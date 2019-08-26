Macy's: The Case For A Dividend Cut

The Recent Results

In the most recent quarterly results, Macy's (M) shareholders got more of something they should be used to by now: disappointment.

The company significantly missed on quarterly earnings supposedly due to a clearing out of excess inventory. FY 2020 EPS guidance is now $2.60 to $2.80 instead of $2.8 to $3.20 (all numbers excluding $0.25 of expected real estate sales). The stock price fell from the low 20's and is now just under 15$/share. The already high dividend yield was elevated into double digit territory.

The Company

Despite continued challenges in the department store sector, the bull thesis that SA authors (including myself) have touted for the past year or more is intact. There are several convincing growth initiatives in place, and plenty of valuable assets in the business. They own a significant amount of real estate, with estimates usually ranging around $10-15 Billion. Even if we conservatively value it at $10 Billion, that still implies that the real estate value is higher than the enterprise value of the company. To quickly unlock that value, a huge sale or Seritage Growth (SRG) style REIT spin-off would be necessary. For now, management is being conservative and guiding for $100 million in annual gains from real estate sales. They also have a partnerhship with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to develop and monetize some of Macy's excess real estate.

The bluemercury beauty stores continue to be a bright spot, with 3 more stores opened in the past quarter to bring the total up to 167. It is hard to analyze in detail because management doesn't separate out financial figures for bluemercury, but we know from the most recent earnings calls that year over year comp growth continues to be strong. Unlike department stores, makeup/beauty retail continues to be a thriving sector, which is why I would like to see more focus put into building out additional locations.

To put a rough value on bluemercury, we can compare it to competitor Ulta Beauty. We don't have exact earnings or revenue figures for BM so the best we can do is make a comparison based on store count. Valuing each store equally to Ulta would give us $2.8 billion, but Ulta's stores are about 4x the size of BM, so we will divide that figure by four to reach a value for BM of $700 million. Although still not huge in scale, that number becomes more relevant if the market cap continues to fall.

I have seen several people speculate that BM could eventually be worth more than Macy's market cap. I am skeptical of this claim at the current market cap, considering that to reach a $5 billion value using the same valuation standard as I did earlier they would need over 1000 stores. If we assume they open 30 stores a year (Nearly triple the annualized amount of this quarter's openings) it would take 29 years for them to reach that amount. Even if we value BM stores at 1/3 to 1/2 the value of an Ulta store instead of 1/4th we are looking at about 20 years of 30 stores a year to reach that value. This is not to say that it is wrong to focus on bluemercury or make it a significant part of a bull case for the stock. It is to say, however, that we must moderate our expectations and understand that bluemercury won't be support the full weight of a $5 Billion dollar valuation without significant expansion.

As far as the core of the business, it's 680 department stores, I am cautiously optimistic about the future. It is clear that the whole sector has been troubled recently.

Data by YCharts

To change this worrying trend, management has been implementing several strategies to improve results. It is considerably expanding Macy's Backstage, an off price brand comparable to Nordstrom Rack. They have added Backstage sections into existing stores as well as creating several stand alone locations. I was highly skeptical when Macy's first added Backstage into existing department stores, my thought being that it would cannibalize sales from higher priced items in the main store. However, management has asserted repeatedly that stores saw significant comp sales increases when Backstage was added to them, and that customers who cross shop between it and the main store spend 25% more. It would not bother me to see more stand alone Backstage locations, which could help reduce exposure to malls. For now, management seems to be focusing it's attention on developing existing department stores, which might be for the better given that they are still the largest part of the business.

The Growth50 plan implemented over the past year has been enough of a success for Macy's that it has been expanded to become the Growth150 plan. For those unfamiliar, it is essentially a strategy to focus high value-add capex investments on the best positioned store locations. According to the earnings call slides, theses improvements include "Upgrades to facilities, fixtures, staffing, assortment and customer service." Focusing capex on best locations seems like a good course of action, because if the retail environment worsens or consumers take more of their spending dollars away from department stores, Macy's can close the more marginal locations without having wasted money on improvements in a now closed store.

The Cut

With the basic structure of Macy's stock, growth strategy, and value potential in mind, lets talk capital allocation. My main purpose for this article is to advocate for a 100% dividend cut. It might seem extreme given that Macy's is paying out only about half of its yearly EPS in dividends. Keep in mind, I am not advocating that they must cut the dividend to survive. I'm saying that a dividend is no longer the best way to allocate capital. Cutting the dividend would give them an additonal $460 million dollars a year, which I propose they use on the following items:

1) Re-inititate Share Repurchases - With the stock price trading at $15 a share, putting just $200 million towards share repurchases could buy back over 4% of outstanding shares each year. Share repurchases are also more tax efficient than dividends for anyone who owns the stock in a taxable account. If the stock price eventually returns to a higher valuation, Macy's can resume paying a dividend, now with a lower share count, giving them the opportunity to provide a larger dividend per share.

Amount Spent on Buybacks: Shares Repurchased @ $20 Shares Repurchased at $15 Shares Repurchased at 10$ $100 Million 1.63% of shares repurchased 2.15% of shares repurchased 3.25% of shares repurchased $200 Million 3.26% of shares repurchased 4.3% of shares repurchased 6.5% of shares repurchased $400 Million 6.5% of shares repurchased 8.6% of shares repurchased 12.9% of shares repurchased

2) Decrease Debt Levels - Although it may be tempting to put the full balance of the extra cash towards repurchases, I would prefer to see some of it put toward debt reduction beyond what management already plans. It would save on interest expense, but more importantly, it would allow them to re-lever the business in the future. The relevancy of this begins when we acknowledge the potential for a substatianal drop in price if a recession were to occur.

Data by YCharts

It is not unreasable to assume Macy's could fall by 50% or more just as they did in the previous recession. A reccession often scares people away from investments percieved as risky. A P/E 5-6 shows that markets are percieving a lot of risk in Macy's stock. If a share price drop of that magnitude were to happen, management could borrow back the additional debt it paid down to repurchase shares at a fraction of the current price. In this way debt reduction can be seen as a mechanism to store cash to be used for opportunistic buybacks without the need to bloat the balance sheet with extra cash.

3) Grow bluemercury - Macy's only opened 6 BM stores in the past 2 quarters. That is an annualized store count growth of ~7%. In 2016-17 and 2017-18 they opened 36 and 26 stores, respectively. If bluemercury is performing as well as earnings call commentary suggests, there is no reason to not to use cash flow to open 25+ stores each year. Ulta went from 675 stores at the end of 2013 to over 1100 today. Bluemercury shouldn't be expected to match Ulta's massive success, but they should be able to manage more than just a dozen new locations each year. If managment doesn't have the time, capital, or desire to aggressively expand the brand, it would be better to just spin it off or sell it to someone who does.

The main objection to dividend cuts is that they are often interpreted as a sign that management is not confident in the future of the business, and often result in a drop in share price. Although seeing a decrease in the paper value of my Macy's shares is never enjoyable, a further drop in share price would allow for even more shares to be bought back. If you believe like me that Macy's will eventually stabilize earnings and return to growth, a potential drop in share price caused by a dividend cut is an opportunity for the business rather than a problem.

Conclusion

It remains unlikely that management would ever take the course of action I have suggested. Executives are judged primarily by share price performance, which a dividend cut would adversely affect. Moreover, a lower share price could attract an activist investor to advocate for a management shakeup.

Despite the slim chance of it actually happening, I remain convinced that eliminating the dividend would be more rewarding for long-term shareholders for all of the reasons I have just written. For now, I will settle for what is given and accept the generous dividend payments each quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.