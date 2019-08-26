U.S. Crude Storage To Cross The 5-Year Average By Mid-September

So, for our preliminary forecast right now, we have the end of September finishing between ~410 and ~414 mbbls with August between ~420 and ~424 mbbls.

Refinery throughput y-o-y should be higher on average in September and October.

We have US crude storage falling below the 5-year average by mid-September.

We have a rather sizable draw estimated for this week's report.

And for the few weeks after that, we see US crude storage falling below the "elevated 5-year average" by mid-September.

Our estimate for September is currently erring on the side of caution with us using ~12.9 mb/d as the US oil production figure.

At the moment, the fair value of WTI using a storage-based model shows prices to have been disconnected by ~8%. The fair value is expected to rise to ~$60/bbl by the middle of September.

Looking ahead, September US crude imports are going to be materially lower than the recent months. We see very low crude imports as the culprit for continued storage draws, while exports will remain above ~2.5 mb/d.

As for refinery maintenance, y-o-y maintenance will be lower this year versus last year:

Source: Company Reports, HFI Research

You can see the comparison on the chart above. If you take into account last year's throughput, this is what you get:

Source: Company Reports, EIA, HFI Research

