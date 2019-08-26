Energy Transfer: On The Right Path And Offering An Opportunity

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, pipeline and midstream giant Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or the bottom lines. However, a closer look at the company's report provides a different view as there were quite a few things to like here, including a sizable 28% year-over-year increase in the company's distributable cash flow. We also quite clearly see that Energy Transfer has been benefiting from the same growing upstream production volumes that have been benefiting other midstream companies, which is more or less what I have been predicting would happen over the course of the past year or two.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it has been my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Energy Transfer reported total revenues of $13.877 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 1.71% decrease over the $14.118 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $1.819 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $1.126 billion that the company earned during the year-ago quarter.

Energy Transfer's interstate transportation unit moved an average of 10,825 billion BTU of natural gas per day during the most recent quarter. This represents a very dramatic increase over the 8,707 billion BTU/day that it transported during the year-ago period.

Distributable cash flow was $1.982 billion during the second quarter. This represents a 28.70% increase over the $1.540 billion reported during the corresponding period of last year.

Net income was $1.208 billion during the second quarter of 2019. This represents a dramatic 90.8% increase over the $633 million in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Energy Transfer saw its performance generally improve across the board compared to the prior year quarter. One of the most significant reasons for this was that the volume of resources that the company transported was higher than previously, which has also been something that other midstream companies have been benefiting from. These higher volumes are due mostly to upstream production volumes, which as we see here are higher today than they were a year ago in every major producing basin.

Source: Energy Information Administration

As is the case with all midstream companies, Energy Transfer does not actually pull the resources out of the ground. Therefore, it does not directly benefit from producing more resources. Rather, it benefits from the fact that all these incremental resources need to be moved to the market and its business model is generally designed so that it generates more cash flow as its volume of transported or otherwise handled resources increases. As we can see here, every line of business under Energy Transfer's umbrella saw its handled volumes increase compared to the year-ago quarter:

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Intrastate Transportation and Storage (BBtu/day) 12,115 10,327 Interstate Transportation and Storage (BBtu/day) 10,825 8,707 Midstream (BBtu/day) 13,148 11,576 NGL and Refined Products Transportation (MBbls/day) 1,305 967 Crude Oil Transportation (MBbls/day) 4,728 4,242

There will undoubtedly be some readers that point out that Energy Transfer's revenues actually went down slightly year-over-year despite the across-the-board increase in volumes. This came entirely from the company's midstream unit, which focuses on the gathering and processing of natural gas and natural gas liquids. This unit saw its revenues decline to $1.198 billion from $1.874 billion a year ago. The company does not provide an actual reason for this, although it did state that natural gas liquids prices were lower than a year ago and that this had an adverse impact on the unit's performance. This is one of the few areas in which Energy Transfer has exposure to commodity prices, so this does make a certain amount of sense, particularly given that the weakness in energy prices has been fairly common knowledge since the fourth quarter of last year. Fortunately, the strong performance in the company's other units, which largely do not have the same exposure to commodity prices, was more than able to offset the weakness here.

As is the case with essentially all master limited partnerships, the primary reason why most investors purchase units of Energy Transfer is because of the very high yield that the company historically boasts. As of the time of writing, the units yield 9.26%, which is both substantially higher than the S&P 500 and a very attractive level for those looking to generate income off of their investments. However, it is always critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out as we do not want to find ourselves in a situation in which the company is forced to cut its distribution, particularly since such cuts generally cause the unit price to decline sharply.

The general way that we analyze the sustainability of a distribution is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that can be paid out to the limited partners. As was noted in the highlights, the company posted fairly strong growth here year over year, which should be appealing in this regard. What is more, based on the current weighted number of units outstanding, the company had a distribution coverage ratio of 2.00x in the quarter. This is not only significantly better than the 1.63x that Energy Transfer had in the year-ago quarter, but it is also one of the highest coverage ratios in the midstream industry. This tells us that the distribution is quite safe at the present level and the company should have no trouble maintaining it or even increasing it somewhat.

Despite the company's strong performance in the quarter, the unit price continues to languish. In fact, the company's one-month performance has been terrible:

This could actually represent an opportunity for investors. While I will admit that I see no near-term catalyst to drive the price upward, the company's yield alone provides a very nice return in today's uncertain market, and I would certainly not be opposed to sitting back and simply reinvesting the distributions while waiting for either price appreciation or a distribution increase.

In conclusion, this was quite a solid quarter for Energy Transfer despite analysts' disappointment with the headline numbers. The only real disappointment here though was the revenue decline in the midstream unit, and this was made up for elsewhere. The overall price performance has been likewise disappointing, but the high distribution yield that is very well covered by the company's cash flows makes it worth considering. The partnership is certainly worthy of investing in from my perspective.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in various funds that have been known to hold positions in ET. I do not have any direct position in the company.