Jumia: A Bumpy Ride With Massive Potential And Plenty Of Risks

If Jumia does find success, the potential upside is huge. But the road to success will likely be bumpy.

The potential upside to becoming an Amazon or MercadoLibre of Africa appears enticing, but Africa is a highly complicated operating environment with a lot of hurdles to overcome.

The success of MercadoLibre in South America has some believing Jumia can do the same in Africa.

Thesis

Jumia (JMIA) has seen its stock price get crushed in recent months in the wake of a May short report and an August Q2-19 earnings report that disappointed investors.

The short report by Citron alleged fraud, which largely consists of fraudulent orders that were used to boost gross merchandise volume stats. Though Q2-19 revenue was up 58% at €39.23M, sales fell €1.27M short of expectations.

If the fraud accusations either prove to be meritless or are somehow resolved, Jumia still faces a tough operating environment and will face a lot of challenges in facilitating e-commerce in Africa. The continent presents a lot of logistical hurdles for commerce in general and most Africans do not use the Internet. This said, the opportunity for economic growth in Africa is incredible. Continued improvement in both infrastructure and Internet adoption could facilitate decades of growth for a company like Jumia.

Though I am uncertain about the short case against Jumia, and am uncertain about the realistic business prospects of a company like Jumia in Africa, placing a small bet that you can forget about and afford to lose could pay off handsomely several years down the line.

Recent Headwinds

In May, Citron Research issued a short report on Jumia. This came just one month after the company went public. You can read the report and watch the video yourself, but in summary, the short thesis alleges that Jumia has committed fraud in its operations and reporting of sales. The stock got hammered in the wake of the report. Jumia didn't directly address individual claims by Citron, but said the company stood by its SEC filings and says it has been transparent.

This month, the company uncovered instances of internal fraud by some employees and several class action lawsuits have been filed against the company related to supposed misstatements and omission of critical information from SEC filings prior to the company going public earlier this year.

The August Q2-19 earnings report punished shares as sales growth came in lower than expected by a narrow margin. The company is unprofitable and generated a €67.76M quarterly loss on €39.23M in revenue. The company reports earnings in Euros because Jumia is a German-based company. CEO Sacha Poignonnec says the company is on track to break even by late 2022. It remains to be seen if the company can do this without raising more capital.

Shares have dropped from a high of nearly $50 to a recent price of $13, which is below the IPO price earlier this year of $14.50.

Jumia's African Footprint

Africa consists of 54 countries. Jumia serves 14 of them, and these 14 countries comprise 74% of the continent's consumer spend and provide the greatest potential for Jumia. Nigeria and Egypt combined account for 50% of Jumia's business and the company plans to expand its footprint to 17 countries with the addition of Ethiopia, Congo, and Angola.

The company has processed transactions from 5 million consumers in the last 12 months and facilitated sales from more than 80,000 merchants. Approximately 90% of the transactions on Jumia's platform are between a consumer and a third-party seller. The inventory for these transactions is maintained by the third-party sellers, not Jumia.

But Jumia isn't just in the business of selling products. The company is attempting to be the everything store for Africa. The platform is used for purchasing goods, food delivery, hotel bookings, airline tickets, payments, procuring mobile phone plans, and job hunting. Compared to comparable platforms like Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI), the company sees a massive market runway ahead.

Operational Hurdles

There is a pervasive distrust of online shopping in Africa and credit cards are not common. Cash has traditionally been the standard for purchases. A recent Washington Post article illustrated the challenges of becoming the Amazon of Africa.

Another major challenge is the lack of addresses. It's difficult to ship items to customers if you can't find them. The company has attempted to solve this issue by shipping items to centralized pickup stations where customers can obtain their purchases. The Post article portrays the day in the life of a Jumia delivery driver as she tries to match purchases with their buyers. It was a logistical nightmare. Items are delivered, but the process appears to be anything but efficient.

These points stated, the Africa situation appears to provide a ton of upside. Just one percent of purchases in Africa are made online. As trust of the Internet builds over time, many of the logistical hurdles facing Jumia may diminish in severity. And while most Africans do not have Internet access, Jumia has stated that half of the 700 million potential customers in its 14 countries do have Internet access. In addition to this, mobile penetration continent-wide is accelerating at a rapid rate and is expected to improve from 32% in 2017 to 73% in 2022. The company has focused on a mobile-first strategy and believes it is well positioned to capitalize on the increase in mobile use.

Valuation

The company doesn't expect to be profitable until at least late 2022. The company is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5. By comparison, MercadoLibre is trading at 13, and MercadoLibre has always felt like a company that was perpetually overvalued, but has continued to appreciate in value at a strong clip despite valuation concerns. In the case of MercadoLibre, the bull thesis largely hinges on the large, untapped market and the massive potential of serving South America. The company's advancement in payments has also bolstered the case for a loftier valuation. And like MercadoLibre, Jumia's business model also incorporates a payments solution, one that could be key to transforming the way Africans, historically dependent on cash, pay for things.

I don't know what a fair price for Jumia is at this point. Given the difficulty of operating in the African market, the operational risks and costs associated with logistics in multiple - and in some cases highly unstable - countries, Jumia faces a lot of potential risks, including its battle with internal fraudulent practices by some employees and lawsuits that have resulted from supposed shortcomings in SEC filings. Though the company expects to be profitable by late 2022, things could sour as the company expands into new countries. Each new country could present its own set of variables and it remains to be seen how effective the company's growth strategy will work outside of its core markets of Nigeria and Egypt.

In addition to this, the company is chasing multiple verticals at once, including travel accommodations, and it remains to be seen if the company can do all of these things well.

Conclusion

With all the uncertainty facing the company, I view an investment in Jumia as a speculative bet. I have initiated a small position, money I can afford to lose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long MELI.