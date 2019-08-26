Stora Enso: Misunderstood, Beaten And Deeply Undervalued

About 50% of Stora Enso`s assets, which are recorded at historical cost, does not reflect the intrinsic value. Their estimated market value is twice as high.

The market is not recognizing the Stora Enso`s transformational change and is pricing it as its peers, which are more exposed to the traditional and volatile paper business.

Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY) is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company with the corporate history that can be traced back to the oldest known preserved share certificate in the world, issued in 1288. The Company produces a variety of products related to the forestry industry, including paper, pulp (biomaterials), and wood products, such as sawn timber. The company is also a major player in fiber-based packaging materials for consumer products. About 75% of sales are generated in Europe. Sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion, with an operational EBIT of EUR 1.3 billion. It has some 26 000 employees in more than 30 countries, and is publicly listed on the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges. For the first two quarters of 2018, the company was ranked second by net earnings among European forest and paper industry companies.

Investment thesis

The share price of Stora Enso has declined by about 35% during the past year, that is in line with the overall performance of the sector. However, the market neglects the transformational change that the Company has done and keeps doing in widening its product portfolio and diversifying market exposure. In addition, the recent deal of Billerudkorsnas in which a close competitor of Stora Enso acquired Bergvik Skog Ost indicates that the forest assets reflected on the balance sheet of the forest companies in the region are massively understated.

Stora Enso presents asymmetric risk/reward opportunity, where the probability of suffering a major price decline is limited, while the potential for upside is very likely.

The stock performance of Stora Enso

Source: ycharts

The share price of Stora Enso has fallen dramatically during the trailing 52-week period. The recent downfall emboldened by increased trade tensions, slowing down economy and uncertainty about hard Brexit, stretches across the whole sector.

Stora Enso Outlook for 2019 (presented in Q2 2019 results)

Further deteriorating trading conditions caused by geopolitical uncertainties related to trade wars and a possible hard Brexit are expected to impact Stora Enso negatively. Demand growth is forecast to slow down for Stora Enso’s businesses in general and demand decline is escalating for European paper.

Source: FRED

The company's overall sales were lower, mainly due to the declining prices for pulp and containerboard products. By comparing these two charts, one can notice that there is a strong positive correlation between the pull product prices and the stock price performance of Stora Enso. Again, this just shows that the market views the company as pure, old-fashioned paper produced. It gets even more interesting - the company's peers stock price performance has been by about 10% better, which sends a signal that there is a reasonable probability of finding relative value.

Business transformation that the market neglects

Stora Enso is transforming from a traditional paper and board producer to a renewable materials growth company. One can see in the graph below that the company has made a massive transformation during the last decade. Traditional paper business, which is considered a volatile and low-growth segment has shrunk in terms of sales and the relative contribution to EBIT.

Source: Stora Enso

Almost 82% of EBIT comes from growth segments, which are not as volatile and offer significant growth potential. According to Q2 2019 report, sales from the traditional segment comprised 29% of total sales and its EBIT contributed 18% to total EBIT.

For instance, in 2018 close to 9% of sales came from new products and services, and the company's target is to take that percentage even higher so that each year 15% of total sales would come from new and innovative solutions. All this is driven by huge R&D and acquisitions of innovative companies. In 2018, Stora Enso spent EUR 149 million in R&D and made some minor acquisitions.

Recently, the company signed an agreement to complete the transaction of Bergvik Skog AB (increase its holding size from 49.8% to 69.8%) during the first half of 2019. This means that its forest holdings in Sweden will increase to 1.4 million hectares, of which 1.15 million hectares is productive forest land. The total value of the transaction in Stora Enso’s balance sheet is estimated to be approximately EUR 1.0 billion. The transaction goes in line with the company's strategy to become a leader in the bioeconomy and will make Stora Enso one of the largest private forest owners globally, controlling about 35% of its wood raw material.

Karl-Henrik Sundström, CEO of Stora Enso:

I am pleased that we have taken a step forward in this ownership restructuring along with the other shareholders in Bergvik Skog. This transaction is a natural next step for us, as we strongly believe in the bioeconomy and want to secure our competitive raw material supply for the long term. With direct ownership, we will have better visibility of our wood supply in Sweden. This will give us better opportunities to further develop sustainable forest management, thus strengthening our competitiveness.

