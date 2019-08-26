O'Reilly Automotive To Acquire Mayasa Mexico Auto Parts Supply

With the transaction, ORLY continues to acquire smaller chains to broaden its geographic footprint or deepen market penetration.

O'Reilly Automotive said it has agreed to acquire Mayoreo de Autopartes y Aceites [Mayasa] for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) announced it has agreed to acquire Mayoreo de Autopartes y Aceites [Mayasa] for an undisclosed amount.

Mayasa operates as a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts in Mexico.

With the deal for Mayasa, ORLY has acquired two smaller auto parts supply chains in the last ten months, so it appears management is focusing on acquiring geographic reach and market penetration.

Target Company

Guadalajara, Mexico-based Mayasa was founded in 1954 to retail specialty automotive aftermarket parts in Mexico, serves more than 2,000 independent jobber locations across 28 Mexican states with operating five distribution centers and 20 Orma Autopartes stores.

Mayasa’s primary offerings include chemicals, lubricants, tuning, carburation, fuel injection, fuel, automotive care, differential and cardan, electric, clutch, ignition, cooling,breaks, tools, suspension and steering, transmission, as well as other miscellaneous automotive parts and products.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Graphical Research, the Mexico automotive aftermarket is projected to surpass $40 billion by 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increase in requirements for maintenance and repair of vehicles due to a rise in the average age of the used cars, increasing utilization of personal vehicle for long-distance travel and consequently increased wear and tear of the automotive components.

Other factors anticipated to boost market growth include the rise in demand for car customization, such as enhancing its performance and aesthetics.

Major vendors that provide automotive aftermarket parts and accessories include:

Delphi (DLPH)

Robert Bosch

Federal-Mogul (TEN)

Denso (TYO:6902)

Continental (ETR:CON)

3M (MMM)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

Magneti Marelli (HKG:0001)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

O’Reilly didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial figures indicate that as of June 30, 2019, O’Reilly had $55.8 million in cash and equivalents and $10.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $3.8 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $554.5 million.

In the past 12 months, ORLY’s stock price has risen 14.1% vs. the U.S. Specialty Retail industry’s drop of 8.0% and the broader overall U.S. market’s fall of 3.0%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven to somewhat negative in recent periods, as shown here:

Commentary

ORLY is acquiring Mayasa to expand its geographic footprint into Mexico.

As O’Reilly CEO and Co-President Greg Johnson stated in the deal announcement,

Mayasa’s seasoned management team will continue to operate the business and, partnering with O’Reilly’s experienced leadership, will continue to grow the successful and profitable organization they have established.

So, with the deal for Mayasa, O’Reilly gains five distribution centers, 20 company-owned stores serving 2,000 independent jobber locations in Mexico.

ORLY appears to be in the middle of an ongoing acquisition effort. It acquired Bennett Auto Supply in Florida in November 2018. Bennett had grown its auto supply store network to 33 stores in Florida.

Perhaps ORLY is expanding into Mexico partly because U.S. dollar has risen 33% in the past five years against the Mexican Peso, enabling it to acquire Mayasa at essentially a discount to what it would have paid years ago.

If it didn’t overpay for the deal, it makes sense for O’Reilly to use its cash flow to acquire smaller chains at a likely discount.

