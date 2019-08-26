Royal Dutch Shell: The First Pick For My 'Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio' Yields 6.7% With Significant Upside
About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B, RYDAF
by: Nikolaos Sismanis
Summary
"Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio" aims to build a resilient income stream.
Royal Dutch Shell is the first stock to enter the portfolio.
More stocks will keep being added and further material will be discussed.
Last week ended with markets on a panic-sell spree, following escalated trade war tensions between the U.S. and China. The U.S. will raise existing duties on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% from 25%