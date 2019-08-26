China: Trade Wars And Treasuries

Investors should focus on companies that have debt that is less than 30% of capital, as well as the consumer sector as a longer-term secular play.

The build up of debt in the global financial system has also been significant, with S&P 500 companies having far greater leverage than they did a couple of decades ago.

The private sector in China is over 200% of GDP in debt, far eclipsing the US private debt in the run-up to the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.

The Chinese economic situation is unsustainable and could lead to a debt crisis, Kevin Caron, senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Unusually for an emerging market economy, China has 50% of its GDP in investment and only 30% in consumption. “China is in a very weird position because they are not only producing a large amount of investment, but even greater savings that they ultimately have to export abroad,” Caron said.

At the same time, private sector in China is over 200% of GDP in debt, surpassing the US private debt in the run-up to the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, which reached 170%.

China’s debt issues coupled with the significant build-up of debt in the global financial system means investors should monitor the debt-related risk in their portfolios.

When choosing investments, Caron said Washington Crossing Advisors likes to see net debt of less than about 30% of capital. “We think that’s a pretty conservative idea for a portfolio,” he said.

Additionally, Caron said that the consumer sector is a good long-term secular play, as the sector could potentially benefit from an improved Chinese consumer class.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

