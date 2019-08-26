Li & Fung Limited (LFUGF) CEO Spencer Fung on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Li & Fung Limited (OTCPK:LFUGF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2019 5:30 AM ET

Spencer Fung - CEO

Spencer Fung - CEO

Spencer Fung

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Li & Fung 2019 interim results. Happy to see everybody, it's only been about eight weeks, I think, since I last saw most of you, and thank you for coming to the Investor Day. But let's just say that a lot has happened in the last eight weeks. Obviously, it's all based on Twitter.

So let me just start by saying that 2019 is a restructuring year for us because we announced a major restructuring last August. So in the first half, the new management team has been busy, actually putting different processes in place, putting new people in the teams. And so far that's been going well. I think both, our customers, our staff and our suppliers, have felt the impact of the restructuring positively, and we're also seeing customer respond to our improved operational KPIs.

As a result, we also see that we're actually gaining market share because of the improved operational KPIs. So, we're very excited about that. The world continues to be complicated and I think since the last time we saw each other, it's become an even more complicated. We're entering really a, what we call, a new normal, where the global trading environment is highly complex. And also with technology continuing to advance, it's what we call it geopolitical and technology disruption, and it's in full swing.

If you look at our business model of a global diversified network and our advancement in technology and 3D creating a digital platform, we're actually very excited because we believe that with all of this disruption that has happening, it's really presenting the biggest opportunity for our business model in the last 20 years and we'll show you what we mean.

So why don't we start with the highlights. So on August 8th, we close the Temasek investment, so we receive $300 million of cash. Investment into the LF Logistics business is valuing the business unit at $1.4 billion. This is used to accelerate the growth of the unit and also to strengthen the capital structure for the entire group.

Our group turnover in the first half declined 8.4%, but it's stabilizing. As a result of improved in operations and customer engagement, our core operating profit stands at $105 million and the net profit in the first half swung back to positive from a year ago. Our restructured global sourcing network is now enabling prompt action to minimize the tariffs for our customers, and our business development focus is yielding some very solid customer wins.

Our 3D virtual design continues to disrupt the traditional supply chain and it's beginning to generate revenue. And in this very complex global trading environment, we think this presents the biggest opportunity for our business model in 20 years.

Just a reminder, 2019 is the last year of our three-year plan where we aim to create the supply chain of the future to help our customers navigate this really disruptive digital economy and it's getting even more disruptive in a geopolitical sense and at the same time improve the lives of a billion people in the supply chain.

To set ourselves up for this three year plans, we actually proactively simplified our businesses and divested $6.4 billion of businesses to really focus in on a fewer things and that has been the same for the last few years and it will continue to be the same in the next three years that you will see. So everything we just focusing on less and less and simplifying the business and trying to be the best in the fewer things, and the few things rather than being very good in many things.

And the core things to achieve this plan is speed, innovation, digitalization which is embedded in almost everything that we do, the culture, our processes, the services we get to the customer, and this is really starting to be felt actually throughout the industry. So with that, let me go through the numbers for the first half.

In the first half of 2019, turnover fell by 8.4% but we're starting to see stabilization. Total margins as a percentage improved from 10.5% to 10.9% due to increased logistics contribution and also onshore wholesale, which improve their margins. Operating costs reduced by 1.4% and this is a -- the two things happening here, productivity gain is driving down costs and this is offset by our digital investment and also logistics growth.

As a result, our COP, core operating profit, is down 18.6%, but profit attributable to shareholders has swung back to positive from negative 86 last year. In the net profit analysis, you see that on the third line, we have one-time restructuring costs of $8 million and we will likely have more in the second half.

Couple lines down you see that net cash interest expense actually increased due to higher interest expense and lower interest income. Couple of lines down on distribution decreased by 12 million after the redemption of $500 million of perpetuity and our profits swung back to positive 21 from $86 million loss. This morning, our board has approved and declared a dividend of HK0.01 for the interim.

