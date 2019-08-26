Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred
About: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)
by: RidgeHaven Capital
Summary
The AEP preferred conversion ratio gives limited downside protection for investors.
The preferred carry a $5.80 premium over liquidation value, partly due to lower risk, but also higher dividends.
$3.82 of the premium in price relates to the higher dividends.
Investing in the convertible preferred will help to limit risk, but not eliminate it.
Investors looking to purchase American Electric Power (AEP) should consider the American Electric Power Company (AEP-PB) mandatory convertible preferred shares instead. These shares carry a $50 liquidation preference and stated $3.06 per share