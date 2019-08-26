August 2019 High-Yield Portfolio Update: 2 Purchases From Real-Time Buy Signals

Commentary

August 2019 is shaping up to be a challenging time of the year. The Fed, Jay Powell Chair of the Federal Reserve, began cutting rates in July, "mid-cycle adjustment" they called it, and did not specify future rate cuts. In August China retaliated with increased tariffs on 75 billion. Friday August 23rd the President outlined increased tariffs on 250 billion of China imports starting October 1st going from 25% to 30%. In addition import tariffs on 300 billion will change from 10% to 15% starting September 1st. The market volatility during the last four months may become excellent buying opportunities. Next year the President will do everything possible to keep the U.S. economy humming, but who can predict the future with such economic turmoil.

Introduction

Wednesday August 14th 2019 we had a meaningful scare where the DOW dropped 800 points. This drop was a recession-fear emotional response based on the inverted yield curve between the 2 and 10 year Treasury notes. The following day it was evident sellers backed off and the buyers took over based on candle-stick charting, see Figure-1. This is where I added shares to my existing holdings and the reason for publishing this article. I outline the procedure I use in placing buy-orders using TA (technical analysis).

I provide an overview of my current 10% yield portfolio, see Chart-1. The first group is for my BDCs (Business Development Companies) and the second group for my mREITs (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust). Readers should understand I’ve concentrated purchasing on the declining mREIT side of my portfolio to provide increasing dividends during any surprise recession. The mREIT group has been distressed all year making them the ideal accumulation target.

August 2019 recession fear

Wednesday August 14th resulted in a massive market decline for the S&P 500, but notice Thursday August 15th created a DOJI candle stick. The DOJI on Thursday indicated a trend reversal revealing sellers were losing momentum; longer lower tail compared to the top tail. Buyers came back moving the index positive for the day.

Figure-1; S&P 500 Wednesday Decline

Source: StockCharts

Based on the probability of an upward trend reversal, I made two purchases Thursday. Both stocks gave me a technical analysis buy signal, see Chart-2. Friday August 16th the index confirmed the reversal by moving higher.

A word about candle stick charts. We all know evaluating good companies always begin with fundamental analysis. You want to purchase good companies that you have confidence in their future goals and management. When you look at a price chart using candle sticks, a vast amount of market sentiment can be obtained on any stock or index. August 14th provided downward pressure on price, purely emotional not based on current fundamentals, but perception.

Thursday was a transition day where selling continued until buyers came back into the market. Friday’s sentiment brushed off the negative Wednesday decline and bid the market back up. Trying to predict future sentiment is not a strategy I subscribe too. I play the cards I'm dealt with on a daily basis and make decisions based on the probabilities of success.

YTD 2019 Market Trends: BDCs, mREITs

The makeup of my portfolio of 40 stocks is divided into two groups. The following chart displays how my BDCs (red line) and mREITs (green line) performed along with the S&P 500 (white dashed line) during the year. It has been a good year for capital appreciation investors holding the S&P 500. On the other hand, income investors prefer a flat or declining market to pick up low cost income shares.

Chart-1, BDC and mREIT group trend

Source: POT5.7

Chart-1 displays what is going on this year between the BDC and mREIT group of stocks in the 50/50 portfolio and S&P 500 index. I wanted to show this chart to highlight the fact most of my purchasing has been in the mREIT group. I did a little purchasing on the BDC side, but mostly during price declines.

Looking at the blue line on the chart (right lower axis), what is interesting is the spread between the 3-month and 10-year rates stayed negative for a long period of time. I track both Treasures to determine yield curve inversion and a possible future recession. The FED started to reduce overnight lending rates by 0.25% in July and might reduce rates again in September.

Note: Chart-1 is a typical chart that can be created automatically by the user of POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) and their own stock holdings. In the conclusion section of this article contains more information concerning the free POT application.

August 15, 2019, Buy Signals

The following chart was taken the day after August 14th 800 point DOW drop initiated by a momentary Treasury rate inversion between the 2 and 10 year notes. The media and SA articles lit up declaring a recession is coming that spooked investors into selling out of their shares (price chasers). Those of you using POT on their own stocks probably had the same type of chart pattern with plenty of RSI signals.

Chart-2; Typical POT price quote display

Source: POT5.7

The yellow circled locations on the chart identify my two purchases. There were many oversold stocks this day, but I only choose two. This is a typical real-time price quote display that instantly tells the user who is oversold.