Looking into the details of our three units, last time what we told you is that, out of our three units, the construction zone now is really the supply chain solutions business SCS. Turnover fell by 9.1%, but we're starting to see a stabilization; and the decrease is really due to our customer turnover, continue destocking, bankruptcies, store closures, and also we are starting to exit some high risk customer's because of credit. And this was offset by new customer wins and increase market share, especially in our top customers.

Total margin is down 12.3%, cost is down 4% and the cost really also is tale of two cities where we have a $27 million reduction because of productivity and this is offset by investment in digital. As a result, the COP is down 36.5% for the first half. We want to give you a little bit of analysis of what's happening in the turnover in SCS, and why we think that is actually starting to stabilize.

In the first half, our turnover has been affected by the destocking, store closures, and bankruptcies, and also market share loss and exit of high risk and nonstrategic customer which was triggered mostly in 2018 because we have a long order cycle. And this is starting to reflect in the first half of 2019. This has been offset by some market share gain due to our improve account management and operational KPIs because of the restructuring and some of our new business wins will start to reflect in 2020.

Since the restructuring last August and the new management team in place, we have had a net positive gain in market share. So, there's some momentum that is coming. And the decrease in turnover we see is stabilizing and is really beginning to bottom out in 2020, and we will show you later about our business development effort which is actually looking pretty good this year.

Now let's turn our attention to logistics, which continues to grow. Our turnover in the first half increase 3.8%, but on a constant currency basis it increase almost 8%. Within that e-Logistics it continues to grow, which is very high margin. Our new markets in Japan, Korea, India is driving a new growth as well and that's all in the in country logistics area.

However, our global freight has been impacted by the weak rates and also the lower volumes we see between the China and U.S. route. Total margin increased by 7.9%, now up to 36.4% of turnover. Cost is up 8.4%, and as a result, our COP is up 6.4%, but on a constant currency basis is up 10.8%, and the COP margin has improved 0.2% to 7.6%.

Switching now to the onshore wholesale. Onshore wholesale in the first half has been negatively affected. Turnover is down 12.2% mainly because of the weak sentiment because of Brexit in the UK and also France. However our turnover in the U.S. actually increased due to strong customer traction.

Total margin has improved and recovered by 1% from 16.6% to 17.6% and cost is down 9% due to the rightsizing, and core operating profit as a result is up by 6.8% and the margin expanded by 0.4% to 2.1%. We continue to maintain a very healthy capital structure on a pro forma basis after the Temasek investment coming in on August 8th. We have $861 million of cash balance, which is a very strong position to be in.

Our total banking facilities is at 1.85 billion of which 857 was committed and then of which 557 was unused. So, we really have ample liquidity to meet our obligations and the bond that is coming due in 2020. The Temasek investment as I mentioned $300 million closed on August 8th. We used that to reduce our current bank loan of $250 million and the rest is in the cash $50 million.

On a pro forma basis, our gearing ratio is now down to a single digit at 8%. If you to sum up, we really have maintained a solid capital structure and strong operating cash flow. Net debt is now down to a 193 million on a pro forma basis. Gearing ratio again all this is pro forma basis down to 8%, solid investment grade and BBB, cash balance at $861 million and operating cash flow of $126 million.

If you look at our investment grade rating, we are really on par or better than actually most of the players in global retail, and we have all the intention to continue to deleverage or company and try to maintain this investment grade. You can see that our deleveraging story started quite a few years ago and within the last two years we have deleverage a billion dollars and also our obligations especially there was a big item before for many years, which was the purchase consideration payable for acquisition has gone down to almost zero now. It's going to be down to 5 million this year, so it will be negligible going forward.

So with that, I'd like to switch gears to talking about the macro environment that we're seeing now around the world. What we’re seeing going forward is a very complex global trading environment and we really think this is a new normal. Global trade has been moving steadily away from the WTO multilateral system to a bilateral system, trade disputes and bilateral agreements are now proliferating.

The environment is becoming even more complex than what we thought -- already thought was very complex before, which is a 1974 to 2004, quota era, under the Multi-Fiber Agreement. This highly complex global trading environment is the new normal and all globally diversified network in more than 50 economies is really well-suited to navigate the complexities to our customers, and now we actually helping a lot of on existing customers and gaining new customers because of our globally diversified network.

