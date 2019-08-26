Other Alternatives To Owning Tesla - Like Netflix

Investment Opportunity Is Often Hard to Identify

Many hungry investors are after it. Demand nearly always outruns genuine supply.

That keeps the flow of innuendo, half-truths, almost-relevance, and just plain noise claiming to be (possibly) useful investing information up at a near-deafening level.

Yahoo Finance suggests a “behavioral” analysis response: Look to see what other stocks the recent users of its stock information-accessing system have also looked at before they came here to make this request of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

You won’t be surprised much at the “well-knowns” nature of the Yahoo system’s answer: Apple, (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Alphabet ([[GOOG]], GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX).

To these we have added the ETFs of the major stock indexes: S&P 500 (SPY), DJ 30 (DIA), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Russell 2000 (IWM) for market-wide perspective, as displayed in our Reward~Risk Tradeoff map of prospective upside vs. downside price change prospects. The purpose is to provide value perspective for the investor intent on building portfolio worth by Active (rather than Passive) Investment strategy. See Figure 1.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades.

The clear outliers in this comparison are FB at location [1] and TSLA at [2].

The severe limits of the tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of each of these securities when tradeoffs similar to today’s have been seen in the past 5 years. Please consider Figure 2.

Figure 2

This table lists current near-term investment attributes of the holdings of “people who also follow TSLA”, and those of folks influencing equity market indexes at large. These characteristics and history are derived from proprietary analysis of the behavior of Market-Makers [MMs] as they seek to protect their firm capital which necessarily has been put at market price change risk in the course of filling large volume block trades for big-money-fund clients.

Columns [B] and [C] are the extremes of price deemed likely enough to justify the cost of hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Column [E] measures the gain potential between [B] and [D]. Column [G], the Range Index, [RI] measures the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C] to have a sense of the proportions of upside to downside change seen likely. A 50 RI indicates equal up-to-down prospects, a 25 RI would suggest 3 times as much upside as downside.

All of the other columns are products of each security’s past 5-year daily histories where prior RIs were similar to today’s. [L] and [M] tell how large is the current RI sample, drawn from the available history.

Of particular importance is [H], the proportion of [L] resulting in profitable outcomes from buys in the up to 3-month holding periods subsequent to each forecast. The [H] odds and the [ I ] % payoffs condition the reward side of the tradeoffs shown in Figure 1. Its other side, the [F] Price Drawdown experience tells how severe a scale of price risk has been encountered during holding periods of [L] experience.

The [H] odds and its complement, 100-[H], weight Reward and Risk in [O] and [P] to be combined in the single-figure-addition Net of [Q]. An adjustment for the average holding period time involved [J] helps to allow comparisons between alternative securities choices by means of [R] basis points per day of [Q]. Rows of Figure 2 are ranked by [R], separately for the stocks, and then for the market-index ETFs.

Credibility of the current [E] upside forecast is measured in comparison to prior payoffs [ I ] on a basis of today vs. average of priors at column [N]. It may (or may not) be a comfort of the analysis producing [Q] and [R] outcomes. There likely will be a correspondence generally between [R] and CAGR history [K].

Why did FB compare so attractively?

In Figure 1 FB was clearly an attractive outlier from the others, providing good %payoffs in [ I ], yet experiencing small price drawdown risks [F]. AMZN had better payoffs, but encountered larger price drawdowns on the way to their rewards. Perhaps more importantly, NFLX saw more of its sample being liquidated at profitable prices [H] than any of the stocks. Those odds play an important role in the profitability comparisons between investment alternatives.

In addition, the required investment of time (along with capital) has a significant impact on the trend of a portfolio’s profitability. That results in a preference (by the analysis comparison) for NFLX over FB. Compounding gains more than 5 times in a year can make a big difference, year after year. Note the CAGRs [K] of the market index ETFs all in the 20+% or less, in contrast with the +50% to +60%s of the stocks.

The advantages of the market-index ETFs (in blue print) are clear in the effect diversification has on reducing [F] price drawdowns. But they also reduce upside [E] prospects. That disadvantage gets partly offset by [H] odds of 80 or better out of 100 to raise the %Payoffs in [ I ] to a more competitive level.

A more ideal set of outcomes is described by combining the better Win Odds [H] with smaller time investment [J] of position holding requirements. That can be approached by drawing from each day’s array of over 2,500 Market-Maker forecasts only the ones with high [H] odds and experience-proven good [N] credibility of their [E] upside prospects.

The MM forecast population includes many equities having poor dimensions in these critical factors, but careful rigorous screening of the population regularly produces a subset of securities of the type illustrated by this day’s Best-Odds 20, at the bottom of Figure 2.

There, over 120 examples of prior forecasts (better than 10% of their specific [M] forecasts for each of 20 selected securities), realized %payoffs averaging 88% of their [E] upside Sell Targets in 85% of the experiences. Best of all, the time capital which had to be committed to such positions averaged only 38 market days, less than two months, producing CAGRs of 111%.

These are common daily experiences for such forecast population screenings.

Conclusion

Careful selections from MM forecasts may also provide attractive investment alternatives to TSLA positions. Among those suggested by YAHOO Finance, the choice suggested by our Market-Maker Forecast analysis would be for Netflix (NFLX). At this point in time, Tesla Motors (TSLA) would be the least attractive.

This is productive guidance for investors facing time pressure for retirement funding, or any other known-time demands (offspring education?) on liquefiable investments. Active Investing tends to make such resources more consistently available, while passive (i.e. buy&hold) tends to freeze investments into long periods where choices between sources may become "least worst" rather than "best".

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name to add credibility to the assertions made in above articles. Early second-quarter closeouts of 400+ MM Forecast result rankings are running at net CAGRs of over +76%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.