For GameStop The Game Is Far From Over

While dividend elimination was seemingly the last straw, future shareholder returns will be via share buybacks. Depending on buyback timing and cost reduction measures, the upside in the share price may be significant.

Shares of GameStop (GME) have been in decline, presently trading at a discount to tangible book value of greater than 60% and for less than the expected earnings of the next few years. While the next few months migh produce additional pain for shareholders, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Through share buybacks, cost reduction and other efficiency measures, the stock is poised to increase in price significantly, with a potential short squeeze along the way.

The GameStop Game

On August 22, 2019 share prices of GameStop spiked with a daily volume approaching 30M shares, which is about 1/3 of the current float. The spike happened after Dr. Michael Burry, one of the main characters in Michael Lewis's book "The Big Short" and the movie based on it, both wrote a letter to GameStop's management and had an interview about GameStop published by Barron's. Unlike shorting subprime mortgages in a big way prior to the Great Recession, Dr. Burry is now long a few stocks. And he is long GameStop, in a big way. His letter to GameStop's management, in which he urges a large share buyback at presently-depressed prices, revealed that his Scion Asset Management currently owns 2.75M shares, or over 3% of the company.

In the interview, he talked about a few things, including GameStop's balance sheet and why the share price is so low. But Mr. Market's attention span is short, and the share price spike faded into the close on the same day and moved lower the next. For the time being, short sellers seem to be the only game in town. Indeed, short interest was 57.23M shares as of 07/31/19, which at a float of about 90M shares after recently-completed tender offer represents 64% of float.

Reasons for Short-Term Pessimism

Why does Mr. Market dislike GameStop? There are two categories, into which we can place the reasons. The first category is objective. In video game sales, GameStop has been losing market share to digital downloads. The sales in the used category, which is much more lucrative than new in terms of the gross margin, are on the decline. Attempts to sell the company fell through, ostensibly due to prospective buyers' inability to obtain financing on the terms they wanted. The prior CEOs as well as the management neither had a coherent strategy in place, first buying cell phone stores and Simply Mac business then disposing of them, nor were proactive enough with cost reduction initiatives. We are also late in the console cycle, with gamers waiting for the next generation of consoles and corresponding games.

On the subjective side, there is plenty to note as well. There is a strong narrative of digital game downloads killing physical games altogether. In this vein, GameStop is frequently being compared with Blockbuster. As-reported GAAP earnings for the last fiscal year looked horrible, in part due to noncash write-offs of intangibles and goodwill. I have seen various YouTubers talk about hundreds of millions in losses as a supposed confirmation that the company would be heading for bankruptcy soon.

In addition, there is confusion about what the new CEO intends to do in terms of both the business strategy and the capital allocation. Market participants did not like it one bit when the company eliminated its lofty dividend and the stock promptly crashed. Dividend elimination fits the narrative of a dying company perfectly well. Additionally some mutual funds as well as some individual investors held the shares for dividend income. Some of the funds had to sell as the stock no longer fit their investment objectives.

Expect More Pain

There is likely more pain on the horizon. I already mentioned that the shares are extremely cheap in relation to tangible book value or future earnings and cash flow. Nonetheless, the business is highly seasonal with the cash flow and especially as-reported earnings heavily skewed to the second half of the year. Results of the second fiscal quarter that ended in the first week of August will be announced in the first week of September. They will likely look bad on the surface.

Historically, the second fiscal quarter has been the worst quarter of the year in terms of as-reported GAAP earnings. With recent layoffs of regional managers and other personnel, some of which happened in fiscal Q2, there will likely be additional one-time charges. In addition, if the company reduces inventory to remove slow-selling SKUs aiming to, as they said on the earnings call, "de-clutter our stores", there may be additional one-time write-downs. Assuming they report GAAP losses, due to recent share count reduction via a tender offer that was completed in July, per-share losses will likely be even greater than what was expected by analysts.

Bonus Round

If the shares don't go up after the results are announced, or better yet, go down, there is a "bonus round" for the GameStop's management team. They can use the share price weakness to repurchase shares at very attractive valuations. They have enough spare cash to buy most of the shares, while still leaving plenty for debt reductions and business improvement initiatives. Indeed, this is the course of action Dr. Burry advocated in his open letter. The company still has an open authorization for repurchase of up to $237M, which is significant since the market capitalization is presently only around $330M.