Reviewing Chart-2, the typical red and green bars indicate daily price change. The eight blue bars indicate RSI buy-signals below 30 (oversold condition). We have no orange bars that would indicate MACD buy-signals (price positive trend change). It just so happens I needed some shares of an mREIT, Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to complete my income allocation strategy, see Table-1. I already have enough of the BDC, TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) shares, but took advantage of the buy-signal and added more shares, see Table-2.

August purchases based on signals

Using TA provides a reasonable approach to oversold stocks. It's better to have a plan in acquiring more income shares than just purchasing at random. Notice how similar Figure-1 S&P 500 candle-stick chart is to Figure-2. Large drop in price August 14th, followed by a DOJI on August 15th and a confirmation positive direction change August 16th.

Figure-2; Source: Yahoo Financial, “DX”

The following Buy-Signal for “DX” spreadsheet (see Table-1) is an actual display of POT running real time technical analysis evaluations for each stock in the portfolio.

The “BuyFlag” last column generates a star flag (*-****) indicator. See the following sequence from left to right "-- BUY triggers --" in Table-1:

RSI less than 30 becomes a negative number MACD flag, none represented by a “-“ Price referenced between 52 week high and low Price below the 50 day moving average Price below the 200 day moving average Price Z-score as standard deviation from the mean.

I have identified the technical analysis parameters for “DX” in chart Figure-2; blue circles . The stock was oversold for a possible purchase and I took action.

Notice the “Shares” column in Table-1 indicating I needed to purchase at least 111 shares to complete my full income-allocation. The additional shares will generate income of $200 per year.

I purchased “DX” shares Thursday August 15th, latest article from Rida Morwa provides additional fundamental analysis on the common stock.

Figure-3; Source: Yahoo Financial for “CGBD”

The following Buy-Signal for “CGBD” spreadsheet (see Table-2) is an actual display of POT running real time technical analysis evaluations for each stock in the portfolio.

The “BuyFlag” last column generated a star flag (*-****) for a possible purchase. I didn’t need more shares, but couldn’t pass up a bargain.

I purchased additional shares of “CGBD” Thursday August 15th, latest article from BDC BUZZ provides additional fundamental analysis on the common stock.

When the 5 star occurs, see Table-1 and Table-2 last column; it is a good possibility price may have declined to a level for a possible entry point. I always purchase in small quantities just in case price continues to decline. I have been using the POT Buy-Signals for a few months now improving my entry points and acquiring a higher quantity of income shares.

In the past few years it was a guessing game for entry points and I overpaid on many income stocks. Starting this year since I developed the new TA software I have improved my entry levels. Having a plan for new shares was the last part of the puzzle in my retirement strategy.

August 21 CGBD update

I data-log both the RSI and MACD indicators and place them in the worksheet. Once the MACD signal takes place a calculation is performed on how many days between events and price change. If I was a trader I could have made $0.83/share in seven days, but I'm a Buy-Hold-Collect investor always increasing my income cash flow shares. This is what was recorded using the POT5.7 Excel application.

RSI_$13.43_8/14/2019_12:47:44 PM

MACD_$14.26_8/21/2019_1:17:06 PM

Days between both events, 7 days

Price differential from MACD minus RSI is $0.83

I'm actually still working on this side of the software; POT5.7 will soon be released, make sure to click follow to be notified of the release.

Conclusion

This article reveals the approach I take to accumulate income shares based on technical analysis parameters. We all know how the manic depressive Mr. Market reacts to speculation of the unknowable future. August 14th 2019 was a perfect example of the continuous selling action based on a momentary yield inversion. Notice how the media and market pundits came out with many articles predicting the future? I actually read them for amusement, but do not prescribe to their manipulated selective data analysis. Anyone can massage data to fit their narrative.

This time of year is typically very nerve-racking when it comes to market price. With China adding more tariffs, Jay Powell over night lending rates holding steady after the first cut in July 2019, and the trade Tweet storm Friday August 23rd is enough to cause fear for all market participants. Not sure how the rest of 2019 will flush out but I'll continue to make purchases during the turmoil.

For those of you that are new to my articles notice a number of charts created by POT. I provide the Excel software to all Seeking Alpha members for their own personal use to evaluate their own holdings. The latest version of POT5.6 Excel software can be downloaded here. I have written previously describing the momentum indicators in an article POT5.6 Oversold Signals, please read for more information. An additional article describing the price Z-score calculation is recommended for review; POT5.5 new Z-score and TA buy-signals.

Good luck to all income seekers, and enjoy the ride.

Author's note: The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs and mREITs. Both investment vehicles are regulated investment companies and required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull or bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, CGBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk.