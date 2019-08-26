CTS Eventim: Impressive Numbers But Still Expensive

After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers and tell you if the company is worth a investment or not.

CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF, OTC:CEVMY) is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2018, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company’s systems – through stationary box offices, online or mobile. CTS Eventim sells 80 percent of all tickets for pop and rock concerts in Germany. 60-70 percent of all tickets which are sold via ticketing systems in Germany are sold through CTS Eventim's system. Its online portals operate under brands such as Eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. I like this company very much. The growth and market power of CTS Eventim has resulted in monstrous price gains. After the company published its latest quarter and half year numbers, the stock price reached an all time high.

After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers. According to my three-grade rating, CTS Eventim is due to its enormous business and dividend growth generally worth an investment, but the price is to high for me at the moment.

The Highlights

CTS Eventim significantly grew its revenues and earnings in the first half of 2019. Compared to the previous year EUR 606.6 million, Group revenues rose by 14.8 percent to EUR 696.6 million. Normalized EBITDA increased by 18.7 percent to EUR 111.8 million, thus exceeding the EUR 100-million mark at mid-year for the first time. The normalized EBITDA margin rose to 16.0 percent after 15.5 percent in the previous year. Both segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment, grew impressively well. The online ticket volume rose by a 6 percent in the first half of the year. The Ticketing revenues increased by 9.2 percent to EUR 200.2 million. Normalized EBITDA rose by 13.3 percent to EUR 74.4 million. Additionally, in the Live Entertainment segment, revenues grew by 17.6% to EUR 504.5 million. This was the first time where revenue exceeded half a billion euros after six months. Normalized EBITDA rose by 31.1 percent.

Analysis

The most impressive thing is that the growth was organic. This shows that the company can grow on its own even without difficult acquisitions. Apart from that, a lot has happened in the last quarter. With CTS Eventim being such a dominant company, there is limited potential for acquisitions of smaller companies, especially in Germany. The acquisition of the concert agency Four Artists failed due to a decision of the FCO. So, future growth through acqusitions could be limited here. But even that reflects the strength of CTS Eventim. The conservative and age-old business itself does not call for regulation, but the regulatory pressure faced by CTS Eventim could force the company to expand into other geographic markets or other services. Last year, CTS Eventim and the Austrian toll system provider Kapsch Traffic Com had been awarded the contract for the collection of a car toll system in Germany. The contract had a term of 12 years. The order volume for this time lied with two billion euro. Given that, the contract was the largest single order in the history of the company. Additionally, there was the opportunity to renew the cooperation once for three years or three times for one year each - for a maximum of 15 years. Unfortunately, this opportunity no longer exists. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against the implementation of tolls on German motorways on Tuesday as non-residents would be penalized. Andreas Scheuer, the Transport Minister of Germany has already announced that the toll is now dead. Furthermore, there was also no plan B for the case that the judges would ban the toll.

Nevertheless, CTS Eventim the company appears to continue to strengthen its footprint in Europe. Last month, CTS EVENTIM and Fnac Darty (OTC:GRUPF) have started exclusive negotiations on a strategic partnership for their French ticketing activities. According to the proposed agreement, CTS EVENTIM would acquire 48 percent of the shares in France Billet, the ticketing subsidiary of Fnac Darty. At the same time, CTS EVENTIM would contribute its existing activities in France to the partnership. CTS EVENTIM also has the option to acquire a majority stake four years from the date of the closing of the transaction.

Otherwise, much has remained the same, which is good news in the case of CTS Eventim. CTS Eventim has rewarded its investors with continued earnings growth and high cash flow:

CTS Eventim 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e EPS in EUR 0.93 0.99 1.18 1.23 1.47 dividends in EUR 0.46 0.50 0.59 0.62 0.74 payout ratio ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % FCF 0.96 1.60 2.30 2.55 2.15

The company plans to distribute each year 50 percent of its profits to shareholders. While a payout ratio in the middle range (50-60%) suggests that the company can adequately cover its dividend, it leaves enough financial space for investment in future growth, e.g. through acquisitions. Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually in April or May) and not quarterly. For 2019 the dividend yield is expected to be 1.40 percent. Overall, the annual payout has increased fivefold since 2008.

However, as the yield indicates, the growth comes with a high price. For 2018 CTS Eventim has a P/E ratio of nearly 36. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with 36 very high, even for a growing business. Nevertheless, in return, you get a quasi-monopoly with high growth figures and steady dividend growth. Of course, there is always the danger that you will never get a great company, because it always seems overpriced. A good example is Amazon, of course. However, there are enough good companies and you don't have to own every company that performs well. And in the case of CTS Eventim, the company does indeed appear to have run into a severe overvaluation.

Investors takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for CTS Eventim

For 2018, CTS Eventim has a P/E ratio of 33. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with nearly 36 very high. In return, you get a quasi-monopoly with high growth figures and steady dividend growth.

Impressive organic growth.

Dividend growth engine.

Conservative business.

Possible second source of revenue from tolls eliminated.

Extremely high P/E ratio.

