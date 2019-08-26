II-VI: Tailwinds May Soon Morph Into Headwinds

The forecast for slower growth may have dismayed investors, but it's very likely that this is the start of a new normal and not a one-time exception.

Huawei and other Chinese customers were instrumental in driving growth, but recent events could turn them from a tailwind into a headwind.

Despite great headline numbers, a number of worrying signs appeared in both the quarterly earnings report and the earnings call.

II-VI posted another double-digit increase in both EPS and revenue to end what has turned out to be a record-breaking year in FY2019.

II-VI (IIVI) earnings release on August 13th was a mixed bag. The company managed to beat both EPS and revenue estimates, but guidance for FQ1 2020 disappointed those who had expected more. Generally speaking, investors attach more importance to guidance as markets are forward-looking. So disappointing guidance tends to outweigh good quarterly results.

The outlook for FQ1 2020 calls for a significant slowdown in growth from double digits to single digits. If that isn't bad enough, there is reason to believe that this slowdown in growth is here to stay and not some one-time exception. A review of the trouble spots in the FQ4 2019 quarterly results and earnings call will explain this.

FQ4 2019 earnings

Before taking a look at the earnings call, it's worth reviewing FQ4 2019 earnings to get a sense of where II-VI stands at the moment. II-VI ended a strong year with another strong quarter. EPS and revenue grew by 29% and 13% respectively in FQ4. The table below shows the results for FQ4 2019.

(non-GAAP) FQ4 2018 FQ4 2019 YoY Revenue $321.1M $362.7M 13% EPS $0.52 $0.67 29%

Source: II-VI

(non-GAAP) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Revenue $1158.8M $1362.4M 18% EPS $2.03 $2.54 25%

The strong results in FQ4 capped off a strong year. Fiscal 2019 was a good one for II-VI because EPS and revenue increased by 25% and 18% respectively. Such growth numbers turned fiscal 2019 into a record year for II-VI. The table above lists the relevant numbers for fiscal 2019.

(Forecast) FQ1 2019 FQ1 2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $314.4M $320-345M 6% EPS $0.56 $0.55-0.65 7%

If we were to judge II-VI on just the results for FQ4 and FY2019, then we could be led to believe that all is well. However, management seems to think that there is trouble brewing if we go by FQ1 2020 guidance. The forecast calls for revenue and EPS to increase by 6% and 7% respectively.

Note that a year ago, in FQ1 2019, the company managed to grow by 20% and 12% respectively. While the company is still expecting to grow, it's substantially lower compared to what we have seen in recent quarters. However you slice it, going from double-digit growth to single digits is not a good sign.

FQ4 2019 earnings call

The forward guidance was not the only thing that put a damper on an otherwise outstanding earnings report. There are a number of potential trouble spots lurking beneath the headline numbers. For instance, it appears the quarterly earnings in FQ4 got a boost from customers requesting accelerated delivery of their orders.

According to management, about $10M to $20M of revenue shifted from FQ1 2020 to FQ4 2019. From the FQ4 earnings call:

"We estimate customers accelerated between $10 million to $20 million of revenue of optical communications products in Q4 from Q1 to satisfy their strategic planning needs."

If FQ4 revenue would have been lower otherwise, then it's safe to say that the real growth number for revenue is actually lower than the 13% reported. A transcript of the FQ4 2019 earnings call can be found here.

But another more important issue that could turn out to be much more problematic is China. To understand why it's necessary to take a look at who is driving growth at II-VI. From the FQ4 earnings call:

"For the full-year FY19, optical communications grew 36%, Aerospace and Defense grew 29%, semiconductor and capital equipment grew 12%, consumer grew 9% and the industrial market remained flat to the peak achieved in FY18 when the market grew 20% overall annually."

Of all the reporting segments, growth was strongest in optical communications with 36%. Within the optical communications segment, ROADM system components led the way with 60% growth. From the FQ4 earnings call:

"In optical communications, components for ROADM systems lead the growth for FY18 at 60% over -- oh, I beg your pardon, led the growth for FY19 at 60% over FY18; access, submarine and wireless, all grew between 10% to 15%; only datacom declined for the year overall at about 15%; although, we saw some nice growth of over 20% sequentially from Q3 to Q4."

