgages issued over the past year are agency and are also eligible for refinancing. Since rates have declined short term, those newer mortgages are the most at risk for refinancing and, therefore, have the highest amount of prepayment risk. To get a sense of why, consider the graph below, which illustrates the Mortgage Bankers Association Refinancing Index, which has risen in the short term as rates have declined:

As you can see, the spike in this index is concerning for investors in newly issued agency debt, because the chances of refinancing are growing for those mortgages. This reality is likely helping to explain the pressure in the underlying value of RCS, which was discussed above.

Now, in fairness, it is worth pointing out that this index level is not "high" by historical standards, only increasing. This means prepayment risk is still within a very normal historical range and should not have MBS investors fleeing out of the sector. However, this reality also explains why recently issued agency MBS is disproportionately at risk. For those homeowners who obtained mortgages a couple years back, their interest rates are probably similar, or even lower than the prevailing rates. But for those issued over the past 12 months, refinancing is beginning to look attractive. Furthermore, with rates highly expected to decline further by year-end, prepayment risk may actually accelerate going forward.

My point again here is not to recommend investors completely avoid this sector. As long as the job market remains strong, delinquencies are sure to remain low, and this asset class should deliver reliable income. However, investors want to make sure they have a handle on prepayment risk, and not let their portfolio become too concentrated in an area where the risk is rising.

Bottom Line

RCS has been treading water since my last review, which is actually quite surprising, given the initial sting of the distribution cut in April. The fund's premium remains high, despite many options trading at cheaper valuations. While RCS's trading history suggests the premium will persist for some time, I cannot get behind the fund. Income production has not improved enough in the short term to put my mind at ease, and the premium price to own this income stream seems unjustifiable. Furthermore, prepayment risk is a real concern to MBS holdings, which make up a substantial part of RCS's portfolio. With interest rates declining and expected to decline further, this risk will continue to pressure total return. Therefore, I remain unconvinced RCS is a good place to put investment dollars and continue to recommend investors avoid this fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF, PCK, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.