In the last 40 years as far as we remember, the most important thing that happened was in 1974 there was something called a Multi-Fiber Agreement that basically put quota on many different countries exporting to the U.S. and Europe. This created a very complicated global sourcing arrangement. During that time, Li & Fung actually added 27 economies all around the world and we became a global sourcing company from local to regional to global.

The next phase that we see was when China actually joined the WTO in 2005, all the way up until last year, and that end of the quota era really simplified the global sourcing landscape. But importantly, while everyone was reducing the number of economies that they saw some, we actually still increased the number of economies because after operating for 113 years, we can only look to the long-term.

If you look at long-term, there's always complexity in the world and geopolitical risks. Therefore, we kept the large network of offices, the diversified network even though the world was simplifying because we knew that in the long run, that's what we need. And no one behold 2019 and beyond because of the U.S., China relationships and many other geopolitical changes, this is really completely disruption global trade.

And global trade is now becoming highly complex and even more complex than before. So, I think our long-term view is now playing very well into the hands of what's happening in today and this is why we think this is one of the biggest opportunities we've seen in the last 20 years because we have maintained this diversified global network despite the world actually simplifying.

If you look at what has happened in the last 15 to 20 years, most of our competition and buying offices have been actively cutting costs by reducing the number of sourcing footprints from dozens to one a dozen to a few, about three to five offices is around the average. This is resulted in a highly rigid and inflexible model, which places heavy reliance on a limited number of factories.

Imagine you advice your clients by three stocks for the last 15 years, Tencent, Alibaba and Amazon, you would've done pretty well. But one little hick up in one stock, if you not diversified your whole portfolio is gone. This is why diversification is so key, it's just like what you guys do in your industry. You need at least 30 stocks to have a diversified portfolio and this is why we maintained a large network of offices.

So, we went against the grain on a contrary to actually maintain what we call a flex speed and flexible model, leveraging our globally distributed offices of 50 locations. And when you manage actually our global sourcing in many different economies, it actually requires an enhanced leadership and capability due to the complexity in the less developed countries. When you're sourcing in highly developed countries, in the sourcing world, like China, the factories are actually very competent and most of the time, they can do everything.

As a result, people that you need the retailers need to actually manage those factories are very -- they're very simplistic, you don't have to do much because they do most of the work. But when you go to Bangladesh for it, it's a completely different story. I don't know how many people have been to Bangladesh, but you have an open invitation to visit our office.

And we can tell you how different it is to manage different countries. But what people have done, a lot of people have done is simplified the network, went to very highly capable factories, and as a result have not invested in their own capability. And this is showing in a big way, in a very surprising way to the CEOs of many retailers now, because of cost optimization, they have neglected risk management.

So the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, I don't think I have to say so much. The last basically almost all products now are being covered from 25% to 10%, there're a few exclusions, but we don't have to talk about that. But basically, this is an all out trade war and to manage that you really need to diversify your sourcing base.

Now our house view is that with or without a deal of a trade deal, people will continue to diversify out because after playing with fire they now understand the importance of risk mitigation and diversification. You cannot put all your eggs in three baskets. It has to be spread out especially for larger companies.

So our diversified network is unique, first of all it's the biggest of its kind in the world, bar none. I don't think there's another company with such a diversify network. But what is more important is that this network is actually deep. We've been in each economy for 20 to 30 years, we never left. We've had a proven ability to move quickly between countries and we have been going through an ongoing diversification even before the U.S. China freight dispute.

In fact, China has been trying to push out low value added manufacturing since 2013, what is happening now in the world just accelerates that. So, if you look at our penetration in China, for example, it's been steadily going down. Now what's happening is just accelerating that so it's not a new strategy for us, it's been a strategy for many years but now we're going to accelerate that.

