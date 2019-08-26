General Electric's Bankruptcy Fears Allayed Again

Earlier this month, famed fraud investigator Harry Markopolos, the man who busted Bernie Madoff, among others, came out with a scathing report detailing what he claims to be fraudulent activities within industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE). According to his report, the firm has committed at least $38.1 billion in fraud, if not more. In a prior article, I wrote about a big portion of his allegations, namely his claim that LTC (long-term care) insurance policies warrant significant writedowns and a boosting of reserves, but there are far more issues to be dealt with than just that. One of the other sizable claims Markopolos made related to General Electric's accounting of its merger between its oil and gas business and Baker Hughes in what became Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). Once again, I have found that while Markopolos is technically correct that the conglomerate will be on the hook for billions of dollars in losses from the deal, these losses have been known for several months by the investment community, they will be non-cash in nature, and there's a big difference between them and actual fraud.

Devastating claims

At the center of the Markopolos report is the allegation that LTC insurance policies are effectively bankrupting the company, but perhaps the second most devastating claim relates to management's decision, in 2016, to combine its Oil & Gas segment with Baker Hughes to create a truly formidable operator in the energy and energy services space. Upon completion of the transaction, General Electric's shareholders ended up with a 62.5% stake in the combined company, Baker Hughes, a GE Company (thanks to a cash payment of more than $7 billion paid by the business to Baker Hughes that was distributed as a large special dividend), while shareholders in Baker Hughes received their special dividend and walked away with a 37.5% of the equity in the firm.

Due to the nature of the transaction, Markopolos claims that, in effect, two entities are consolidating BHGE: General Electric and BHGE itself. Technically, only one entity may consolidate another in a VIE (variable interest entity) scenario, and the rules surrounding which party may do so are quite clearly pointed out. In short, a company that consolidates a VIE is referred to as that entity's "primary beneficiary". To qualify as this, the business must have both the power and the benefits associated with control over the VIE in question. For instance, if a firm owns 51% of a VIE and if the structure of the VIE is such that the 51% owner can control the VIE, that majority owner is the primary beneficiary and must consolidate financials into its own and to then make a provision for the non-controlling interests who own the rest of the VIE. If, on the other hand, the 51% owner lacks actual control (such as if it gave up voting rights or is in some other way restricted from controlling the VIE in question), then the controlling party would generally be considered the primary beneficiary instead of the majority owner.

The point of disagreement between Markopolos and General Electric is based on the fact that the latter does consolidate BHGE's results into its own financials, but in its financial statement filings, BHGE claims to be the primary beneficiary while, in its financial statements, General Electric specifies that it does not have any control over BHGE despite currently owning a 50.2% interest in the firm.

Unraveling the mystery

When General Electric merged its Oil & Gas business with Baker Hughes, the actual arrangement devised was quite complex. The firm did not just throw its selected assets into Baker Hughes and call it a day. Instead, General Electric took its Oil & Gas business and Baker Hughes took substantially all of their assets, and they both contributed them into an entity called BHGE LLC. General Electric ended up owning its economic interest in BHGE LLC through its ownership in BHGE Inc., but BHGE Inc. (the public shell that owns its stake in BHGE LLC) ultimately controlled BHGE LLC. General Electric, in turn, controls BHGE Inc. through its majority ownership in it and control over its board. Because of this tiered structure, BHGE Inc. must consolidate BHGE LLC's results, while General Electric must consolidate BHGE Inc.'s.

To be fair to Markopolos, not only is this situation complex, it was made even more complex by General Electric's own statement in its 2018 10-K report. As you can see in the image below, the company specifies BHGE LLC as its most significant consolidated VIE. While this is technically true since BHGE LLC and BHGE Inc. should show identical (or nearly identical) results and, as such, can be referred to interchangeably, the management team at General Electric probably should have specified BHGE Inc. instead of BHGE LLC in this respect.

*Taken from Markopolos Report

Having said that, elsewhere in the report, the company details this better for shareholders to understand. As you can see in the image below, the statement I claimed about BHGE Inc. consolidating BHGE LLC, and General Electric consolidating BHGE Inc is spelled out quite clearly. This is proof that the Markopolos report is incorrect about two entities consolidating the same firm.

*Taken from General Electric

On whether or not this is proper accounting, the ultimate decision would come down to the concept of economic substance over legal form as Markopolos indicated, but it's hard to tell where a ruling on the matter would fall. What I do know is that, even if General Electric is wrong to report its financials in this manner (and I would lean in the direction of them not being wrong in this particular case), there's a big difference between changing its reporting and outright fraud.

One would think that to be considered guilty of fraud, the conglomerate would need to hide certain financial data from shareholders, but when it comes to this particular issue, management has been crystal clear what the alternative looks like. Each quarter, starting at least in the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, management stated the loss (as of quarter end, except for in its 10-K when it used January 31st) should the firm eventually have to change how it accounts for its BHGE ownership. What's more is that management has repeatedly stated that it intends to wind down its ownership in the firm, meaning that investors have known for a few quarters now, at least, that a hit to its books will be coming at some point. This kind of transparency is the exact opposite of what you would expect from a firm committing fraud.

*Taken from General Electric

Takeaway

Right now, a lot is going on with General Electric, and the ride for shareholders looks set to remain wild for the foreseeable future. That said, for those fearing fraud, perhaps this rebuttal of sorts to the Markopolos report may result in a slightly more restful sleep. At the worst, regarding the allegations addressed in this article, General Electric is inappropriately staving off reporting losses it has been fully transparent to investors about. This assumes, however, that the economic substance over legal form argument used by Markopolos would go wholly in his favor. However, given management's own transparency here and long-stated goal of divesting of its BHGE assets, even if Markopolos is correct in every other way, the $9.1 billion fraud charge would not hold water. That would be like Bernie Madoff purposely telling investors that they are going to be victims of his fraud long before he was busted.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.