The strong demand for ROADM system components was, in turn, driven by China. Apparently, there was a surge in demand for wavelength selective switch ("WSS"), a component used in ROADM. From the FQ4 earnings call:

"Our acquisition of CoAdna last September, for example, was very timely. It occurred just before a surge in demand for local count WSS in ROADM networks, particularly in China."

So, a big part of the growth in recent quarters was made possible by China. With Chinese demand powering growth in the fastest-growing segment, China became the fastest-growing market for II-VI. From the FQ4 earnings call:

"All major regions grew in double digits. During fiscal year '19, China led the growth regionally at 30% over fiscal year '18, Japan grew 28%, Europe grew 14% and North America grew 11%."

The table below gives you an idea of how much of a push II-VI got from Chinese companies. It's clear that Chinese companies are important customers for II-VI.

(Unit: 1000) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 USA $294,200 $373,735 $405,404 Hong Kong $190,702 $186,978 $319,601 China $208,595 $253,672 $290,287 Germany $88,304 $132,161 $155,000 Japan $76,212 $89,153 $109,670 Others $114,033 $123,095 $82,534 Total $972,046 $1,158,794 $1,362,496

Source: Form 10-K

However, China's Huawei was placed on the U.S. government's Entity List in early May, which restricts U.S. companies from doing business with Huawei. That could be an issue for II-VI as management alludes to in the FQ4 earnings call:

"Well, let's see, we -- what we've said is that we were in the Huawei supply chains, but we have not been able to say more than that. They have been an important customer for us inside that supply chain. That was a driver in the fourth quarter. And I do expect it to slow down just a bit here as we enter into Q1 and that may be part of the story of this rebalancing or acceleration that I referred to earlier, that's the best I can do to give you some color."

Huawei's response to being sanctioned is to come up with replacements for products from U.S. suppliers. For example, Huawei has developed their own WSS according to industry reports. WSS is the same component that saw a surge in demand at II-VI as mentioned earlier. But if Huawei has a substitute available, then that surge in demand could very well go in the other direction since U.S. supplies may no longer be needed.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

II-VI has done great in recent quarters. Double-digit growth in both EPS and revenue is nothing to sneeze at. However, the most recent earnings report shows that a few cracks may be starting to appear. For instance, while revenue grew by 13% in FQ4, it marks a deceleration in growth. For the whole year, revenue increased by 18%.

Furthermore, the 13% increase in FQ4 would have been even lower if some orders had not been pulled forward from FY2020. Even more worrisome is the fact that FQ1 2020 guidance calls for growth in the single digits. While II-VI has seen strong growth, the trend is not looking good. Growth is slowing down substantially.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China seem to be having an impact. Restrictions on Huawei, an important customer for II-VI, is aggravating the situation. If Chinese customers were instrumental in driving growth at II-VI, then the company could have a problem. China may be the fastest-growing market for II-VI, but there are question marks as to how much longer that will be the case.

Chinese companies that used to source components from II-VI are beginning to turn to alternative solutions like developing their own counterparts to U.S. components. Huawei is an example of a Chinese company that may signal the beginning of this new trend. If this trend takes off in the coming quarters, II-VI could stand to lose in what has been its fastest-growing market up to this point. What used to be a tailwind could easily turn into a headwind for the company.

Increased trade tensions between China and the U.S. or increased sanctions on Huawei by the U.S. government will only add more impetus to the need for Chinese companies to reduce their reliance on U.S. suppliers. It's also possible that the Chinese government will try to scuttle the proposed merger between II-VI and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) as a form of backlash against the U.S.

The more tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, the more likely it becomes that growth at II-VI will start to go down. A full-blown trade war will drag down global growth and could even put a number of countries in a recession. It cannot be good news for a company like II-VI if companies cut back on spending due to a weak economy.

Bottom line, II-VI may have seen strong growth in the past, but that doesn't mean it will last forever. It's quite possible that growth rates at II-VI have peaked for a multitude of reasons. Whether it's due to trade wars, Huawei sanctions, or slowing global growth, it's highly likely that the days of double-digit growth at II-VI are over for the foreseeable future. If some investors were dismayed by the forecast of single-digit growth in FQ1 2020, then they had better get used to it because it's very likely there will be more of it in the quarters to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.