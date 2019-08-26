Zimmer Biomet: The Turnaround Is Well On Track

Our previous article on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) was bullish. In short, we considered that the cheap valuation did reflect company-specific issues but was not structural. Indeed, the implants industry benefits from structural growth drivers such as an ageing population or a high prevalence of obesity as well as attractive features such as price discipline among players and high client switching costs (leading to sticky market share). Besides, all players were doing well suggesting that Zimmer suffered from mismanagement. We were convinced (and still are) that all these quality/supply issues could be overcome because they were clearly identified and required only some time and money to be fixed.

Following the results of 2Q 2019, the stock price soared above the top of its historical trading range. Indeed, these results have highlighted that the turnaround plan is well on track and that the management team is confident about the company's prospects.

Operating performance

First of all, the company has revised its guidance upwards. 2019 revenue growth is now expected between +0% and +0.5% while previous guidance called for -0.5% and +0.5% revenue growth. Furthermore, this new guidance incorporates an incremental 25 bps FX headwind (new guidance calls for -125/-175 bps FX headwind), suggesting that the operating performance is even stronger than suggested by the increased guidance. The company has also slightly decreased its operating margin guidance from 27-28% to 27-27.5%, reflecting additional investments in the commercial infrastructures. All in all, 2019 EPS guidance is now $ 7.75-7.90 (vs. $ 7.70-7.90). Finally, the company expects that its revenue will now grow in line with the weighted average market growth of +2-3% (at constant FX) which is 6 months ahead of the schedule.

we have updated our 2019 full-year financial guidance to reflect our believe that we will achieve our weighted average market growth rate six months ahead of schedule beginning in the third quarter of this year"

(Source: Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call)

Looking at the company's organic growth, the first two quarters of 2019 show a clear re-acceleration, suggesting that the worst is now behind the company (especially once considering the +2-3% organic growth expected by the company in the coming quarters).

This revenue growth acceleration will be driven by the robotic platform ROSA which is currently in limited launch (they restrained the launch in order to get different surgeons' feedback in order to make some modifications/improvements, if required) as well as new products (persona partial and cementless knees). Even though management did not quantify the interest for its robot platform, comments were quite positive.

So what I would say, I'll start with the areas of pushback, which we have been relatively limited." The feedback that we're getting is that it is a better system than what's out there and people are excited about that."

(Source: Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call)

Over time, the company could even grow slightly more than the market because of its attractive product portfolio. Indeed, new categories such as cementless joint implants and robotics offer faster-growth than traditional implants categories.

Supply issues

The supply issue is now behind the company even though the company will continue to drive new efficiency initiatives aimed at increasing the company's overall supply chain efficiency. The company is now adding additional resources to its commercial infrastructures, suggesting that its supply chain can now face the current demand as well as additional one.

"Importantly today, we no longer consider supply to be a barrier to delivering our financial commitments or stated turnaround timeline,"

(Source: MDDI)

"I would also add Bryan that the improvements in supply that we have had in S.E.T., you know, S.E.T. was hit pretty hard with supply as well, gives us confidence that the supply will be there. So it's the right time to add to that specialized sales force. You combine that with the new products that are coming and it is the right time to do that."

(Source: Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call)

Quality issues

Concerning the quality issue in its Warsaw North Campus production facility, the company is still working on it. According to the management team, they are progressing well and are on track to complete the remediation plan by the end of the year. Even though the FDA warning letter remains an overhang, this risk is less important than it used to be. Indeed, given they are working closely with the FDA and that they did not receive any sanctions (New warning letter, product recalls…), the risk of business interruption seems now unlikely.

"We made good progress on quality remediation in the first quarter. We remain on track to complete our detailed remediation plan on the Warsaw North campus by the end of the year, and we will be ready for reinspection within that timeframe."

(Source: Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call)

Valuation

The company is still trading at a huge discount to its peers as highlighted by its forward P/E of 16.4x vs. Stryker (SYK) of 24.5x and Smith & Nephew (SNN) of 22.4x. Keep in mind that until the end of 2014, these companies were trading at roughly similar multiples. Nowadays, the valuation gap has never been so large. The improving business momentum should help to bring the valuation gap to more normal levels.

Conclusion

Progress has been made but has to be confirmed over the coming quarters. The test of the 2-3% organic revenue growth from the next quarter will likely be a key milestone if met. Once investors are convinced that the company is back on track, they will regain confidence in the company, and valuations multiples will start to expand. We remain bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZBH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.