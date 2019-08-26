Pernod Ricard: Long-Term Emerging Market Compounder

At €162.45, shares can deliver long-term annualised return of 6-10%, provided growth in China and India continues. We recommend Buy.

A €1bn investment by U.S. activist investor Elliot and an almost-complete deleveraging provide additional near-term catalysts for the stock.

Compared to Diageo, it is more driven by emerging markets, especially China and India, so more suitable for adventurous investors.

Pernod Ricard is a high-quality business, benefiting from the same structural growth in global spirits that underpins our Diageo thesis.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Introduction

The spirits industry has enjoyed strong structural growth in recent years, driven by rising consumption in emerging markets, and drinkers globally moving to more premium products. Spirits are gaining share against other forms of alcohol, both globally and in advanced economies like the U.S., with the value of the premium and super/ultra-premium spirits growing at mid-to-high single digits annually, as shown in the charts below:

We believe large multi-brand, multi-category players like Diageo (DEO) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) will stand to benefit the most from the growth in spirits, as they possess the historical brands, limited supply and strong marketing muscle that are needed to succeed in this market.

Having published our Buy recommendation on Diageo ("Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective") last month, we outline the attractive attributes of Pernod Ricard (referred here throughout as "PR") in this article, including by comparing its historical financials with Diageo.

Profit Growth Comparison vs. Diageo

PR's primary measure of operating profit is Profit for Recurring Operations ("PRO"), which is before interest and tax and is roughly the equivalent of EBIT before exceptional items in other companies. In this article, the terms PRO, EBIT and operating profit all mean the same metric.

Both PR and Diageo have delivered positive organic growth in operating profit every year in the last decade, as shown in the chart below. The two companies' organic growth rates in fact correlate strongly with each other, but with PR's lagging Diageo’s significantly for most years after FY12:

Organic Operating Profit Growth - PR vs. Diageo (FY10-19H1A) NB1. FY ends on 30 Jun. NB2. Diageo organic EBIT growth was 12% for FY19H1 and 9% for FY19 full-year. Source: PR & Diageo company filings.

PR's lower organic PRO growth is party due to its lower organic net sales growth (as shown in the first chart below), and partly due to PR's margin staying flat while Diageo enjoyed some margin uplift (second chart below):

Organic Net Sales Growth - PR vs. Diageo (FY10-19H1A) NB. Diageo organic net sales growth was 7% for FY19H1 and 6% for FY19 full-year. Source: PR & Diageo company filings. Operating Margin - PR vs. Diageo (FY10-18A) NB. Diageo EBIT margin was 32.0% in FY19, 60 bps higher than in FY18. Source: PR & Diageo company filings.

We believe PR's PRO growth has been improving. As will be explained below, PR's net sales growth has accelerated in recent years, after its key China and India markets recovered, and management is now implementing a 3-year "transform and accelerate" plan that includes margin improvement.

More EM-Driven Profit Growth

PR's profits are weighted more towards APAC (especially China and India), and towards emerging markets ("EM") in general.

PR has described itself as having 60% of net sales in EM. Based on the data shown below, we believe PR has just under 50% of its PRO from North America and Europe (North America is part of "Americas" and approx. 20% of group sales), while Diageo has about 70% of its EBIT from those two regions (Europe is approx. 90% of the "Europe and Turkey" region):

Comparison of PR & Diageo Operating Profit by Region (FY18A) Source: PR & Diageo company filings.

As shown in the charts below, compared to Diageo, more of PR's operating profit growth has historically come from the APAC/Rest of the World ("APAC/RoW") region. PR's growth lagged Diageo when other regions provided strong growth (as in FY13) or when APAC/RoW performed badly (as in FY17):

PR PRO Growth by Region (FY10-19H1A) NB. FY ends on 30 June. Source: PR company filings. Diageo EBIT Growth by Region (FY10-19H1A) NB. FY ends on 30 June. Source: Diageo company filings.

This means that, while PR does not have Diageo’s geographically broad-based growth, it stands to benefit disproportionately when spirits markets in APAC/RoW grow faster than the rest of the world (as seen in FY19H1).

Importance of China & India

PR's performance in APAC/RoW is driven by markets in China and India.

As shown in the chart below, APAC/RoW showed strong organic growth in both net sales and PRO during FY10-13, but growth turned negative in subsequent years and it was not until FY17 that it began to recover:

PR Organic Net Sales & PRO Growth – APAC/RoW (FY10-18A) NB. FY19H1 PRO growth was +26.6%, helped by early Chinese New Year. Source: PR company filings.

We believe most of the APAC/RoW region is APAC, and we know that China and India are roughly one-third each of PR sales in Asia. From this and also from management comments, we believe the negative or weak growth in APAC/RoW during FY14-17 was caused primarily by weak markets in China and India, as shown below:

PR Organic Net Sales Growth – China & India (FY10-18A) NB. In FY10, growth was “double digit” in China and “very strong” in India. Source: PR company filings.

Government measures were to blame in both cases, The Chinese spirits market shrank substantially in 2014 after the government launched an anti-corruption drive, and it remained weak for several years. The Indian market was also hit by government actions in 2016, including a ban on the sale of alcohol near highways (in April) and the "demonetisation" exercise (in November) that took large-denomination banknotes out of circulation.

