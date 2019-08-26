Plunge In Long-Term Rates Is A Risk-Off Trade - No Bubbles Here

While negative-yielding bonds (particularly the ones with ultra-high duration) make no sense for retail investors, their institutional counterparts, with their unique requirements, must own some.

While the bonds considered safest do seem to me to be hugely overvalued, I reiterate that I do not believe one can call that a bubble, given that it is driven by fear rather than greed.

Among equities, the best performers are those considered to be the safest. The low-volatility trade is alive and well. So is the so-called momentum trade, but focusing on high-quality stocks.

Global uncertainty regarding the outlook for the economy is causing money to flee into safe havens, including government bonds, gold, Swiss franc and Japanese yen, as well as just plain cash.

What’s going on in developed market sovereign bond rates (many even going negative) is not a bubble — it’s part of the risk-off trade.

I have written repeatedly that we live in the era of the bubble in ‘bubble calling’. Cognitive biases, and the subsequent confirmation bias, tend to influence the dynamics of both the growing popularity of calling market moves bubbles, as well as the eventual development of actual bubbles.

Because few of us (I very much included) know the workings of the bond market well, it is easy to call what is happening with developed market sovereign interest rates a bubble, at first glance. Hearing pundits tell us the bond market is in a bubble simply reinforces our inherent bias, and we call it a bubble too. I am increasingly convinced that the surprising outperformance of key government bonds is very much (as has historically been the case) simply a risk-off trade, hardly the stuff of bubbles.

The strong move in US Treasury bonds (which are only timidly catching up with sovereign bonds of other developed markets) is a safety trade. Growing uncertainty regarding the global economic outlook (plagued as it is by intensifying and multiplying trade conflicts) is pushing ever more investors into safe havens, such as developed-market government bonds, gold, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, as well as simply into cash savings accounts and money market funds.

Among equities, the best performing ones have been those that tend to be considered safest. Thus, the low-volatility trade is alive and well. So is the so-called momentum trade, but only because there is a self-reinforcing mechanism benefitting stocks that are considered relatively low-risk.

It all makes some sense, in my view. Blue-chip multinational companies with access to ultra-low-cost financing (a growing number of them, even with negative-yielding bonds) enjoy a growing competitive advantage to attract fearful investors, relative to their more indebted, low-quality peers, let alone those in highly-cyclical businesses.

All this points to me to a continuation of the lower for longer environment, including a persistent momentum trade in stocks widely considered safe. I do not currently see meaningfully stretched valuations in any broad category of stocks. While the bonds considered safest do seem to me to be hugely overvalued, I reiterate that I do not believe one can call that a bubble, given that it is driven by fear rather than greed.

Relevant key differences between retail and institutional investors

A lot of the commentary in SeekingAlpha on my article discussing the possibility that the US government issues bonds with maturities up to 100 years centered around how little sense they make for individual investors. Negative-yielding sovereign bonds with maturities up to 30 years in Germany and 50 years in Switzerland make even less sense for traditional retail investors.

If you plan to hold a bond to maturity, a 100-year term already doesn’t make sense for any of us. Betting on price appreciation does, to most individual investors, seem like that, a bet on the greater fool theory, if you’re buying a negative-yielding bond (a bond paying zero interest trading above par, for example).

It is very different for institutional investors, particularly insurance companies and pension funds. They run very diversified portfolios holding substantial stakes in ‘fixed income’, as well as equities and many other types of securities. In the bond portion of their portfolios, such institutional investors must pay attention to concepts largely foreign to most retail investors. The ‘convexity hedging’ trade is a clear example of this. The video below provides a quick Bloomberg TV explanation of it:

As a hedging trade, it implies a risk-mitigation strategy. Institutional investors must hedge their portfolios against the risks to them entailed by rapidly-falling interest rates. Most institutional portfolio managers are evaluated based on the performance of their portfolios relative to benchmarks or indices. Their diversified portfolios must, by definition, have asset classes that are performing extremely well, as well as those that are struggling at any given point in time.

Furthermore, a negative-yielding bond can be seen as an option (a form of derivative investment instrument). It ‘guarantees’ the institutional investor that the security will ‘pay back’ 100 at maturity. In the interim, it will fluctuate in price, providing the opportunity for capital gains. But again, more importantly for institutional diversified portfolios, such as security will offer the possibility of negative correlation to many other assets held in the portfolio.

The volatility characteristics of bond investments, the concept of ‘risk parity’, the fact that many globally-diversified institutional portfolios are benchmarked against a basket of 60% equities/40% ‘fixed income’, etc. mean that professional portfolio managers responsible for those investments must hold a growing number of negative-yielding bonds.

In a recent post, I shared data showing that 10% of all global investment-grade corporate bonds and 27% of all investment-grade bonds overall already sport negative yields. Given that negative-yielding debt is not prevalent in the US, which represents about one-half of the global bond benchmark, the share of international investment-grade bonds with negative yields is already staggering. There is no way a globally-diversified institutional portfolio can avoid negative-yielding debt.

Thus, whether we like it or not, as retail investors we are simply price takers, and must cope with the fact that (again, even if they do not make any sense to us), negative-yielding bonds will be here for a while, bubble or not. They will impact the performance of other securities in which we may be more interested as individual investors, such as stocks. They will provide risks, as well as opportunities, for other investments.

Persistent negative yields in bonds may (and invariably will, in my view) lead to plenty of poor capital allocation decisions on the part of corporates faced with the ‘crowding in’ phenomenon I’ve discussed in previous articles. As always, it is incumbent upon us as investors to separate the wheat from the chaff.

The best-managed global companies, with the best-possible corporate cultures, are also the most likely to make the most of the opportunities to arise from the environment I expect to continue. They tend to be more focused on the long haul, and are the likeliest to make the best long-term decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.