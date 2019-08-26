BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends

The depository shares are traded and convertible any time at the holder’s option into 0.23607 shares of common.

This analysis began with a look at the preferred shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and, due to some conclusions outlined below, expanded into an analysis of the common shares.

Some investors may be interested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDXA) Preferred Shares which could provide a nice option for investors looking for downside protection and wanting exposure to Becton, Dickinson and Company common shares.

As you can see, the shares track closely in price, due to the conversion option.

At first glance, the conversion ratio appears to be 4.7214 shares of common, as stated in the prospectus.

Unless earlier converted or redeemed, each share of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert on May 1, 2020 (subject to postponement in certain cases, the "mandatory conversion date"), into between 4.7214 and 5.6657 shares of our common stock, subject to anti-dilution adjustments, depending on the average VWAP (as defined herein) per share of our common stock over the 20 consecutive trading day period beginning on, and including, the 22nd scheduled trading day immediately preceding the mandatory conversion date.

Here's a link to the prospectus.

Since this is only a year away, some investors may be confused by the current market pricing of each share class. BDXA is convertible to 4.7214 shares of common, but the common stock currently trades at $248 per share. This would indicate fair value of the underlying preferred shares should be over $1,000 ($248 * 4.7214 = $1,172). This is true because the shares trading in the market are depository shares representing 1/20th of the $1,000 face value of these preferred shares.

Each share of our Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 (and, correspondingly, each Depositary Share represents a liquidation preference of $50).

The conversion ratio for each BDXA preferred stock depository share, with a face value of $50, is actually 4.7214/20 or 0.23607. That's an indication that the conversion value of the BDXA preferred, based on the common stock's current market price of $248, is $58.61. The preferred shares trade at a premium of $2.37 to the conversion value of $58.61, based on the common stock's current price.

So, BDXA's current price of $60.98 is a 4% premium over the convertible fair market value of the stock.

What's the value in holding these preferreds over the common stock?

Some limited downside protection is the first benefit. This is provided by a conversion ratio that changes if the common stock drops in value.

As mentioned above, if the common stock falls in value, the conversion ratio actually increases. The following table outlines that if the common falls to less than the initial price, the ratio becomes 5.6657 shares of common stock.

This initial price is also defined in the prospectus.

The offering price of our common stock in the concurrent offering is $176.50 (the "initial price").

There's lots of language here, but to sum it up, if the common trades below $211.80 in the days before mandatory conversion, then the ratio for conversion increases. Preferred stock investors will be protected from downside on the common if it trades as low as $176.50. This is essentially functioning as a "put option" that provides the investor with a limited amount of downside protection. The loss will be limited. Note that the value of the preferred would be locked close to $50 for common stock prices between $176.50 and $211.80.

Here's a table for hypothetical valuations on these shares with different values of the common as the conversion date approaches in May 2020.

BDX Price $150.00 $175.00 $176.50 $180.00 $211.80 $220.00 $248.00 $270.00 Conversion Ratio .28335 .28335 .28335 =$1000/$180/20 = .27778 .23607 .23607 .23607 .23607 Fair Value of BDXA $42.50 per share $49.58 per share $50 per share ** $50 per share ** $50 per share ** $51.94 per share $58.54 per share $63.74 per share

** Any common share price between $176.50 and $211.80 will lock in a $50 conversion ratio in May 2020.

The limited downside protection provided by the variable conversion ratio kicks in with the common price below $211.80 per share. This is like owning a put spread on the common shares at a strike price that is 14.7% below the current price.

Using the longest dated options, you could compare the value of this implicit downside protection to a comparable put spread and premiums paid by investors in the market. The March 2020 put option values show that the implied value of this contract is about $3.97 (using the midpoints). The cost of the put spread is about 1.6% of the common stock's current price.

If this put spread is worth 1.6% of the common stock's value, then the implicit put spread offered by the conversion feature is worth about 1.6% of the current convertible share value. This is approximately $0.94 per BDXA preferred share, as an estimate. Keep in mind we are comparing March 2020 dated put options to a May 2020 conversion date. This is a close proximity.

The second benefit is higher dividends

The dividend yield of 1.24% on Becton, Dickinson and Company common shares is a good reason to buy and hold the common if you like the company. The preferred currently pays a quarterly dividend of about $0.77 per share. There are currently three more ex-dividend dates between now and the date of mandatory conversion, and this amounts to $2.31 per preferred share. If an investor chose to invest in the common, they may collect about $0.57 per equivalent share between now and the conversion date. So, holding the preferred amounts to $1.74 in additional dividends.

Conclusion on the Preferred Stock Shares

The BDXA preferred trades at $2.37 premium to the converted number of common shares. This is partly due to $1.74 in additional dividends. The additional value of the preferred is due to the limited downside protection. I estimated that the limited downside protection carries a $0.94 value from the current pricing of the options market. All in all, the difference between owning the convertible preferred shares and the common stock amounts to an upside of only about $0.31 per preferred share. If you're looking at BDXA's shares as a possible holding, keep this in mind and wait for a divergence in price. This investment vehicle is most suited to traders who may be able to arbitrage any pricing differences that occur.

Analysis of the Common Stock

Let's focus on dividends and valuation here. The following chart is provided by the Seeking Alpha Essential service, which I highly recommend. BDX has consistently paid dividends for three decades and has a track record of increasing them.

In fact, the five-year dividend growth rate is over 8%. When looking at the dividend growth, this company is very appealing. Just remember, past performance is no guarantee of success.

Regarding valuation, the company trades at between 19 and 21 times forward earnings (depending on the analyst estimate) and 3 times book value. These current valuations are a stretch, but could be related to the fact that diluted EPS is expected to grow 11% in the future and has grown by double digits in the past. Investors are willing to pay more for earnings growth, especially when it is consistent.

The big risk here is a market correction, which could shave the premium out of the share price. The stock exists in the Healthcare sector, which is historically known as defensive. My recommendation is to wait for the stock to drop about 10% from here to acquire shares if you are averse to short-term risk. That would make the buying price range about $220 to $230.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.