If you look outside of China, we have sizable offices that is $1 billion to $2 billion each in Vietnam, India and Bangladesh. We also have pretty sizable offices, $250 million to $1 billion dollar each in Indonesia, Cambodia and Latin, and $100 million to $250 million dollar ease in Philippines, Turkey and Sri Lanka, and there's a long tail. In most of these economies, we're actually the largest or the second largest exporter of our types of products in those countries and we've been there for decades. So it's a very, very deep history.

I want to give you an example of one office, just as an example. So in each of the offices that we're in, we have been there for decades. India, for example, open-up in 1995. It's been 24 years in operations. We have 464 staff, 416 vendors and 484 vendor base factories. On the right hand side, you see that we do pretty much almost all possible category that you can source out of India because of our deep history.

And with the vendors that we are using, all of them have more than a decade or two decades of relationship. If you have not invested outside of China or more than 3 to 5 countries in the past and you're starting a new office, it will take you about two years to even start and stabilize the office and production.

People are literally sending an individual to a new country checking into a hotel, looking for factories, opening up a small office, hiring the first, second, third person. So, this is really our because of our globally diversified deep network, we now have a huge advantage over those that took a short-term route in the last 15 years.

So I just want to give you are some examples. We have many examples in the Company that we helping our customers elevate minimize a trade tariffs impact. This is a U.S. women's wear retail, where they had 70% penetration in China in 2018 and we have seen, obviously what's happening in the last year. So, we've been actively and very quickly helping this customer diversified into many different countries according to different categories that you see on the right-hand side.

And by 2020 their shipment will be actually only 20% from China, diversifying 50% and these are all mostly using factories that we know for a long time. So you can guarantee the quality, reliability and shipment and so on. So this show and we're doing this for every single retailer that we have, that is exposed to the U.S. and China tariffs.

The impact of the tariffs to Li & Fung, I would like to mention that a little bit. The majority of our SCS and onshore wholesale business is actually transacting in FOB terms. So, we're actually, not the importer of record and not subject to any tariffs. A small amount of our principal business and onshore business is on LDT terms and the impact of tariffs is only a few million dollars for 2019 and is negligible and we continue to negotiate that down. So, the negotiation hasn’t stop.

And most of the categories that are affected by tariffs are now being actively diversified out of China and we have been successfully and quickly eliminating or reducing tariffs for our key customers. In 2019 and beyond what going to happen to global trade and production, we think that further will diversified out of China regardless of any trade deal.

Non-Chinese vendors are actually having an opportunity to absorb a large volume of the new order. So when you go out of China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia they are actually having a very good growth, most of the vendors, Vietnam actually in particular is full and you are seeing inflation now.

So actually there are some orders that are going back to China just because it's actually full outside. The China vendor is not going to completely lose out either, they will have the opportunity to absorb orders from smaller and uncompetitive vendors and also take on a lot more non-U.S. businesses. So a lot of European customers and non-U.S. customers are now going back into China because there is a buying opportunity.

We're also working with the Chinese vendor and different governments to assist many factories to be set up offshore. For example, we have been working with the Ministry of Commerce in Pakistan and also the Ministry of Commerce in China to actually arrange Chinese factories to either open up or buy factories in Pakistan, so that they can have a new country of origin and we will be doing that with multiple countries.

So we do not want to just lead our Chinese partners, we want to actually actively help them with European orders or tick them off shore. So, we can also help with raw material sourcing, which is much-needed. When you move production, only the manufac -- the sowing part actually moves. The raw material usually takes a few years to move.

So, a lot of raw material is actually still source from China for the foreseeable future, and we will be helping a lot on arranging a raw material and using LF Logistics to help with the freight for those raw materials. But our global network again is really helping our customer to quickly neutralize the tariffs and this is also helping us to attract new customers.

Actually, one very quick example, about three months ago, one of our old friends became the CEO of one U.S. major U.S. brands, which does not source with us. He and his team, he found out after a starting this new post in this new company, found out that they're heavily exposed to China, and they don't really have a strategy in China. And to his shock, his team was actually increasing the penetration of China this year because they saw a buying opportunity.

