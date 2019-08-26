An Important New Study That Bolsters Amarin's Value Proposition For Vascepa

Purely from a clinical point of view, however, Vascepa has no other drug remotely equal to in terms of efficacy in reducing cardiovascular risks and all-cause mortality.

However, physicians and pharmacists need to be made aware of these differences.

New studies have been published clearly differentiating between Vascepa and various fish oil and dietary supplements.

An important new study and two commentaries on that study have recently appeared in the academic world. Together, they bolster the value proposition of Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa in reducing cardiovascular risks, and most critically, help distinguish it from the various fish oil dietary supplements available in the market. The latter has been a major hurdle for Amarin because of common and casual perception that since Vascepa is derived from fish oil, therefore using cheap and non-prescription fish oil supplements widely available in the market is the same thing.

It is not the same thing, and these studies tell you why.

The three studies/editorials are listed below

1. The Annals of Internal Medicine study - This is the Aug. 6, 2019, breakthrough study that started the process of clarification.

2. The Scripps Institute editorial - Published in the same magazine on the same day as a commentary/editorial on this important study.

3. The Scientific American report - Published Aug. 23, 2019, on the widely popular science magazine, helps disseminate the idea to the laypeople and physicians alike.

Source

Together, these studies/reports say three very important things:

1. Fish oil is entirely different from Vascepa.

2. Fish oil and other dietary supplements have little to no efficacy in reducing CV risks and, by implication, should not be supplemented for Vascepa.

3. Most physicians who prescribe fish oil to patients do not understand this.

The most important conclusion, which we can draw from these statements/claims, is that what the REDUCE-IT trial has shown for Vascepa is for Vascepa alone, and the drug has no competition among existing fish oil derived products in the market. Also, other fish oil-derived products claiming positive benefits from their product based on the REDUCE-IT trial are mistaken.

The first study mentioned above clearly differentiates fish oil supplements from Vascepa. Study authors clearly say that they excluded REDUCE-IT (Reduction of Cardiovascular Events With EPA-Intervention Trial) from their data source of fish oil and similar nutritional supplements "because icosapent ethyl, a highly purified form of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), does not qualify as a dietary supplement according to the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994."

The study calls the REDUCE-IT trial a landmark trial, and goes on to say -

Even more notable was the recent publication of the landmark REDUCE-IT, that found, compared with placebo, a remarkable 25% reduction in cardiovascular end points with the use of icosapent ethyl, a modified and highly purified form of EPA. This trial studied a much higher dose of EPA (4 g/d) than previous studies and included high-risk participants (those with known atherosclerotic CVD or diabetes mellitus and at least 1 additional vascular risk factor) who had controlled low-density lipoprotein cholesterol while receiving statin therapy but had elevated triglyceride levels (135 to 499 mg/dL) (9). As the cardiovascular risk reduction seen with icosapent ethyl exceeded the anticipated benefits from triglyceride reduction alone, other potential beneficial mechanisms, such as anti-inflammatory or antithrombotic effects, have been speculated. Icosapent ethyl is proprietary and is available only by prescription.

Interestingly, the same paragraph continues to clearly differentiate between these remarkable results and what has been observed with fish oil:

It is unclear whether the effects observed in REDUCE-IT are specific for icosapent ethyl or reflect use of the higher dose of omega-3 LC-PUFA. The results should thus not be generalized to dietary supplement formulations of omega-3 LC-PUFA, which are unregulated and have variable composition (typically EPA plus docosahexaenoic acid).

We must add that while the study says the cause of the CV reduction effect observed in Vascepa is unclear, if we compare its high purity EPA with drugs with much lower purity that have been studied and where CV reduction was not observed, we must conclude that the cause must be the much higher purity quotient of EPA. And as is well known, this study is not alone. It's supported by the Japanese Jellis study that was done a few years ago in that country.

Coming to the lack of efficacy of fish oils, the Scientific American article says that while thousands of people in the US die from cardiovascular disease, there is widespread misperception about the benefit of fish oil, with more than 19 million Americans taking it and similar products without understanding that it has absolutely no certain effect on reducing cardiovascular risks. As the author says, "To the contrary, all studies of fish oil supplements conducted to date have failed to show any significant clinical benefits beyond those of standard-of-care therapy."

However, these fish oil supplements are widely available in the market in an increasingly obese nation, and the FDA has no regulatory procedures against their false labeling, blatant exaggerations and unregulated composition and purity. What's more worrisome, though, is that many physicians are blissfully unaware of these issues. The author cites a survey conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University, which found that more than 85% of prescribing physicians wrongly believe that nonprescription omega-3 supplements are actually FDA-approved over the counter drugs. Many physicians and pharmacists do not even know that prescription products (like Vascepa) and dietary supplement omega-3 products are not the same thing.

It appears that, post approval and label expansion, Amarin has its job cut out for itself - a massive re-education program aimed at making prescribing physicians understand the harm they would be causing their patients by trying to cut costs and prescribing something that is, basically, un-prescribe-able.

The Scripps editorial corroborates this view. The authors say that nearly 75% of all Americans use some supplement or the other, and this $300bn market is largely unregulated, presenting false hopes and, in fact, often causing harm. Citing the original study referred to above, they say that, "on the basis of their analysis encompassing 277 trials in nearly 1 million people, the authors concluded that only a few of the 16 supplements assessed and only 1 of the 8 dietary modifications evaluated had a proven effect on cardiovascular outcomes." And, we must add, none of them even remotely approach the 25% or more CV risk reduction seen with Vascepa in REDUCE-IT.

Coming to the original study, the authors clearly note that

There was moderate-certainty evidence that reduced salt intake decreased the risk for all-cause mortality in normotensive participants (risk ratio [RR], 0.90 [95% CI, 0.85 to 0.95]) and cardiovascular mortality in hypertensive participants (RR, 0.67 [CI, 0.46 to 0.99]). Low-certainty evidence showed that omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid (LC-PUFA) was associated with reduced risk for myocardial infarction (RR, 0.92 [CI, 0.85 to 0.99]) and coronary heart disease (RR, 0.93 [CI, 0.89 to 0.98]). Folic acid was associated with lower risk for stroke (RR, 0.80 [CI, 0.67 to 0.96]; low certainty), whereas calcium plus vitamin D increased the risk for stroke (RR, 1.17 [CI, 1.05 to 1.30]; moderate certainty). Other nutritional supplements, such as vitamin B 6 , vitamin A, multivitamins, antioxidants, and iron and dietary interventions, such as reduced fat intake, had no significant effect on mortality or cardiovascular disease outcomes (very low– to moderate-certainty evidence).

... and they conclude

Reduced salt intake, omega-3 LC-PUFA use, and folate supplementation could reduce risk for some cardiovascular outcomes in adults. Combined calcium plus vitamin D might increase risk for stroke.

As we noted, the study also referred to the REDUCE-IT trial in very positive terms, and in fact excluded it from this meta-review because Vascepa is not fish oil.

Lately, various detractions have been raised against Vascepa including the use of mineral oil in the trial, the patent question and so on - we covered some of these in a previous article. We must reiterate that these discussions probably stem from considerations that have nothing to do with science or the market. Even if mineral oil use does reduce the benefit a couple percentage points, but - as management commented before - Vascepa is still head and shoulder above any previous TGL lowering drug in terms of CV risk reduction.

As such, the current somewhat depressed price of the stock presents an excellent long-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.