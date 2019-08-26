5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford

Ford (F) is a frustrating stock to own. Although I added to my position, the stock is not a DIY top idea pick. Its constant underperformance to the market suggests there is no alpha in holding Ford's shares. On the charts, Ford exhibited a “double top” at $10.50 and fell from there, trading recently at $8.85. While one may find solace with General Motors (GM) dipping just as Ford did on the markets, why invest in Ford?

There are five reasons not to give up yet on Ford.

1) Dividend Yield

Ford's shares pay a hefty dividend of 6.84% annually. But just as my Altria (MO) dividend-income pick pays a 7.24% yield, a falling stock is still a paper loss. As selling momentum (through higher trading volume) accelerates, Ford could re-test the January 2019 low of $7.41. This is due to two reasons. First, China is retaliating against the U.S. tariffs levied against it. It will resume duties on U.S. automobiles and $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. Even after GM reported a strong quarter and performance will likely improve throughout the year, GM's stock also fell. Similarly, GM's stock fell 11% in the last month compared to the 8% drop in Ford's shares.

Ford’s light forecast for full-year 2019 may give bulls a reason to lose hope. It forecast a full-year EPS of $1.20-$1.35, below the $1.39 consensus. EBIT of $7.07 billion-$7.5 billion is above the $7.08 billion consensus. The strong cash flow growth and disciplined operating spend will assure investors the dividend rate is here to stay.

2) Doubling Down on Trucks, SUVs

Ford will cut SKUs by stopping production of some of its automobiles. Ford will assert its efforts in the SUV and truck market while retiring the C-MAX and Fusion lines. Simplifying the business will lead to higher ASPs and profits. People demand bigger vehicles through SUVs and trucks. Falling oil prices will encourage consumers to go big, too. Even if the trade war miraculously ends (I forecast no deal for the next 1.5 years), lifting gas prices, demand for bigger vehicles will not change. Ford and other firms are adhering to California emission regulations. By offering more fuel-efficient, big vehicles, Ford will expand profit margins in the years ahead.

Ford’s portfolio of SUVs includes the Escape, Explorer, Aviator, and Territory, all of which have a hybrid or electric offering. The Explorer will have the broadest lineup ever offered, including a hybrid and ST version. The Aviator represents Lincoln’s new entry in the mid-sized luxury market. The return of the Ranger and the Bronco may win back fans. The F-series, which benefits from the highest transaction price in the truck and commercial vehicle space, will continue to contribute positively to results. And in the automobile space, the Mustang-inspired BEV SUV might earn Ford some praise.

3) Cost-Cutting

For years, Europe dragged Ford’s overall results, so cutting 12,000 positions and streamlining marketing and sales units should not surprise shareholders. Here, discontinuing the C-MAX, Grand C-MAX, and KA+ should lower costs and drive the unit towards profitability. Ford still has more work to do in cutting costs. South Africa, China, and the Middle East and Africa are still EBIT negative:

Source: Ford Motor Co.

4) Autonomous Vehicles Rollout

Ford increased its Argo headcount by 50% to ramp up autonomous vehicle development. Within the $264 million in EBIT losses of $264 million, autonomous vehicle costs were $79 million. This is a necessary short-term expense that will pay off for the company in the next few years. Ford chose a third city in which it will deploy autonomous vehicles commercially. It will announce the location later this year. Argo AI won a license in California for AV testing.

Note: readers who would like to read more on my ADAS coverage may look at Ambarella (AMBA) or NXP Semiconductors(NXPI)

5) Valuation

Markets continue to punish Ford with low valuations, which prevents shareholders from enjoying any capital gains. In a P/E Multiples model, if investors are willing to pay 7.5 times to 8.5 times forward P/E, then fair value is $10.49:

Source: finbox.io

Conversely, investors may model a revenue drop this fiscal year, followed by modest single-digit revenue growth for the next four years. In this 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, Ford’s fair value is around $10.00:

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to open target price)

Your Takeaway

Ford is not a stock on my DIY value investing subscription list because its uptrend will take too long to play out. For investors looking for consistent dividend income, Ford is a good buy and hold stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.