Now, it is true that the Chinese factories are offering better prices, but in this environment, the last thing you should do is increase the penetration you have in China. So, he was completely shock. So now we have an opportunity to help an old friend who just started a new job to actually diversify out of China and you have plenty of examples like that.

So with that, let me just switch gears to talk about the restructuring, which has been focused on SCS, supply chain solutions, and we've been becoming very customer centric, and operational centric on our performance. You've seen this chart a few times, we are restructuring really is switching from a highly siloed organization globally to a much more coherent organizations divided by account management, which is only customer facing; business development, which is completely focused on getting new businesses; and the sourcing and production platform, which is only focused on the suppliers.

Digital has also been pulled out. So, this is actually an attempt to focus our people on fewer things. We used to have managers that do everything, all four boxes in very little silos. And after the restructuring, we've really seen a huge change in productivity, and customer satisfaction, relationships with vendors, heat of execution, and so on and cost reduction also productivity increase. In the in the new structure, we brought in Joseph Phi, as the Group President; Wilson Zhu, as the COO; and Darren Palfrey, as a CDO.

Now, the impact of the restructuring has been felt very quickly. The new management team is now adding discipline and process to our operations. The account management focus is now bringing a much more focused to customer centricity and operational excellence, and improving all the KPIs for our customer on time delivery, quality claims, and so on. Our sourcing production platform is also allowing us to now truly leverage the buying power of Li & Fung because we got rid of all the silos and is improving productivity at the same time, which I'll show you with an example from India, in the next few pages.

Both our customers and our suppliers have noticed an immediate difference and these improvements have actually allowed us to start gaining market share with our top customers. As a result of the restructuring, we will also incur at $8 million of charge in the first half and this will increase in the second half, but we will have more to report in March.

The case study I want to show you in the sourcing production platform is really India because we started the restructuring and creating the sourcing and production platform a few years ago in India. What we did there was we appointed a leader and we started bridging the silos exactly what we're doing now for the rest of the world. And this has allowed us to have a multiyear productivity increase and is still ongoing and driven down costs at a 4.4% CAGR over the last few years.

The improved and consistent service delivery because of bridging those silos has also allowed India to win a lot of new customers despite the overall company turnover actually reducing. It's also allowed Indian to truly leverage the buying power of Li & Fung and now we're much more strategic to our top vendors, which were not before when we were siloed organization. We would have five different teams work with one supplier and we would not leverage because of team barely spoke to each other, and now with that new structure, we are becoming much more strategic to our suppliers.

Over the last four years, we've been able to achieve positive jaws of 9.2% with a 4.8% growth in top line CAGR and a 4.4% reduction in expenses because of the productivity increase, and we're now rolling this out to the rest of the world, and we're starting to see some of the savings and all the advantage showing up in different countries.

Part of the restructuring was also to create a very dedicated and focused business development team, and I must say that I'm quite happy with the results that we've had. Our BD effort is accelerating. We have a more and more robust pipeline with sizable targets, mainly our new prospects are attracted to two things is our digital supply chain and our global diversified network. The conversion rate has been accelerating, this year we actually converted one what we call platinum customer that is over a $100 million.

Two months ago, actually we show you that the prospect had one big one and then one small one. The big one is strong, but we have two new smaller ones, but these are smaller ones meaning is still more than $100 million. All three of these actually were about the finish line.

And I think we have a pretty high chance of converting at least two out of three, and then important thing to note is that all four of these are large prospects is coming from customers that are moving away from their buying offices, exactly what I was telling you about the last 15 years, people under investing in the buying offices and now they realize the world has changed so much, so fast, that they need to find a different partner.

So we actually quite encouraged by what we see here, if we convert let's say another two out of the three, 2019 is shaping up to be one of the most successful years we have had in the 20 years actually probably forever in terms of new organic growth in terms of the increase in our new businesses, but touch wood we haven't converted the bottom three yet. But the chance of converting is quite high.

But if we do, we will definitely have a very good year and this year one of the reasons why I was thinking that was starting to see the turnover stabilize and we’re starting to see the bottom, which will start to reflect in 2020.

