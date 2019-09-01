Retirement - Investing In Yourself

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

No we don't have ray guns created to age you...

... and we don't have magic powers to create cash - that's what counterfeiters do. What we do specialize in, is in finding the very best opportunities in the high yield space to invest in.

What Does "Retirement" Mean?

Often people work their whole lives to reach retirement. It’s this mystical time of their life where they no longer work and can do whatever they want with their time. Sort of like the adult version of summer vacation for children. No more school! No more homework! Unlimited free time! Woohoo!!

That can turn out great. But a lot of those children end up extremely bored after the first week of freedom. Why is that? It is because they lack purpose. They lack direction. For some who failed to plan ahead, they end up back in school during the summer to catch up on failed classes during the year.

Adults likewise often find that retirement is a goal without a purpose. They want to retire, without understanding what that looks like for them.

Retirement is a time many travel, spend extra time with family or simply want to relax and develop hobbies. All of these require money and good health. We can't help you increase your health outside of reducing stress caused by financial despair.

How can you avoid going to the "summer school" of retirement? Let's go get a quick checkup on you now as if you were a security that you were considering investing in.

A Financial Checkup

When considering investing in a new security, it is important to check under the hood and look at its financials. This means examining the debt and income of the company. When a company pays all its bills, expenses and other necessary spending, the excess is profit. This profit can be used on discretionary spending.

Mandatory Expenses

As an individual, or couple, you too will have expenses. Mortgage payments or rent, utility bills, gas, insurance and other costs all fall into the mandatory expenses category. These are required items. Items that if unpaid will lead to other financial problems, so one must be careful and exclude unnecessary bills from this review.

Consider your debt, a mortgage at 4.5% interest means, if you elect to invest instead of paying this down, you must have a yield above 4.5% (ignoring tax considerations) to be net positive. Other debts have even higher interest rates. The average rate for a new credit card is 19.24% while existing accounts have an average interest rate of 14.14%. These debts should be paid down before others as finding investments yielding in excess of 15-21% to be worth investing in is incredibly difficult.

Many consider even our stable model portfolio target yield of 9-10% unthinkable - and we keep proving them wrong! – but high probability returns in the 15%-21% range are virtually impossible to find. Hence paying down these debts should be a top priority. Consider this from an investment perspective again. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) currently yields 16.5%. It is not an HDO pick, but serves for a good example. AM can't find new investments that have a return on investment, or ROI, above 16% so they are actively buying back their stock. This removal of shares reduces the expense related to their dividends. Their credit line costs them 3.79%. AM is thus investing in itself!

Consider paying down your debt as an investment in your future. Less debt allows for greater flexibility. It also means your required yield threshold is lower, making investing in a 9-10% yielding portfolio more profitable.

Income

Right now, most of you are working, near-retirement or retired. This means your income streams will predominately be from your employer, social security and your investments. While you can change jobs or work overtime to increase your income, most can't indefinitely do so to raise their income streams. This leaves investing. There is a reason High Dividend Opportunities remains Seeking Alpha's premier marketplace - we know where the goods are.

As an investor you look for your investments to have a clear path to income growth and for them to have highly reliable income streams. That's what you want for your investments. Investments that provide enough income to cover your necessary expenses, your discretionary spending and to reinvest to generate additional income. If you are not retired yet, this is prime time to switch to a high yield immediate income investing style. We've previously highlighted how high yield beats out dividend growth investing for income generation and portfolio growth for both retirees and near-retirees.

We are currently invested in high yield choices like:

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) which currently yields 15.8%. This fund provides steady, reliable income from a recession-tested asset class. While many are tempted by its high yield, others are irrationally afraid of anything they haven't spent the time to understand. This is why we are lucky to have the benefit of multiple experts at High Dividend Opportunities who are able to answer your questions. Collateralized Loan Obligations, or CLOs, have outperformed the markets at the worst of times and are designed to provide you high immediate income.

AT&T (T) which currently yields 5.8% is also part of our immediate income approach. This integrated telecom and entertainment company provides investors a reliable income stream and has a wide moat against competition. Many of our readers will probably be surprised to know we hold T in our portfolio alongside other names. While T yields much less than our average portfolio yield, diversification is important and being invested in T alongside with high income generators like OXLC provides better stability.

Holding investments like these provides room for income generation and reinvestment to create a clear runway of income growth. Your portfolio does not need to be invested in dividend growers to have strong income growth - you just need to generate more income than you need to live off of.

Discretionary Spending

Any investment must be reviewed for non-required spending. This would be your monthly Netflix (NFLX) bill for example, although many would argue whether that is truly discretionary. This is also where most of a retiree’s pleasure spending will land.

Travelling, meals out, donating to causes and spending on hobbies are all discretionary spending made possible from a lifetime of saving and investing. But large amounts of discretionary spending prior to retirement can lead to reducing savings and a more meager retirement lifestyle. Being frugal now can lead to freedom to make additional choices later. In the end, regardless of your life stage, discretionary spending that leads to large amounts of debt is unwise and should be avoided.

Early Retirement

Many adults dream of retiring early. We get it. The allure of no more work and being free. Early retirement is fully possible for those who cut back on discretionary spending, have little to no debt and invest with immediate income style. However, many individuals who retire early struggle with the adjustment and if they spend too lavishly, discover that their savings are not enough.

We would not aim to discourage anyone from this goal. We would however encourage you if this is your goal to ensure that you plan exceptionally well, create a margin of safety and have something in your retirement to spend your time on!

Takeaways

You need to give yourself a cold, hard investment overview. Would you invest in yourself if you were a security that traded on the stock market? Would you be a worthy addition to at S&P 500 (SPY) or the Dow Jones (DIA)?

Immediate income investing can enable you to have a strong income stream during your retirement - early or otherwise! Don't get sent to summer school during your retirement, pick the winning strategy. Solve the money equation so you can focus on what really matters to you during your retirement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.