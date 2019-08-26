Ross Stores: Still The Place To Be

The stock is very likely going to continue its outperformance even though the ongoing trade war could pressure the stock price on the mid-term.

Brick-and-mortar retail is currently operating in very tough times. That's nothing new as share prices from struggling retailers have been down for years by now. Ross Stores (ROST) is a different story. The company's margins have been in a steady uptrend for quite some time and rising sales are providing further bottom line momentum. Unfortunately, the company is seeing some pressure from tariffs while margins continue to suffer a bit. All things considered, having a large retail exposure is still not what I would recommend, but if you want outperformance, Ross is still the place to be.

Source: Ross Stores

Less Is More

I have to admit that I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that Ross Stores had once again kept the main part of the earnings call very short. Not because I don't like analyzing transcripts but because the company only mentioned the important things that have driven success in the past as well as the headwinds going forward.

Simply by looking at the bottom line, it seems that the growth streak is continuing. Ross Stores' adjusted EPS came in at $1.14 which is slightly higher than expected ($1.12) and 10% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The company maintains double-digit EPS growth as the first quarter growth rate of 4% seems to be an outlier.

Source: Estimize

As I already mentioned, bottom line results were fully supported by a strong top line. Total sales for the second quarter improved by 6% to $4 billion. Comparable store sales rose 3%. Not only is this another solid comps number, one should not forget that the company reported 5% comps growth in the prior-year quarter which makes the current growth rate of 3% quite impressive.

Best performing merchandise was men's merchandise while growth in the Midwest and Southeast outperformed total growth. The ladies business continued to see some headwinds although trends in that segment shows some improvement during the quarter.

Operating margin of 13.7% came in higher than management expected as favorable timing of expenses gave margins some support. Unfortunately, these tailwinds will turn into headwinds in the second half of this fiscal year.

Another factor that supported sales growth is the fact that the company opened 22 new Ross and 6 dd's DISCOUNTS locations in the second quarter.The company expects to add a total of 100 new locations in 2019. 75 of these stores will be ROSS stores. These numbers do not include the company's plan to relocate or close 10 older stores.

So far, the big picture continues to look good. Yes, EBITDA margins are in a downtrend since the start of 2018 when economic growth started to peak. However, so far, it seems that a further steep margins decline is not happening. When adding the fact that sales (and comps) continue to show strong results, one gets a long-term net income uptrend that has not yet shown any signs of significant weakness.

Going forward, the company expects to grow same-store sales between 1% and 2%. This will likely lead to third quarter EPS between $0.92-$0.96 which is slightly up from $0.91 in Q3 of 2018. Operating margins are expected to fall from 12.4% in the third quarter of 2018 to the range of 11.8%-12.0% in the next quarter. Ongoing tariffs continue to be a major headwind even though low-budget apparel retailers continue to suffer less than the more expensive stores.

And speaking of this comparison. One of the reasons why Ross Stores continues to be a very good pick in my opinion is the fact that the company is operating in the lower pricing segment. This segment is less impacted by ongoing apparel price wars and major brand 'trends'. Personally, being someone who is not too fond of apparel shopping (no real brand loyalty), it is always easy to find off-price clothing as most major retailers are constantly engaged in price wars. Ross Stores does have a strong customer base and I expect that further economic headwinds will only further strengthen this company's position.

The graph below shows the ratio between Ross Stores and the retail ETF (XRT). It is impressive to see this kind of relative strength.

Data by YCharts

Although I expect Ross Stores to feel the pressure from declining economic strength and tariffs, I think the outperformance will continue. The company is in a very good position as sales growth continues to rise along with earnings. The company is expanding its store bace at a healthy pace and should continue to outperform the retail ETF.

Source: FINVIZ

Regardless of all the good news, I could see further weakness here as a result of the ongoing trade war. However, if you want to be long apparel, I think this stock which is trading at 21x next year's earnings is a good place to be. You likely get a lot of alpha, and isn't that what you want on the long-term?

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.