Okay with that, let me go to the last part of the restructuring which is digital. Within digital our 3D virtual design which you have seen quite a few times is really starting to disrupt the traditional supply chain and starting to generate revenue. This is a chart that we started showing in June in the investor day, but is very important. In this chart you see three types of disruption. The black dots are what I call analog task. This is the unit of work.

So when people are sitting in the office, doing work every day with their excels and with their fax and still paper for some, this is the unit of work like different tasking done. The first type of disruption that we've been seeing in the 40 years actually is what we call intermediate disruption, which you guys have written a lot about. When a customer goes direct from retailer to a supplier, by let's say there New York office is dealing directly with the Taipei office and the Shanghai office of a supplier.

The second type of disruption is what we call margin disruption. This is also very familiar to all of you. This is when a customer decides to use their own buying office in Asia rather than let's say a meaningful office in Asia. And this is what I call margin disruption, because they are likely to save the margin the mock-up that we have in the agency fees.

So what I want to point out is that in the first two types of disruption, I call them analog disruptions because the black dots actually hasn't changed even though people went direct or through the buying office, the basic unit of work has not changed. They're doing the same exact things that they did a year ago, 5 years ago, 10 years ago, 20 years ago, believe it or not. So there's no improvement -- big improvement, major improvement in productivity, maybe a little bit every year, but nothing, nothing disruptive.

What we're pursuing in our three year plan to create the supply chain to the future is what we call digital disruption. We are going down to the very level of detail and disrupting the unit of work, turning a unit of work from analog to digital, or automating it or eliminating it with the software. So this is what we're doing and 3D is one example. So you see the black dots, and the last one is going to shift.

So what we've done in 3D is we change the black to red, meaning we've changed the analog task to a digital task. And some of these tasks that used to be done by supplier is now done by us. Some of the tasks is to be done by the customer is now done by us. So this creates a huge value add and also stickiness between us and the factory and the us and the customers.

So let me illustrate what this -- how this looks. So in the 3D virtual design area, we started on the left hand side replacing basically just design and samples with digital. And we've extended that service end-to-end all the way to the consumer facing level of a retailer. So it's an end-to-end journey.

And what we've been able to do is disrupting process after process, turning it from analog to digital and saving actually money for our suppliers and our customer at the same time and us being able to charge for that. So the old way of the first step in design, it's still being done, I would say 97% of the time is using a hand to sketch or tooting test on a computer. We're now doing all the design on the street I mentioned old 3D, photorealistic design so completely digitize and disruptive.

Blossom patterns, most actually all factories still uses paper patterns and maybe a simple tutee pattern software to make the construct different pieces, which is the DNA of a product We're now doing all the patterns to 3D embedded into the 3D assets that we send to our customers. So we are actually changing the pattern making from 2D physical paper and 2D software to a 3D three dimensional, again disrupting that process.

Product Development making samples, every factory has about 10 to 100 people doing nothing but making samples, thousands and thousands of samples every year costing millions of dollars. Now what we're doing with 3D again, that same acid is replacing physical samples with digital samples, disrupting that industry and also saving costs for our suppliers.

So they're happy product development is faster another disruption. I won't go through the next disruption in detail but you get the idea fitting is now digitize. Digital cataloging is now digitized, you no longer need to hire as many models to fittings and photographers and take tens of thousands of photos and put in your catalog and e-com.

Finally, visual merchandise, same story. What most of our retailers do, actually all of them is always have a mock up store before seasoned. They would build a mockup store, put every single product and it takes a few weeks to do that and a couple hundred thousand dollars. Now everything is done digitally another disruption.

So, if you take all of those processes, a six processes in 3D end-to-end, in the analog world, it cost up to 1.2% of retail to do all of those work, spread across the supplier ourselves and via customer. We have been able to actually save for companies who are using the end-to-end journey, up to 1.2% of retail, that’s a huge number if you look at the margin that are retails again today and saving time at the same time. And if we take a conservative estimate at 50%, we actually see this as completely new market for us.