The company should have in excess of $480M of cash and the amount of cash should grow through significant positive free cash flow in the two subsequent quarters. There is no question that buying back shares at a price that is about 60% lower than the tangible book value would result in the book value pers share as well as future EPS increasing. The question is whether the CEO and the management team will play this "bonus round" or save the ammo for future business initiatives.

Signals

We are now entering a foggy terrain. It is hard to see what the management will do with the cash and to what extent, if any, they will perform the buybacks. While in the past they seemed to have given mixed signals, what was said on the last earnings call as well as the tender offer that was launched shortly thereafter give some hope. Let us try to decipher what was said and alluded to. For starters, they indicated that no acquisitions or diversification were planned. At the same time, returning capital to shareholders remains a top priority. As George Sherman, GameStop's new CEO, stated on the last earnings call:

These efforts are centered around transformation of our core business, not acquisitions or further diversification outside the video game business. Rest assured, I'm committed to being a good steward of your capital going forward, and returning capital to shareholders remains a top priority.

If we assume they will be returning capital to shareholders, that can be accomplished via either dividends or buybacks. They indicated that dividends are not what they intend to use, in two ways. The first way was by eliminating the it in an abrupt fashion. The second way was Rob Lloyd, GameStop's COO and CFO, stating on the call that

...we no longer see the dividend as an effective way to return capital to shareholders...

This leaves buyback as the remaining option. The questions are the amount and timing. One clue regarding those two parameters was given to us by the tender offer that was launched shortly thereafter. The interesting part was the size of the tender at up to 12M shares between $5.20 and $6. How can we interpret this? The intent was to spent between $62.5M and $72M, plus expenses or almost the equivalent of two quarters' worth of dividends.

One way to interpret this would be that they will be spending the same amount, as was previously allocated to dividends, on buybacks. Another way is to assume they want to reduce the amount of shares outstanding in line with declines in either sales or profits. Yet another possibility is they have debt reduction targets in mind as well as the potential spending on the turnarond, and the rest would be spent on buybacks. During the Q&A session of the earnings call they mentioned a potential target of debt to EBITDA of 1:1.

While there is no way to know for sure, several things are clear. The plan is to use buybacks for the purpose of returning capital to shareholders. The tender was executed at $5.20 and shares are now at significantly more attractive price levels, therefore the buybacks will likely commence after the quarterly results are released. The size of the buyback is a question mark, but with significant cash on hand as well as solid expected free cash flow in the next two quarters, the buybacks may be significant. I hope they execute buybacks to complete the outstanding authorization of almost $240M.

Valuation

In discussing GameStop's valuations, there are plenty of question marks. With a market cap of about $330M and an outstanding buyback authorization of almost $240M, the size and timing of the buyback execution will affect both the EPS and the book value per share significantly. Let's first start by deriving the components of GameStop's performance for the last fiscal year. From the annual Form 10-K filing, we can get the numbers for the combined company as well as the numbers for already-sold Spring Mobile that counts as "discontinued operations".

Total net sales for FY 2018 were $8,285.3M, cost of sales was $5,977.2M, SG&A expenses were $1,888.6M and D&A were $105.6M. "Discontinued operations" sales were $565.4M, cost of sales $73.1M, SG&A were $395.9M and D&A were $20M. What is immediately apparent here is that the gross profit of Spring Mobile was very high, at 87%, but SG&A were 70% of sales! Let's now see what the GameStop's number were, excluding Spring Mobile. We will ignore Simply Mac divestitue for now, to arrive at the most pessimistic numbers.

Ex-Spring Mobile, the FY 2018 sales were $7,719.9M, cost of sales was $5,904.1M, SG&A were $1,492.7M and D&A were $85.6. I have to note here that noncash impairments were over $1B. Let's make worst-case scenario assumptions. We will assume 10% decline in sales. During the earnings call, the company's estimate was for 5-10% decline. We are assuming worst-case scenario. We can assume that both the sales and the cost of sales decline proportionately. At the same time, let's assume D&A stays the same. The SG&A will be reduced by at least $100M as was guided, with some benefit in 2019 and full benefit hitting in 2020. Let's assume $30M in FY2019; the workforce reductions that happened already should be good for at least $10M of that.

