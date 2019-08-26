Q2 Holdings Crushes It Again

The stock has catapulted from the news. We were at $75 going into Q2-19 earnings and now stand at $90+.

Thesis

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) continues to build on the momentum that resulted from two recent acquisitions. In Q2-19, like last quarter, the company beat revenue expectations and once again amped up its full-year guidance. The stock catapulted on the news. The stock has more than doubled in the last year.

While I initially was skeptical of the market in which Q2 Holdings participates, the company has bolstered addressable market beyond just the domestic small banking market. The company's price to sales ratio now exceeds 14 thanks to the strong growth and expanded market, and traditionally hovered in the 10-12 range prior to the two strong recent quarters. The growth story is compelling and it may be worth considering a stake in this company as it continues to build on strong momentum.

Q2-19: Revenue Growth Accelerates

Revenue for the quarter was up 33%, building on the strong 30% increase the company showed last quarter. The revenue growth rate for the company in recent years had become a topic of some concern. The growth rate had dipped into the mid-20% range in 2018 after consistently hovering in the high-30% range between 2013-2016.

Since going public in 2014, the company has broadened its offerings and did so again recently with two notable 2018 acquisitions. While the company had stated for years that its addressable market was $3.5 billion, the continued evolution of its offerings has expanded TAM to $8 billion, the company announced earlier this year.

In Q2-19, the company reported some notable new wins and attributed some of this success to the cross-pollination that is occurring after recent acquisitions. In 2018, the company entered the e-lending (Cloud Lending) and account opening sales/marketing markets (Gro). Not only do these acquisitions bolster the company's suite of offerings, but the company is now selling its preexisting banking solutions to clients acquired in those deals and vice versa.

"In scenarios like this, the ability for banks to support much if not all of their front-end digital strategies through a single vendor and tightly integrated technology stack is becoming a major differentiator and bringing us into more and more deals." - Q2 Holdings CEO Matt Flake.

The company believes sales will continue to be strong for Cloud Lending because it is cloud-native and deployed on top of the ubiquitous Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), making it quick to configure and easy to deploy. The company expects the Cloud Lending acquisition to comprise as much as 5% of total revenue this year. The Gro acquisition could comprise as much as 2% of total revenue this year. Though the company has stated that its addressable market is $8 billion for all solutions offered, it is unclear what the specific market potential is for either of these two solutions.

Valuation

Q2 Holdings is unprofitable and has a price/sales ratio of 14, which has accelerated from the P/S of 12 last quarter. The ratio dipped from 12 to 10 in late 2018 during the general market selloff. Analysts expect the company to turn a profit later this year after experiencing wider losses in 2018 vs. the year prior. On an Enterprise Value/EBITDA basis, Q2 looks like it's priced through the roof compared to other SaaS players. However, on a price to sales basis, the company looks more reasonably valued compared to other prominent SaaS players, though they're turning a profit and Q2 is not.

Company Price to Sales Ratio Recent Revenue Growth Rate Profitable/Not Profitable Q2 Holdings 14 33% Not Profitable Veeva Systems (VEEV) 22 25% Profitable Shopify (SHOP) 28 52% Profitable Salesforce (CRM) 8 26% Profitable

Conclusion

Q2 Holdings is increasingly looking like a company worth betting for the long term. Despite facing some stiff competition from the likes of Fiserv (FISV), Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY), and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), the company's solutions are gaining traction in the market and an expanded TAM provides promise of years of growth ahead. With the recent revenue growth re-acceleration above 30% thanks to cross-selling and continual guidance revisions upward, the inflated P/S ratio may be a new normal.