Taking the appeal market only and we're more than appeal off course its $2.4 trillion, 1.2% is $30 billion, just taking half of that, let's just cut half. If we can even save half of that $15 billion is the market size for our 3D services. At the moment where the clear leader in 3D and we produce the highest quality at the lowest cost and complete and we continue to separate ourselves from our competitors. So this is a new revenue stream for us, we started charging this, this year all new contract that we negotiate and all contract renegotiation we now baking this into the contract.

Let's just say that is a very, very high double-digit operating margin business. This will actually reverse a lot of the trends that we've seen in the last 40 years where we've always had margin squeeze and margin compression. And another important thing is in our traditional service taps into a very traditional wallet inside retailer that the supply chain wallet.

This wallet has been squeezing dry and they continue to squeeze it is not a good thing. However, we are now with a digital service starting to tap into the digital wallet of most of our retailers, which we estimate as a few times bigger than the supply chain wallet and they're not squeezing that wallet. I can tell you that. So we really attacking new segments within the same customer and gaining customer at the same time.

I’m going to skip over this side really quickly, but just telling you that the growth of our 3D unit has been exponential and we continue to grow in terms of size, people, capabilities and this is been very exciting for us. Next up I want to talk about logistics which is continued to the strong momentum and with multiple growth drivers. Logistics as you know is Pan Asia, all the way from Japan to Pakistan and down to Indonesia. We have U.S. and UK as well off our freight. We manage more than 200 distribution centers 26 million square feet of DC space and 0.5 million TEU with more than 9000 staff.

The track record has been a very, very impressive and will continue to see a strong momentum of growth. Like on the other side of the business SCS, we continue to innovate and automate our businesses with all these different things, goods to man, semi-automated vehicles, drones, augmented reality, automated store solutions and also sustainable systems like solar and electricity savings.

With logistics going forward, we are now building different hubs in different locations in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and Shanghai. And we're servicing the wholesale retail and the e-com channels and delivering Asia and also across the globe. We will further expand new geographies. We've talked about India, Korea, Japan and Indonesia, and really focusing on the explosive growth of e-commerce in China and beyond all of Asia.

Our strength in Hong-Kong logistics is also complemented by our leadership in the Shenzhen Bonded Logistics area to provide our customers with an optimal Greater Bay Area solution, which we're now starting to look at, but we really have a very strong base in the Greater Bay Area. China continues to show very strong growth for us, due to new business win and e-logistics despite slowing down of the economy.

The Temasek investment, we're very lucky and happy that Temasek became our partner it's a very high quality, globally recognized strategic partner. So they bought 21.7% in our logistics business with $300 million, really used to accelerate business growth. The valuation is at $1.4 billion and this really validates our track record and potential.

Li & Fung still owns 78.3%, and we will consolidate the results, and this really helps us to unlock the value of logistics and enhance the capital structure for the whole group. If you look at what we're trying to do, in the beginning of the three year plan, we told everybody we wanted to create an ecosystem. Our ecosystem today reaches more than $2 trillion of U.S. sales. Physically, we are divided into sourcing, logistics, onshore wholesale.

Digitally, there will be no divide. Everything will be combined end-to-end with a continuous flow of information. What we're doing now is starting to combine some of these services especially now with Joseph overseeing SCS logistics, and with Darren coming in to build our next generation of digital platform. We're seeing this actually come slowly comes to life.

What we see is that there is no competition in sourcing that one's logistics. There's no competition in the logistics that's understand sourcing. Our ability to marry the two which is completely into end-to-end supply-chain for our customer is what excites me for the future.

Finally, the outlook for the next six months, we will continue our deleveraging story and maintain a low gearing ratio. The new team will continue to thrive restructuring in the second half. And business development effort, I'm hoping that I can announce more good news in March next year when we see each other next time. And our 3D virtual design, we will continue to sign-up on new contract that are revenue generating.

Total margin, we see some pressure based on the exit of high risk business and some margin pressures from selected SCS customers. But the complexity in the global trading environment really is the main thing that we're looking at with the geopolitical and technology disruption presents the biggest opportunity for our business model in 20 years. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

