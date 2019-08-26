Apple: The 2019 iPhone Faces Uphill Battle

There are many reasons to believe 2019 will be yet another challenging year for the iPhone.

A while ago, I talked about how the iPhone competitive environment was worsening materially from even just a few months prior. Since then, Apple (AAPL) has continued to post weak iPhone numbers. The last 3 reported quarters have seen the iPhone segment post -14.9%, -17.3% and -11.8% year-on-year revenue declines. Since iPhone prices have gone up, volumes will have behaved worse still. It seems the improvement from Q2 FY2019 to Q3 FY2019 was helped by until-then rare iPhone price adjustments and discounting.

Although in the latest quarter the iPhone dropped below 50% of Apple's revenues, its direct contribution to profits will have remained above that. The expansion of alternative business lines is leading to a drop in operating profit even on stable revenues. Worse still, the iPhone is more important than its sales and profits alone would dictate. After all, if the iPhone remains weak, at some point accessory and service sales will also be affected by it.

Given this background, the problem for Apple is simple: The 2019 iPhone faces an even steeper uphill battle than the 2018 iPhone did. There are several reasons for this, which I will cover in this article.

I – Android Spec Competitiveness

The CPU improvement brought by ARM’s A76 core, which I talked about recently, is just one of many ways Android phones have become more competitive. Also being seen are:

Better designs, including notchless or nearly notchless displays all the way down to cheap low- or mid-range Android smartphones. This is very evident: every new Android smartphone at all market levels has basically dropped the large notch altogether. The examples below are already in the market – the next crop will necessarily be more competitive.

OnePlus 7 Pro, a lesser-known Android flagship. No notch at all.

Huawei P30 Pro, the best camera on the market, and also a minimized notch.

Samsung S10. A small hole punch instead of a notch, and even then Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is kind of ashamed about it, given the marketing image... you can see where this is going.

Xiaomi (XI) Redmi 7, an entry-level smartphone. Yet, minimized notch.

Xiaomi Mi 9T. Mid-level smartphone with near-flagship performance. Powerful CPU, In-display fingerprint reader, notchless display, large battery, powerful camera, OLED display… under $300.

The rapid spreading of effective under-the-display fingerprint technologies. This allows for larger displays and more convenient usage. This is also rapidly spreading down market.

Xiaomi Mi A3. Reasonable CPU, In-display fingerprint reader, large battery, minimized notch, powerful camera, OLED display … $186.

The rapid spreading of OLED displays, even downmarket. For instance, the latest Xiaomi A3 pictured above, which can be had from $186.

The rapid spreading of good camera capabilities, even downmarket. Huawei and Samsung now typically dominate the best possible cameras, but very good cameras can be had even on phones starting below $150, like the Xiaomi Note 7 below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Reasonable CPU, large battery, minimized notch, very decent camera … from less than $150.

Innovative charging technologies. Not only is fast charging spreading through the entire range of Android phones, but the top flagships typically include even faster fast charging technologies, like OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30.

Innovative camera technologies. These include things such as electro-mechanical selfie cameras allowing for notchless displays. Periscopic lenses allowing for 3x-5x and better optical zooms, such as on the Huawei P30 Pro. Night modes that can shoot decent photos in near darkness (Google Pixel, Huawei P30 Pro).

These trends mean that very good Android phones are now available at nearly all price points, from close to $100 up to $1,000. This isn’t as noticeable in the U.S., because of the closed nature of the market, but it’s a reality in Europe, China, Russia and mostly everywhere else. These phones are fully usable, and represent no large compromises (on speed, storage, camera quality, smoothness, app compatibility, etc.) for the consumers opting for them.

II – Android Flagship Price Competitiveness

On top of the increasing spec competitiveness of Android phones, you also now have a new trend towards lower-priced Android flagships. This trend isn’t immediately obvious from list prices, since those have kept on inflating, but it’s very clear from the easy to find “real prices”, which are always discounted from list prices.

Right now, flagship devices like the Xiaomi Mi9 or the Huawei P30 can be found for as low as $336 or $507. You’ll notice that this represents a 20-40% drop in the price needed to access true flagship-level performance since January 2019 alone.

Furthermore, this increase in price competitiveness happened at the same time the previous Android flagship generation based on the Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon 845 was replaced by a much faster generation based on the Snapdragon 855, which substantially reduces the Apple single-core performance advantage. Also at the same time, all Android flagship phones now ship with OLED displays, meaning the proper iPhone comparison doesn’t even start at the iPhone XR (starting at $749), it starts at the iPhone XS (starting at $999).

In a few words, the Android flagships got closer to the iPhone, while at the same time the price gulf widened. This is sure to result in increased pressure on the iPhone going forward.

III – No iPhone 5G

Android flagships’ increased competitiveness is only half the story. One of the biggest competitors to the iPhone, is the iPhone itself. Namely, the attractiveness of upgrading from past models.

It’s also in this regard that the 2019 iPhone will have its work cut out for it.

One of the major reasons for this is the fact that the 2019 iPhone won’t have 5G. Only the 2020 models will have it, and this might lead to customers delaying upgrades. Furthermore, it’s possible (though I don’t see it as a large factor) that many Android phones will be in the market with 5G well ahead of the 2020 iPhone.

I don’t actually think 5G will be as relevant as a promoter of upgrades as is sometimes said. The speed increases in most usable situations (using the same frequencies as 4G) will be minor. And where the speed increases are largest, is where they’re less needed (because of good 4G coverage already). However, while having 5G might not be a major usability factor for the consumer, the fear of not having it can easily delay upgrades.

IV – The Obviously Dated Design

A reason that’s being given a lot less attention to is that the 2019 iPhone will keep its 2018 frontal design intact. And that means a big notch.

Now, nearly every Android phone on sale in late 2019 will not have such a humongous notch. This will make the iPhone 2019 look seem extremely dated in most markets. For iOS users, this will increase the sense that if they wait just one more year, the next iPhone will also have a much smaller or nonexistent notch, with a much more modern look (as well as an in-display fingerprint reader).

The widespread adoption of such "cleaner display" solutions means a design not using them looks extremely dated. So the 2019 iPhone lineup will look extremely dated on launch, even though it will have meaningful CPU and camera upgrades.

Conclusion - The Impact Of It All

Right now, the consensus is for Apple to show revenue (+4.6%) and EPS (+9.8%) growth during FY2020. For FY2019, the year is expected to be negative both on revenues (-2.6%) and EPS (-2.1%).

It’s arguable that the factors I listed will make FY2020 yet another negative year for the iPhone. With the iPhone continuing to shrink, it becomes hard for Apple to show relevant revenue growth and especially profit growth. This will be even harder because during FY2019 Apple has been very favored by a large drop in relevant component costs (NAND and DRAM). The prices for these components are likely to stabilize or head higher during FY2020.

Apple’s operating margin has been falling both steadily and rapidly over the last few years. The iPhone’s weakness is in large part responsible for it.

Data by YCharts

It looks likely that this unfavorable trend will remain in effect during FY2020 given the predictable 2019 iPhone weakness. This isn’t yet the market’s expectation, so there’s room for a worsening of expectations regarding Apple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.