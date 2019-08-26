TFF Pharmaceuticals Readies $22 Million IPO

While TFFP's approach is promising, the company is still at pre-Phase 1 trial stage, so the IPO may be more appropriate for long-term investors such as institutions.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of reformulated versions of existing drugs for long conditions.

Quick Take

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $22 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for lung-related conditions.

TFFP is proposing a fairly low valuation at IPO but the firm is still at pre-Phase 1 trial stage, so the IPO is likely more relevant for long-term hold investors.

Company & Technology

Austin, Texas-based TFF was founded in 2018 to develop and commercialize drug products for the treatment of lung diseases and conditions based on its proprietary Thin Film Freezing technology [TFFT] platform.

Management is headed by CEO, President, and Director Glenn Mattes, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO at Convosus.

TFF has developed the TFFT platform that improves the solubility of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that management believes make up about 33% of the major pharmaceuticals globally, consequently, these products could enhance the pharmacokinetic effect of those drugs.

Management believes that its TFFT platform has the ability to enable the development and commercialization of new drugs that have previously been unable to progress in clinical trials due to poor water-solubility by potentially improving its absorption.

As of the date of the prospectus, TFF has not progressed any of its drug candidates to human clinical trials, rather its efforts have focused on the formulation, early-stage animal evaluation and formal toxicology studies of its initial drug candidates in preparation for its first clinical trials.

The firm’s initial focus is to develop inhaled dry powder [DP] formulations of existing off-patent drugs intended for lung diseases and conditions as management believes its TFFT platform also has the ability to generate DP particles with ‘superior’ inhalation delivery properties, especially to the deep lung, ‘which is an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine.’

The company's primary drug candidate is TFF Vori, an inhaled DP drug formulation of Voriconazole, currently marketed in Australia, Europe and the US as Vfend, that is in development for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis [IPA], a severe fungal pulmonary disease with mortality rates of up to 90% in some populations.

Voriconazole is recommended as first-line monotherapy for IPA, according to the Clinical Practice Guidelines published by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Management claims that European studies have shown that low Voriconazole exposure is associated with treatment failure while high exposure is associated with neurotoxicity, thus a TFFT formulation of the drug delivered directly at the ‘port of entry’ of the disease could potentially deliver superior prophylactic effects while reducing the potential of negative side effects.

The firm’s secondary drug candidate is TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled DP formulation of Prograf tacrolimus, an immunosuppressive drug used for organ transplants that is the second most commonly administered immunosuppressive drug used in solid organ transplants.

Management believes that Prograf has the potential for reduced kidney toxicity, especially at high doses.

Investors in TFF include Liquid Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Coherent Market Insights, active IPA is a rare, opportunistic, and serious fungal infection, which affects immunocompromised patients or those with lung diseases.

Commercially available treatments include Voriconazole, Caspofungin, and Amphotericin B among others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the epidemiology of IPA is dependent upon the increasing number of solid organ transplants, stem cell transplant, and newer immunosuppressive agents, which are considered to be primary factors driving increased incidence.

Data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network [OPTN] shows that about 8,500 organ transplants occurred in 2018 while the number is projected to increase in the near future.

Another risk factor for developing IPA is having late-stage AIDS. According to the World Health Organization [WHO], about 36.7 million people were suffering from HIV in 2016.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Astellas Pharma (TYO:4503)

Basilea Pharmaceutica (SWX:BSLN)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Sandoz (NVS)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLENMARK)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals (MYL)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TLV:TEVA)

Financial Status

TFFP’s recent financial results are typical of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its drug treatment development.

Below are the company’s recent financial results:

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $13.6 million in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

TFFP intends to raise $22.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO. Since investor support is a typical aspect of life science companies seeking public capital, the absence of this is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $75.5 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $10.5 million to fund TFF Vori, including approximately $1.4 million on pre-clinical development, analysis and preparation, $2.7 million on the manufacturing of cGMP batches for clinical trials and $6.4 million for Phase I and Phase II studies; approximately $14.9 million to fund TFF Tac-Lac, including approximately $2.1 million on pre-clinical development, analysis and preparation, $3.0 million on the manufacturing of cGMP batches for clinical trials and $9.8 million for Phase I and Phase IIb/IIIa studies; and the balance for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, additional product development and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is National Securities.

Commentary

TFF is seeking investment capital to begin trials for its inhaled versions of existing drugs, so the company is still in a very early stage of development.

However, since it is working with compounds that have already been approved and is essentially seeking an improved delivery system, the firm’s regulatory process may have a lower risk profile than otherwise.

The market opportunities are significant, but the firm faces competition from existing formulations, so assuming regulatory approval, management would still have the challenge of convincing physicians to prescribe the new formulation.

Although the company is proposing a low enterprise value at IPO, given the pre-Phase 1 trial stage of development, this IPO is likely more appropriate for long-term life science investors or institutional investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

