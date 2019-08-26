London Stock Exchange Group: A New Powerhouse In Financial Markets

Well done Blackstone (BX). At the time of Blackstone's Refinitiv acquisition around 18 months ago Refinitiv was valued at $20bn. Now they are selling it to the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) valuing it at $27bn.

Following on from my earlier article looking at Tradeweb Markets (TW), this article looks at the London Stock Exchange Group - LSEG. I believe the Refinitiv acquisition creates the potential for the enlarged group to transform itself into a globally dominant force in data, analytics and financial markets. Of course, no deal is without risks and I will discuss some of the risks to this deal too.

London Stock Exchange Group’s origins date back to 1571 when stocks were traded in the coffee houses of the City of London. It floated on its own exchange in 2001. The group has evolved from a simple exchange for trading United Kingdom stocks, to a holding company offering trading in bonds, derivatives, and ETFs. It owns the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italiana and the MTS fixed income markets, as well as Turquoise, a European stock trading platform. It also owns index and data provider FTSE Russell, famous for the FTSE 100 and Russell 1000 indexes, amongst others such as the FTSE All-World Index. So, the group already has a foot in the data market. The group also has important investments in the clearing and settlement organizations LCH and Euroclear.

This means LSEG already has experience in some of the markets Refinitiv operates in, and certainly the two entities have the same customer base in the “buyside” and the “sellside”.

Refinitiv itself is a relatively new entity, a spin-out from Thomson Reuters (TRI) back in October, which put financial data, analytics and risk products into Refinitiv, and kept the news and information businesses at Thomson Reuters. Refinitiv has a deal in place to source Reuters news for its own information services. Refinitiv’s key products are the Eikon terminal (formerly the Reuters 3000 Xtra terminal) and FXall and other foreign exchange trading technology. Foreign exchange is not traded on an exchange as such, but the product is like LSEG’s trading platforms.

Eikon brings the LSEG into a new market. The Eikon terminal is used by more than 40,000 customers, compared to the Bloomberg terminal’s more than 200,000 customers. The products are similar and compete with FactSet Research Systems (FDS). However, the Bloomberg terminal is stronger in fixed income, while Reuters Eikon is stronger in foreign exchange. For equities, having used both systems myself, I would say they are about equal with FactSet scoring well on portfolio risk analytics. Bloomberg terminals cost around $24,000 a year, while Reuters terminal is negotiable depending on which version you take, similar with FactSet. Post financial crisis there has been intense cost cutting from financial institutions with terminal subscriptions slashed, creating intense competition between the three data terminal vendors.

Refinitiv’s $27 billion enterprise value consists of $14.5 billion equity and $12.5 billion in debt. LSEG will issue new shares to Blackstone and Thomson Reuters to help pay for the transaction. Blackstone and Thomson Reuters will end up owning around 37% of the enlarged LSEG.

I believe this deal is a compelling deal. It transforms LSEG into a powerhouse in the global financial markets data and trading industry. There are many synergies: Eikon with FTSE Russell, LSE’s trading venues with Refinitiv’s FX suite. In a world of growing quantitative and algorithm trading, the combined group’s data offering would be immense.

Some in the media have speculated that competition regulators might want to take a close look at this deal, but I don’t see how this deal brings any product close to monopoly status, all it does is brings complementary products and services together. For example, Eikon is a distribution outlet for LSEG’s data, so there is immediate synergy there. Refinitiv isn’t a stock exchange, and London Stock Exchange didn’t offer any financial terminal products.

The risk in this deal is on the balance sheet side of things. Before this deal, Refinitiv’s debt levels were around $12 billion and LSEG’s around £2 billion. The combined entity will have a net debt to EBITDA level of about 3.5 times which is much higher than the 2 times traditionally preferred by institutional investors and analysts.

Refinitiv’s 2018 revenues stood at $6.3 billion, while LSEG’s 2018 revenues were £1.9 billion. The announced synergies seem realistic. LSEG’s target is by the end of the fifth-year annual cost savings will amount to £350 million (there can be a lot of selling, general and administrative expenses for sure). Revenue benefits of £225 million seem realistic as there is much overlap in end customers as cross-selling opportunities are massively expanded. Of course, as with any deal there will always be culture clashes, but Refinitiv is London headquartered and came more from Reuters, originally a British company, than from Thomson, originally a Canadian company.

As the Financial & Risk business division of Thomson Reuters became bloated and plagued with bureaucracy after years of bolt on acquisitions, Blackstone clearly saw an opportunity to streamline the organization and cut costs. That appears to have happened, causing Refinitiv’s increase in value over the last year and a half.

Despite the synergies and the strategic rationale of the deal, the increased debt levels are a worry. In the deal announcement LSEG has acknowledged the high debt level taken on and reassured investors it aims to bring debt back down to more normal levels within 24 to 30 months, based on the additional cashflows it will generate. Of course, the synergistic cost savings are a base case and could be higher or might fail to materialize to the degree forecast.

As I mentioned in my recent Tradeweb Markets analysis, the financial markets trading and infrastructure space has been consolidating in recent years. Data – “data is the new oil” as some have said – is the new Holy Grail, as a premium is being put on products that can supply, transmit and analyze data most efficiently and most powerfully.

Since the deal came to light LSEG’s shares have increased by about 21%, as an institution that was seen as respectable but not especially inspiring has now shown a strong ambition and clear strategic vision for how it will thrive within its rapidly evolving industry.

Shares currently trade at around 28 times forward earnings. That’s exactly in line with data providers S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and FactSet Research Systems (FDS), although London Stock Exchange Group will have significant earnings growth over the next five years, meaning that we don’t even need to see a multiple expansion to see stock price appreciation.

But why can’t we see a multiple expansion too? Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a P/E of 33x. LSEG is aiming to become the leader in financial content and financial infrastructure. Another content and infrastructure (although from the media space, meaning Netflix) trades at a P/E of 91x. The LSEG is aiming to become the financial everything store. Another famous “everything story” with a big tech-infrastructure division – Amazon.com trades at 75x P/E.

The Refinitiv acquisition is a make or break deal for the London Stock Exchange Group. As the UK leaves Europe, London’s financial services sector will be asked to pull its weight for the economy and everyone except Bloomberg will be rooting for this deal to be a success.

Rational investors on the other hand, especially those with a growth tilt, would do well to take a close look at this transformation. The increased debt issue may be overstated if we are in a “lower for longer” interest rate environment. Execution of the integration will be the key, but for those with a long time horizon and a belief that financial markets are becoming more quantitative and more automated and that data is the new “hot commodity” then London Stock Exchange Group is a Buy.

