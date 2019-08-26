Hawaiian Holdings Getting To Ultra Cheap Levels

We have been long Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) for close on 5 months now and remain slightly down on our position. Our cost basis is just above the $25 mark excluding dividends. At the time back in April, we believed a double bottom formation was playing out. This technical setup along with the company's key valuation were the defining reasons why we went long at the time.

Since then though, shares have continued to make lower lows. In fact, shares dropped below $23 a share in trading this past week. As the chart illustrates below, shares have actually given a sell signal to the downside as the 4-week moving average has crossed beneath both the 9- and 18-week moving averages. What also is concerning is the sizable drop off we have seen in buying volume in the stock. Therefore, long-term investors need to be patient here at present in case even lower prices are on the horizon over the near term.

When we find ourselves in these positions with respect to our value plays, we invariably look at the strength of the dividend. Many long-term investors will not mind holding at these prices as long as the dividend remains sustainable. Here is how we view Hawaiian's dividend at the moment.

First, with respect to the yield of about 2%, many will feel that this number is not high enough considering the underlying trend of the share price. However, in this industry, 1.2% is the average. Although Hawaiian does not have much of a dividend history to go by as its present yield of about 2% is the highest it has been in its short history. Buying dividend stocks, though, when their respective dividend yields are up near the highs of their range many times turns out be a long-term successful strategy. Although Hawaiian has kept the quarterly payout at $0.12 per share, we do not foresee any problems with respect to the viability of the dividend.

Why? Well, due to being in mid-year, we can see that Hawaiian generated $66 million of free cash flow over the past four quarters. Over that same 12-month period, the company paid out $23 million in cash dividends. This gives us a dividend payout ratio of just under 35%.

Obviously, the payout ratio can fluctuate and is heavily dependent on future earnings. Speaking of which, analysts who follow this stock predict pretty flat earnings over the next few years before a sizable jump to $4.38 in 2021. The revenue side, though, is more encouraging with over 4% growth predicted next year (2020) followed by 5%+ growth in 2021. Revenue growth is a much more accurate metric when deciphering whether a firm is growing compared to bottom line growth. Remember Hawaiian's 5-year average growth rate with respect to its top line sales is 5.6%. If the firm can match this number, if not beat it, in the next few years, we believe earnings growth will most certainly follow.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Irrespective of future trends, our aim is to improve our probabilities by investing in companies with solid financials. For example, Hawaiian's interest coverage ratio remains over 12 and its debt to equity ratio comes in at just under 1. These types of numbers demonstrate to us that the firm continues to trade off a sound financial base. For example, the firm's super low cash flow multiple of 2.6 gives us confidence that the dividend will continue to be paid even if earnings were to come in well under expectations in the near term.

To conclude, what we aim to do with our long-term plays is place the odds in our favor as much as possible. Hawaiian has plenty of equity on its balance sheet with plenty of cash which mitigates against future risk. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.