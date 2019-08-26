AIF: A High-Yielding Option For An Extended Credit Cycle

The recent dovish turn by the Fed suggests that the current credit cycle can extend further and provide an environment for AIF to continue to perform well.

AIF also sports an unusual and dynamic distribution policy which we think mitigates against potentially large future cuts.

AIF is an aggressive loan CEF with additional pockets of high-yield bond exposure and CLO equity - a balanced-credit investment strategy that we think is compelling.

This article was released to subscribers a few weeks ago so some figures may be somewhat out-of-date.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of the death of this credit cycle have been greatly exaggerated. We have written a few times about the lack of love for the loan sector. Some of the criticism is deserved but far from all of it. In fact, we think the flight from the sector opens up a potential opportunity, particularly for investors who think that the recent dovish Fed turn can further extend the current credit cycle.

The Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) is a loan fund that has recently come across our screen for a couple of reasons. First, AIF features on both our top covered yield list as well as the widest discount list - an unusual combination given the tendency of high-yielding funds to trade at tighter discounts.

The second reason we have noticed the fund is because of its unusual distribution policy. Effectively, the fund has a kind-of smoothed pay-as-you-go distribution policy with frequent distribution changes. It's not exactly clear why the fund has pursued this unusual policy, particularly given the desire of many income investors for stable distributions. However, this conservative distribution policy does have two benefits. First, it decreases the likelihood of large negative distribution cuts and secondly, it creates an opportunity for special distributions which the market tends to undervalue.

Overall, we like the fund for its strong absolute and relative performance within the sector, an appealing distribution policy and attractive valuations.

Meet AIF

AIF is an Apollo-managed fund running about $370 million gross credit assets at 34% leverage at a current distribution rate of 8.2%.

AIF has a sister fund AFT which is focused more on loans. One reason we prefer AIF to AFT (and to other focused-loan funds) is its wider mandate. In addition to loans, AIF allocates about 17% to high-yield bonds and another 10% to CLO equity. We generally prefer funds with wider mandates because wider mandates allow the manager more room to maneuver in pursuit of relative value opportunities.

We also like this particular sector mix because each one adds a different exposure, providing diversification. High-yield bonds add a duration element which has worked out quite well in the last few months as long-end yields have fallen. CLO equity provides a kind of call spread option on credit spreads as their widening allow the CLO manager to redeploy repayment proceeds into higher-yield assets. This enhances the excess cash flow to equity tranches given the cost of debt (i.e. senior tranches) is fixed.

About 80% of the fund assets are in B/CCC-rated assets which is quite aggressive but not overly unusual for the sector. About a quarter of industry exposure is in Tech, Finance and Real Estate. The largest exposure at 3.2% is Intelsat Jackson Holdings.

AIF sources its leverage via a credit facility for which it pays LIBOR + 90, a reduction from LIBOR + 115 for its previous loan prior to April-2018. The recent fall in short-term rates has cheapened the fund's cost of leverage and provided a small boost to its earnings.

Big Picture

Ever since the Fed has stopped tightening interest rates, loans have fallen out of favor with investors. However, given the fall in long-end rates, it's not at all clear that loans are less appealing relative to high-yield bonds than they were when the Fed was in hiking mode. This is particularly true given the inverted yield curve with 3M Libor trading 0.60% above the 5-year Treasury yield.

The flight from loans means that relative to other income CEF sectors, the asset class looks increasingly attractive. Given its higher place in the capital structure, it is telling that the sector offers a yield that is only half a percent lower to the average of other income sectors.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Given the run-up in the short-term rate, the loan sector has also been able to increase distributions while other sectors are flat.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The sector discount is also trading at low absolute and relative levels.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Finally, relative to the benchmark ETF, the sector is still offering a decent pickup of 2.5% - which is more than we can say for most other CEF income sectors.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

And while other financial assets are trading fairly richly, single-B rated assets spreads are fairly wide relative to recent history which is another tailwind for the sector and AIF in particular.

Source: FRED

Performance View

In this section, we take a quick look at how AIF has fared relative to other funds in the sector. In price terms, the fund is the best-performing fund in the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The fund has also outperformed the sector in NAV terms in all but one year.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Its volatility-adjusted NAV performance is quite strong as well, suggesting the fund is not just taking the most risk it can but is actually able to deliver alpha.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Another sign of its measured risk-taking is that its NAV volatility has been relatively well contained within the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Distribution View

As we mentioned above, the fund has an unusual distribution policy with variable monthly distributions which it has maintained for about the last three years. What makes it more puzzling is the fact that the fund paid a large special at the end of 2018 suggesting that the variable distributions were not designed to exactly match net investment income but instead err on the conservative distribution side. It's possible that the specials are for capital gains but that's pretty unlikely in 2018 when loan prices collapsed.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

It's worth noting that the recent distribution trend has been lower. That could be for a couple of reasons. First, Libor which is used as the base rate for loans is lower by 0.70% and secondly, probably less likely, that some of the CLOs in the portfolio have hit triggers that cause cashflows to be rerouted to senior tranches.

There are two reasons to be hopeful, however. First the latest earnings figure from end-2018 is higher than the current distribution. Secondly, the 2018 special was higher than the one in 2017 and that was due to income, not capital gains. So we think the lower recent distribution trend is not yet a danger signal.

Another metric we like to check for distribution stability is the net (ex-distribution) NAV trend. Generally, we don't like to see a negative trend. One reason why this is less of a problem in this particular case is the fact that the downtrend closely matches what we would expect from the loan loss rate over the last few years. This is a general phenomenon worth keeping in mind. The historic loan default rate for single-B rated credit has been about 6% per annum which translates to about a 2% loss rate. So, unless a fund is able to do a good job at picking credits, this is the figure that should be subtracted from the yields of the more aggressive loan funds, before adjusting for leverage.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Ultimately, what looks appealing about AIF is the open-end-fund like combination of its distribution policy and its discount. The fund behaves like an open-ended fund with variable distributions and potentially limited volatility due to a lack of large surprise negative distribution cuts. But, unlike in an open-ended fund, you get this benefit at a discount, given open-end funds trade at their NAV.

Valuation View

The AIF discount has tended to trade wider than the sector. This is not explained by the fund's attractive yield or strong historic returns and most likely is due to the lack of a strong brand for Apollo in the CEF space. More recently, the discount has closed the gap against the sector somewhat but still remains wider.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The picture on relative yield is similar. The fund has maintained a yield that has been consistently wider than the sector although it has converged somewhat more recently.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Cross-Sector View

AIF compares favorably against the sector on a number of paired metrics.

The fund has an attractive combination of high covered yield and a wide discount.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Similarly, the fund's 3-year NAV return is among the highest while its discount is among the widest.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The fund also has the highest 5-year annual sector excess return.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The table below is an extract from our sector dashboard. Here we include AIF, its sister fund and the sector average. The following metrics stand out to us:

AIF discount is wider than AFT as well as the sector average

AIF current and covered yield is wider than both AFT and the sector average

AIF 1-year drawdown is a bit higher than both although its NAV volatility is lower than AFT

AIF expense is quite high relative to the sector

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Conclusion

AIF came across our screen because of a combination of its high covered yield at an attractive valuation. We like the fund's broad mandate that allows it to diversify across a number of risk factors and credit asset types. We also like its unusual variable distribution policy which we think potentially mitigates against large future distribution cuts. Although the fund's positions in low-rated loans is relatively aggressive, the recent dovish turnaround by the Fed increases the chance of an extended macro cycle where the fund could continue to perform very well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.