The result of the "dire" scenario is as follows. Reduced by 10%, sales will be $6,947.9M and cost of sales will be $5,313.7M. SG&A reduced by $30M will be $1,462.7M and D&A of $85.6M. Operational profit will be $85.9M. Taking into account reduced debt, the interest expense will be around $24M and taxes at most $25M. Net profit would be at least $37M, or EPS of $0.41 assuming no more buybacks and 90M diluted shares. The current price is then 8.8x of that worst-case EPS.

If the company completes the outstanding buyback authorization at an average price of $5, resulting in remaining 42M shares outstanding, EPS goes to $0.88 and P/E is then 4.15. Alternatively, if the company chooses to pay off debt instead of using it for buybacks, the net profit would be $55M with an EPS of $0.61 for a P/E of 6.

Looking forward to FY2020, assuming just $100M in SG&A savings comparing to FY2018 and a 20% boost from the release of new generation of consoles, the numbers would be as follows. Sales of $9,263.9M, cost of sales of $7,084.9M, SG&A of $1,392.7M and D&A of $85.6M. Operational profit of $700.7M. Assuming interest expense of $0-24M, taxes of $240M and 90-42M shares we get EPS of $4.85-10.96. At the current share prices, the forward P/E is 0.75-0.33.

What if, instead of growing, sales merely stabilize in FY2020 at the same level as FY2019? Sales will be $6,947.9M and cost of sales will be $5,313.7M. SG&A reduced by $100M from the FY2018 will be $1,392.7M and D&A of $85.6M. Operational profit will be $155.9M. Taking into account reduced debt, the interest expense will be $0-24M and taxes $35-40M. Net profit would be $92-121M, or EPS of $1-1.34 assuming no more buybacks and 90M diluted shares. If buybacks are executed and the share count is reduced to 42M, the EPS go to $2.19-2.88.

I am not accounting for net operating loss carryforwards that will ensure GameStop pays less in actual cash taxes in comparison to what is being reported per GAAP. From the Form 10-K:

As of February 2, 2019, we have approximately $25.2 million of net operating loss ("NOL") carryforwards in various foreign jurisdictions that expire in years 2019 through 2035 (primarily related to Puerto Rico), as well as $222.5 million of foreign NOL carryforwards that have no expiration date. In addition, we have approximately $19.8 million of foreign tax credit carryforwards that expire in years 2024 through 2027. We also have approximately $65.1 million of Federal NOL carryovers acquired through the ThinkGeek acquisition that will expire in years 2020 through 2035.

GameStop will generate cash and that cash has to go somewhere. It will likely be used in a combination of debt reduction and share buybacks. Therefore, the lower ranges of our FY2020 estimates will not apply: either the interest expense will be reduced or the share count, or both. As a result, the worst-case 2-year combined EPS for the FY2019-2020 should be at least $2 and likely over $3. The best case is $5.46-11.84.

It is worth mentioning that GameStop has a tangible book value of over $9 per share, not counting the NOL carry forwards I already referred to.

The above means a couple of things. The first one is there is time for the company to let leases expire on the least-profitable stores. Looking at maps of store locations reveals that some locations are mere blocks from each other. The second is the cash has to go somewhere and the solid balance sheet that GameStop has means at lest some of it will be returned to shareholders. The question is whether the company chooses to play the "bonus round" and buy back shares aggressively now, when they are incredibly cheap. While there is a strong narrative that "GameStop is the next Blockbuster" and short sellers are picking up nickels in front of a steamroller while feeling smug in the process, their actions create an amazing opportunity for the company to enhance future shareholder returns. This opportunity demands urgent attention.

Bottom Line

Even in the worst-case scenario, GameStop shares are very cheap. While it is unclear if and to what extent the buybacks will happen, it is obvious that GameStop shares will eventually move up. It is up to the company's management whether they will reward shareholders for their patience by buying back as many shares as they can before the prices spike. The game is far from over for GameStop and I hope they play the "bonus round" well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.