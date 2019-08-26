Texas Roadhouse: Strong Operator Attractive At ~$50

The selloff provides a good entry point for investors willing to take a long-term position in the company.

Recent menu price increases appear to be accepted by customers and provide more evidence of the company's resonance in the market.

A spike in labor costs sent investors fleeing earlier this year and the stock is now 35% off its 52-week highs at $49 as of this writing.

Thesis

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has seen its stock tank 35% over the last year as the company has struggled with inflated labor costs. General looming recession fears and continued fallout over trade tensions between the U.S. and China have also pressured the stock price in recent weeks.

Over the last decade, labor costs as a percentage of revenue had hovered in the 29-30% range, but recently stretched into the 32-33% range. Unemployment is low and workers have options. This has pressured the company to boost pay in order to retain talent. The company has also increased staffing levels to improve customer service. In response to this cost pressure, the company decided to boost menu pricing by 1.5% effective Q2-19. In response to this price increase, comparable sales growth for Q2-19 was 4.7% and foot traffic increased 1.7%.

While these aren't the company's best comp numbers by historical measures, the numbers are solid. Shares of the company are trading well below historic averages and the shares look like a reasonable value given the operational track record of the company. I have initiated a small position.

Q2-19: Higher Labor Costs Expected To Boost Growth

Texas Roadhouse owns 498 restaurants in 49 states. The vast majority of these restaurants are Texas Roadhouse-branded steak houses and the company expects to open 25 new locations by year-end. The company has also introduced a new sports bar concept called Bubba's 33 and operates a couple dozen locations with plans to open four new Bubba's this year. In addition to these company-owned restaurants, Texas Roadhouse also franchises an additional 93 Texas Roadhouse restaurants. These franchises are spread across 49 states and ten countries.

Source

Rising labor costs have been a primary point of discussion on recent earnings calls and this quarter was no different. Labor costs as a percentage of sales was 32.7%, according to the recent 10-Q, which matches the labor cost rate the company witnessed in Q1-19. Compared to Q2-18, the labor cost rate this quarter is one hundred basis points - or one full percentage point - higher this quarter.

The company has noted that in addition to paying its staff more, it has also hired more staff to ensure a high quality of customer service. Though this is pressuring costs today, the company believes its investment in people will improve customer service and boost sales.

Overall revenue this quarter increased 9.6% and same-store sales at preexisting restaurants was up 4.7%. These aren't the company's best growth numbers in recent quarters, but the overall revenue growth figure beat consensus estimates. Earnings per share narrowly missed expectations.

$250 Million Share Buyback

In addition to consistently posting solid revenue growth figures, Texas Roadhouse has a history of rewarding shareholders. The company pays a dividend that yields 2.45% and the company recently started a $250 million share repurchase program. The company bought back 2.1 million shares for $112.1 million in Q2, which amounts to an average price per share of $53. Approximately $50 million of this repurchase was under a prior buyback authorization, meaning the company has nearly $190 million left for repurchases. With the stock price down nearly 10% from the recent repurchase price, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company continue buying in Q3.

Source

Valuation

The stock is trading 35% off its 52-week high and shares seemed to get ahead of themselves in the $70 range. The company has justified its stock buybacks on a discounted free cash flow valuation, but didn't elaborate on the numbers on its recent earnings call. Per the data tracked by Seeking Alpha, the company is trading at a price/cash flow that is 10% below the sector average.

I think shares look like a good buy at ~$50. The stock is currently trading more than 20% below its historical 5-year average for trailing PE. Though the company's forward and trailing PE ratios are well above industry average, so is its revenue growth rate of 10.18% which dwarfs the industry average of 4.33%. Texas Roadhouse is a quality operation in an industry rife with mediocrity and subpar performance. The restaurant business is brutal and Texas Roadhouse has a strong history of solid revenue growth and strong shareholder returns. I looked back through revenue history, and the company has consistently grown revenue year over year, even during the financial crisis and its aftermath ten years ago.

Over the last decade, the stock has more than doubled the performance of the S&P 500, even after the recent steep decline in stock price.

Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is a great company trading at an appealing price. I have initiated a position. Given the economic environment we're in, I wouldn't be surprised to see stocks drop further and holdouts might get TXRH shares at a better price, but at the current levels, I view it as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.