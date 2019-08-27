Hibbett's Inexplicable Q2 Fall Is A Buying Opportunity

I believe the fall was in sympathy with Foot Locker, but I see no reason to be bearish.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (HIBB) dropped nearly 11% after posting better than anticipated second quarter results and lifting earnings guidance. Although one-time issues negatively impacted a few headline figures, including gross margin and SG&A expenses, I believe the results coming out of the quarter were mostly positive. Shares look cheap; trading at roughly 7x-adjusted FY20 adjusted EPS. I believe investors can capitalize on retail skepticism and pick-up shares at a bargain price. Let’s review Q2 numbers, and why I think the stock can perform well in the balance of 2019.

Q2: Comps weren’t amazing, but remain positive

Comp store growth at Hibbett was nothing to write home about, growing 0.3% y/y on top of last year’s 4.1% growth rate. However, it is important to note that results remained positive – a rarity in the retail industry at the moment. Total sales were up nearly 20% y/y to $252.4 million due in large part to the acquisition of City Gear. Digital sales were up 25% y/y and now contribute 10.1% of net sales, excluding City Gear, demonstrating Hibbett’s acumen in quickly establishing its online business. This is no small feat, and long-time observers will recall that Hibbett didn’t have an online presence in earnest until 2017. Management had done a wonderful job building this capability.

Gross margin declined 110 basis points y/y to 30.3% of sales. Management blamed store liquidation, and to a lesser extent, markdowns on slower moving inventory to ensure a clean inventory position for the back half of the year. I am not worried about markdowns, and I think an attractive slate of Nike (NKE) product heading into Q3 and Q4 should bode well for full-priced sell-through going forward.

SG&A jumped considerably on a GAAP basis, up 240 basis points y/y to 31.8% of sales. However, SG&A included an adjustment to fair value for the EBITDA-based earnout for the City Gear acquisition and the impact of one-time store closing costs as the company looks to dramatically reshape its store footprint. After adjusting out these two charges, SG&A actually declined roughly 170 basis points y/y to 27.7% of sales. Management noted some fixed cost leveraging as well as improved insurance costs and increased advertising productivity. The company is using more personalized digital targeting, which is having a positive impact on advertising efficiency.

Overall, Hibbett generated roughly $4.5 million in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. While not an earth-shattering amount of profits, the company was able to achieve relatively flattish EBITDA during the quarter in spite of a huge gross margin headwind.

Importantly, the company’s inventory level was only 9% higher than the year ago period in spite of a 19.6% increase in sales from the City Gear acquisition. This implies, in my view, that inventory is likely relatively clean and Hibbett is likely improving City Gear’s capital efficiency.

From a capex perspective, Hibbett spent only $3.4 million, and the company will only spend $18-20 million in total in FY20. Management is disciplined with regards to capital spending, which helps the company pump out considerable free cash flow.

Hibbett also bought back 300,000 shares for a total outlay of $3.4 million and an average price in the low $21 range. Hibbett consistently repurchases stock with excess capital, and I believe buybacks could accelerate as the stock price languishes in the mid-teens.

Guidance uplifting

Interestingly, management mostly solidified and improved guidance across a number of lines. Management narrowed the comp growth rate range to 1-2% from 0.5-2%, while increasing the non-GAAP EPS guide to $2.15-2.25 from $2.00-2.15, reflecting increasing confidence in SG&A leverage. In my view, a few of the more positive guidance notes were buried at the bottom of the release, as Hibbett narrowed its capex spending range to $18-20 million from $18-22 million and significantly stepped up repurchase guidance to $25-30 million from $10-15 million. Given the stock price action, I could see upside to this range, and more importantly, management will likely deliver more value accretive buybacks at better prices.

Shares look significantly undervalued

In general, I believe investors are too pessimistic about the prospects of retailers within the specialty footwear space, with both Hibbett and Foot Locker (FL) run by fantastic management teams with strong track records of comp sales growth and capital discipline. Shares of Hibbett are trading around 7x FY20’s adjusted EPS guidance, and on a DCF-basis, I have a fair value range of $22-27 per share. I bought some Hibbett last week, and I will add to my position at this bargain priced level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIBB, NKE, FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.