We believe such government actions are one-off in nature, and we therefore expect strong growth in both markets in future years, albeit with potential short-term volatility. In particular, rising trade tensions and new tariffs between the U.S. and China may lead to a fall in consumption. However, we do note that PR has had strong organic growth in China so far in FY19, with growth of +28% in H1 and +21% in Q3 (ending March 2019).

Susceptible to EM Currency Moves

PR's higher share of operating profit from Emerging Markets does make it more susceptible to declines in EM currencies (against the euro, PR's reporting currency). For example, its reported PRO growth was negative in FY14 (due to moves in the Indian rupee and the U.S. dollar) and again in FY18 (the U.S. dollar, the Indian rupee and the Chinese yuan), though it did gain from the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the euro in FY15:

PR PRO Growth by Component (FY09-18A) Source: PR company filings

Despite average organic PRO growth of +3.4% since FY13, on a reported basis PR's PRO had a CAGR of only +1.1%, though its net profit had a much higher CAGR due to interest expense falling after deleveraging:

PR Reported PRO (FY13-18A) Source: PR company filings. PR Reported Net Profit (FY13-18A) Source: PR company filings.

Currency risk is a real factor for investors to consider, especially given the company's gross debt is 54% in U.S. dollars (and 46% in euros).

Corporate Governance

PR is a family-controlled company, with CEO Alexandre Ricard being the grandson of the founder; and the Ricard family owning 14.2% of the shares. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, shareholder since 2006, owns 7.5%.

Because of the French law for double-voting rights for longstanding shareholders, the Ricard family and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert actually control 20.1% and 11.3% of the votes, respectively, as shown below:

PR Voting Rights – Top Shareholders Source: PR annual registration document (FY18).

U.S. activist investor Elliot has built up a stake worth €1bn (2.5% of the shares) in late 2018, with a plan to push for improvements in the company's margins and governance. Subsequently, in February 2019, PR's management announced a new 3-year "transform and accelerate" plan to increase the company's growth, margins and shareholder return.

Future Growth Prospects

The new 3-year plan for FY19-21 targets organic net sales growth of 4-7% p.a. and PRO margin uplift of 50-60 bps (including €100m in operational savings), as shown below:

Pernod Ricard Medium-Term Guidance NB. A&P margin target of 16% is after adoption of IFRS 15; corresponding figure before IFRS 15 is 19%. Source: PR results presentation (FY19H1).

The financial targets imply a net profit CAGR of approx. 5-9%. They are 100-200 bps faster than Diageo's medium-term guidance of 4-6% p.a. organic net sales growth and 5-7% p.a. organic EBIT growth.

However, management was clear that actual net sales growth would depend on the external environment, and reaching the top end of the target range would need all of PR's major markets to do well, as discussed on the call:

Edward Mundy (Jefferies): "What's the key delta on raising the top end of revenue guidance … to 4% to 7%? What do you think would be the key difference for the higher revenue guidance?" Alexandre Ricard (PR CEO): "What drove us to revisit our top line ambition framework … is, if I had to summarize it, it's star alignment. So if all the stars are correctly aligned … if you have the U.S. growing mid-single-digit, if you have China growing, say, low-double-digit, if you have India growing double-digit, and if you have good growth in Global Travel Retail and all the stars are aligned, you could expect to see us perform at the upper end of that ambition” (PR FY19H1 earnings call)

Valuation

At €162.45, relative to last 12 months (CY18) financials, PR's shares are on 26.6x P/E and 3.1% FCF yield; the dividend yield is 1.3% (dividends per share of €2.19 in the last 12 months), as shown below:

PR Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (FY14-19H1) Source: PR company filings.

PR is on a very similar valuation to Diageo, which is on 26.9x P/E and 3.1% FCF yield on CY18 financials.

Further distribution of capital to shareholders is likely and may serve as an additional catalyst. PR has a stated goal to move the dividend payout ratio to 50% in 2 years (FY20), from 41% in FY18. As shown below, FCF has been rising in recent years, as PR deleverages, reducing its net debt/EBITDA from 3.7x in December 2014 to 2.6x in December 2018:

PR PRO, FCF & Uses of Cash (FY12-18A) Source: PR company filings.

While PR does not disclose specific leverage targets, Diageo targets 2.5-3.0x net debt/EBITDA, compared to which PR is currently at the low end of the range.

Conclusion

PR benefits from the same structural growth drivers in the spirits industry that underpin our Diageo buy thesis.

In PR's case, management has set targets for 4-7% p.a. in organic net sales growth and 50-60 bps in margin uplift, implying EPS growth of 5-9% p.a. If achieved, shareholder returns would be in the 6-10% p.a. range, consisting of approx. 1.5% dividend yield, a stable valuation multiple, and 5-9% p.a. EPS growth translating to 5-9% p.a. share price appreciation.

Further shareholder distributions may provide additional upside, given PR has now reduced its net debt/EBITDA to a manageable 2.6x, and the dividend represents less than half of free cash flow. (PR has historically not pursued share buybacks, except to neutralise management equity incentives.)

However, achieving management targets would depend on spirits markets remaining strong, especially in China and India, and generally stable Emerging Markets (including stable EM currencies). Compared to Diageo, PR is a much more EM-dependent investment case, suitable for more adventurous investors.

At €162.45, our recommendation on PR is Buy, as we believe the stock will outperform its local benchmark over time. However, we prefer Diageo for its more balanced earnings growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.