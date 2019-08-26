King Dollar Is The Benevolent Tyrant

Emerging markets that have borrowed in US dollars have a much harder time servicing that debt as the dollar gains in strength.

Wise kings generally have wise counselors; and he must be a wise man himself who is capable of distinguishing one. - Diogenes

The US dollar continues its upward climb that it started in January 2018. Even though there have been some pullbacks along the way, the general direction is still for continued dollar strength. Is a strong dollar good or bad? The answer all depends on who you ask.

As pointed out in the Lead-Lag Report, emerging markets (EEM), commodities (DBC), US-based exporters and multinationals all suffer. Meanwhile, US-based importers and domestic companies, and American tourists traveling abroad will benefit.

The US dollar, as measured by the US Dollar Currency Index (NYSEARCA:UUP), started the year at 97.17 and is currently trading at 98.15, which is over a 1% gain. Going back to Jan 2018, it was at a low point of 89.02, making for over a 9% increase. A strong dollar has consequences that not everyone is happy with.

Emerging markets that have borrowed in US dollars have a much harder time servicing that debt as the dollar gains in strength. With over $6 trillion in dollar-denominated debt, emerging market companies and governments will be forced to pay more to keep it current.

Commodities have many forces acting upon them. The tensions in the Middle East and supply/demand ratios have certainly helped to keep the price from dropping on oil, but the rising dollar is working against commodities. Many commodities, including oil (USO), copper, soy beans, corn, etc., are denominated in US dollars. There is typically an imperfectly inverse relationship between the US dollar and commodities. As the dollar strengthens, it costs more of the local currency to buy dollars, which are then used to buy the commodity. This is how a strong dollar weakens commodities.

The opposite relationship happens in the US. US-based companies that need to buy products abroad benefit from the exchange rate by being able to get more foreign currency for each dollar. This reduces their costs and should translate into increased profitability. Many small- and mid-sized US companies are unaffected or benefit from a strong dollar as they do not export most of their products, but rather import components at a reduced rate and then sell domestically. At least in theory. Clearly, King Dollar has not helped small- and mid-cap stocks to be strong, perhaps because dollar strength in a disinflationary environment may be more damaging that not.

Of course, as an American tourist traveling the world, you benefit by converting your strong dollar into even more euros, yen, and real than before and spending in all those great restaurants, museums, and gift shops found throughout the world.

President Trump has considered the idea of intervening in the currency market to weaken the dollar, but has tabled the idea for now. It has been almost two decades since the US took direct action in the currency market to manipulate its currency. But with the trade war continuing, a currency war looks ever more likely. Whether it reverses the dollar's bull market is the trillion dollar question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.