More than a year ago, we wrote a series of articles on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS); in one of these, we said that ADMS is not a one-trick pony and that Gocovri's eventual label expansion in walking impairment in MS patients will be a far bigger revenue-generator than its existing approval in LID in Parkinson's patients. Gocovri (amantadine) is already FDA approved for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. Now that Gocovri has completed enrollment in the phase 3 trial in this new indication, it is time to take another look at the company.

Catalyst

Adamas announced the completion of enrollment in their INROADS Phase 3 study of ADS-5102 (Gocovri) in MS patients with walking impairment. The INROADS study started in March 2018 after favorable results from a phase 2 study with 60 participants. The phase 3 trial has recruited 590 participants. Top-line data is expected late 4Q-2019. This is the major near-term catalyst for ADMS, which is trading near 52-week lows.

Previous trials - how did Gocovri fare in MS patients with walking impairment?

MS Walking is related to the dysregulation of the NMDA receptor/glutamate signaling, so a drug that can have a measure of control on this could possibly improve MS Walking. Walking impairment affects about 225,000 of the approximately 400,000 patients diagnosed and treated for multiple sclerosis in the United States. The only one drug that is approved for the indication does not work in a large number of parents, causing not only physician dissatisfaction but also payers frustration who find "current treatment to be inappropriate for newly diagnosed patients and effective only in a minority of patients."

The phase 2 trial was a 4-week, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept study to assess the safety and efficacy of ADS-5102 (amantadine HCl) extended-release capsules in patients with multiple sclerosis and walking impairment.

In preclinical trials in mouse models, amantadine was seen to have "reduced disease severity, improved walking speed, and reduced neuroinflammation as measured by microglia activation."

In the present phase 2 trial, eligible patients were aged 18-70 years with MS, an "Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score ⩽6.5, ability to complete two trials of the Timed 25-Foot Walk (T25FW) in 8-45 seconds each, stable disease therapy regimen for ⩾30 days, and a stable antidepressant dose for ⩾60 days if applicable."

The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability of ADS-5102, and secondary endpoints included change from baseline to Weeks 2 and 4 in walking ability and mobility measured by T25FW, TUG, 2MWT, and MSWS-12.

Efficacy:

"The mITT population for the efficacy analysis comprised 56 patients (27 in the ADS-5102 group and 29 in the placebo group)..."

Mean percent improvement compared with baseline in walking speed measured by the T25FW was modest at Week 2 in the placebo group (7.8%) without further improvement at Week 4 (8.0%). Improvement in walking speed was greater in the ADS-5102-treated patients at Week 2 (17.1%) and Week 4 (24.6%), with a difference versus placebo at Week 4 of 16.6% (p = 0.04). A greater proportion of ADS-5102-treated patients had a clinically significant (⩾20%) improvement in walking speed compared with the placebo group (30% vs. 17%), based on the percent change from baseline in the average of Weeks 2 and 4. Results in terms of absolute change were consistent with these findings.

Improvement in: (A) T25FW, (B) TUG, and (C) 2MWT over 4 weeks.

2MWT: 2-Minute Walk Test; LS: least-squares; SE: standard error; T25FW: Timed 25-Foot Walk; TUG: Timed Up and Go.

Source

Safety:

Patients experiencing adverse events or AEs were comparable across cohorts. However, a higher proportion of ADS-5102-treated patients (30.5%) reported a study drug-related AE compared with the placebo group (20.7%). Most AEs were mild to moderate. The most common AEs associated with ADS-5102 were "dry mouth (23.3%), constipation (10.0%), and insomnia (10.0%). Other clinically relevant AEs reported in the ADS-5102-treated arms were hallucinations (2, 6.7%), ataxia (2, 6.7%), and agitation (2, 6.7%)."

Single serious AE:

The single serious AE that was considered treatment-emergent, TEAE, was a suspected serotonin syndrome case. It occurred 4 days after the last dose and resolved 74 days later.

Besides this, four other patients discontinued study drug due to a TEAE; the four AEs were duloxetine withdrawal, corticosteroid-induced psychosis, dry mouth, and a tooth infection.