Undervalued forest assets

Upon completion of the restructuring of Stora Enso’s Swedish forest assets were placed in a fully owned subsidiary making the average value per hectare in the company's balance sheet at 2 000 euros.

As indicated in the Q2 2019 report, other major owners of Bergvik Skog recently decided to sell with the price of 3,700 euros per hectare. Further, using the price statistics from LRF Konsult for smaller lots, the price per hectare has been 5,700 euros. To make the argument even stronger, a short while ago a close competitor to Stora Enso bought 350,000 hectares of forest land by paying price about 40% above the forest value reflected on its balance sheet.

Given that about 80% of the forest assets are based in Europe (of which roughly 78% are located in the Nordic region where the Bergvik Skog is established) one can conclude that the underlying forest asset value of the company is underestimated. It automatically implies that the P/B and leverage ratios are much more attractive than currently indicated.

At the end of 2018, the fair value of Stora Enso’s biological assets, including indirect share of forest assets through equity-accounted investments, totaled EUR 3.3 billion (about 50% of equity value as of Q2 2019). Assuming that the implied value of these assets is much higher, let's say twice as much just to be conservative, the current P/B multiple should decrease by 25% from the current level of 1.17. Namely, by buying Stora Enso's stock now one would actually be receiving forest land with other company's assets at a 13% discount from the book value (P/B 0.87). Such a condition is very hard to find for a strong cash-generating company with reasonable future growth potential.

Avoiding risks

Since Stora is very export-oriented company and its products tend to be closely linked to the overall global consumption and business activity, the global macro risk is the one, which should be seriously considered.

Here are some of the key factors that will help Stora Enso to weather the next recession while maintaining or even increasing wealth for its shareholder.

Healthy balance sheet

As of Q2 2019, the debt to equity ratio is 0.54, which is at a historically high level due to Bergvik transaction. In the past three-year period, the average level of debt to equity was about 0.42. Regardless whether it stays flat, decreases, or even increases a bit (max to 0.6 since it is the target level), the amount of leverage will not pose any threat. Keep in mind that the underlying assets are of high quality and considerably undervalued for which there always be a demand.

2. Investment grade and profit protection program in place

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Moody’s Investors Service also assigned Stora Enso Oyj an investment-grade credit rating upgrading the long-term issuer rating from Ba1 to Baa3 with a stable outlook. This highlights Stora Enso's improved cash flow generation and a strengthened balance sheet.

In addition, the company has already initiated a new cost optimizing program to mitigate the impact of deteriorating geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions and increased uncertainty in the global economy. The Profit Protection Programme targets EUR 200 million reductions in fixed and variable costs by the end of 2020.

3. A secular trend on your side

The company is creating a renewable future in the bioeconomy by providing products based on wooden fibres that are replacing non-renewable materials. All divisions, excluding Paper, operate in growth markets, and Stora Enso has set a Group level financial target to grow faster than the relevant market, excluding Paper.

Price target derived from relative value

Considering all of the aforementioned factors, in my opinion, the market has been mispricing Stora Enso by a huge margin.

Currently, Stora Enso is trading at P/E of 9.79, P/CF 9.58 and P/B 1.17 (notice that the Company is a strong cash generator as also shown by equal P/E and P/CF ratios, and this is a usual pattern for it). All of the multiples are ~25% below the 3-year average and are on approximately the same level as for other competitors.

This is telling that the market has priced in the same risks for Stora Enso as for its peers, which is incorrect due to the transformational change that the company has done to its underlying business.

Taking into account the aforementioned facts, I think that the thesis of seeing at least 15-25% share price appreciation with limited cash flow volatility is sound.

Moreover, while waiting for the maneuver to play out, one will get compensated with a very attractive and safe dividend yield (currently 5.01%). It`s dividend policy outlines that the company pays stable dividends linked to the long-term performance and to distribute 50% of EPS over the cycle. Stora Enso has increased its dividend by 10-12% in 2015-2017 and by 22% in 2018.

The bottom line

The unwillingness of the market to recognize Stora Ensos`s growing product portfolio compared to its peers, secular growth trends on the right side, and superb balance sheet with significantly undervalued assets makes the stock a clear buy. The dividend yield of 5% is just an extra bonus for waiting the thesis to play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEOAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.