Discussion

Although rare, amantadine, a serotonergic agent, has been known to cause serotonin syndrome in certain patients. From this old study from 2008:

Amantadine can induce toxicity in patient with renal dysfunction because it is excreted mainly in the urine. We report a rare case of amantadine-induced serotonin syndrome in a 78-year-old man with Parkinson's disease and renal failure who developed confusion, hallucination, agitation, myoclonus, fever, diarrhea, and hypertension after amantadine use."

The single serotonin syndrome seen here is not the cause for major concern because it can probably be prevented with proper screening; however, what is important is the efficacy level and whether these are satisfactory. For example, certain endpoints like TUG and 2MWT suggested benefit trends but did not reach statistical significance. The company dismissed these as less sensitive tests, "requiring longer follow-up and larger sample size to demonstrate benefit." Other lack of observed benefits were also blamed on the short duration of the study. For example, patient-reported walking ability, lack of improvement in "fatigue, depression, or cognitive function," etc. were all blamed on the short study duration, along with small sample size, and only mild abnormality at baseline.

This does not mean that this is wrong; it just means that the phase 2 trial now has less predictive power over the ongoing phase 3, making its data readout a highly binary event. As the study authors said:

While this study provides preliminary evidence that ADS-5102 may improve walking in people with MS and gait impairment, the mechanism of such an effect remains unknown. Potential limitations of this study include a small sample size, short study duration, and lack of formal assessment of blinding during exit interviews. Despite the inclusion of several functional assessments, the study population was only enriched for impaired walking speed (as measured by the T25FW) based on inclusion criteria. Larger studies of longer duration are warranted to confirm the efficacy and tolerability of ADS-5102 in MS patients with walking impairment and to identify predictors of patient response."

In the phase 3 studies, Gocovri will be evaluated as a treatment option for walking impairment in MS on walking speed as well as functional mobility and distance. The timed-up-and-go (TUG) test will be used for functional mobility, and the 2MWT for distance; recall that in both these endpoints, Gocovri failed in phase 2, despite showing benefit trends, for what the company characterised as short duration of test, low patient population etc. So, it will be interesting to see how the company takes these two endpoints head on, instead of trying to bypass them.

Execution

The company's fundamentals are shown in the following capsule:

Market cap: $178.29M 52-week range: $4.20 to $23.36 Current price: $6.18 1y Target Est: $25.00 Shares Outstanding: 27.53M/Float: 18.45M (lot of employee inducements - every other PR is a notification of that) % Held by Insiders: 2.11% % Held by Institutions: 114.84% Total current assets as at 12/31/2018: $228.373M; at 3/31/2019: $209.800M; at 6/30/2019: $187.007M. Total operating expense in FY-2018 was $148.4M, of which $109.1M was for selling, general & admin expenses, while $39.3M was for R&D expenses. The company earned revenues of $34M. Insider transactions: insiders sold 16,867 shares in last 12 months, for a total amount of $148,490, while 3,850 shares were purchased from open market for $49,956 by the company's CEO in September 2018.

Competition and market

Only one drug is approved for the treatment of walking impairment in MS patients - fampridine. The company says that only 40% of all MS patients with walking impairment is covered by fampridine. The patent for this drug expired last year, and a generic version called dalfampridine is now available in the US. Before patent expiry, the drug had sales of around $100mn.

Gocovri has 14 issued U.S. patents with expirations running from 2025 through 2034.

Risks

Admittedly, this is a small market; however, adding this to the existing label will vastly improve Gocovri's value. The drug made about $13.3mn in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $34mn for the entire year (it was approved in 2017).

Also, risk-wise, the single TEAE is something of a concern, as is the lack of definitive stat sig in some of the efficacy endpoints. The phase 3 data readout is, therefore, critical and unpredictable to a large extent.

Opinion

We had great fun with ADMS as a run-up to its approval couple years ago. The stock has fallen since then and kept falling. We expect another nice spike as the data readout happens, and if it is positive, the stock should attain new levels before heading towards PDUFA. As such, at these low prices, ADMS is a buy.