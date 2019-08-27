Preparing For The Recession: Monitoring Markets And Their Participants

Still no crisis in stock market

When investing in the stock market, no one can look to the future. Nevertheless, there are statistically more or less certainties that investors should take into account in their considerations. One of these completely banal certainties is that every upswing is followed by a downturn. Since the financial crisis of 2009, the stock markets, especially in the USA, have known only one way up. In such phases as the present one can quickly get used to the condition of rising prices. Given that, investors seem already to forget that things could be different. Investors who are already saying that the stock markets have fallen sharply must take into account the development of the current bull market as a whole. The current situation on the stock market is far away from being bad or chaotic. History offers plenty of examples for what a real crash looks like, e.g. the crash from 1929, followed by a great recession.

(Source: Crash)

In phases like the present one, investors point out that interest rates are low and companies are not as overvalued as they were in 2000, for example. The markets can therefore only go up, they say, because stocks are the only form of investment with which investors, pension insurance, etc. can invest and earn money. Well, of course there's always a bigger idiot until there's no more.

Looking at the stock market crashes of the last 150 years, it quickly becomes clear that interest rates cannot really make a statement about whether and when the stock markets will fall. Even the current price earning ratios are not so high that an overvaluation is evident.

(Source: Long-term interest rates & Price-earnings ratio)

But here, too, there is a certain distortion. Investors must bear in mind, however, that as the economic situation deteriorates, company valuations can rise sharply and the markets could move into an even stronger overvaluation or even bubble without the prices necessarily having to fall further. Such a hidden bubble could then burst and bring the blood back to the stock markets.

Insufficient active portfolio management v active monitoring of market and companies

The question of when such a hidden bubble develops or even bursts cannot, of course, be answered. Investors can protect themselves in many different ways.

One possibility is not to be fully invested, but to have 20 to 30 percent liquid cash available. But this means that the money left over cannot work for you on the stock market. I hate having money lying around in vain. Another possibility is to secure your own developments by selling orders. It's not a solution for me either, because I would have to pay taxes on the sales and I still don't know when to go back to the stock market. In the worst case I would have 100 percent cash and would miss the next bull market. As a private investor, I therefore simply remain passively invested. However, I believe that I can still become active before a major recession. I do this through active market observation. I read about all the companies in a particular market, how they are developing and how they are being managed in the event of an emerging crisis. Two of these companies are German automotive suppliers. I will definitely buy first positions in the future. But before I do, I want to look further at how they are coping with the current market environment, especially their ability to pay a dividend next year. The companies are Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF; OTCPK:CTTAY) and Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY). Both have performed extremely badly, especially because of the trade conflict.

Data by YCharts

(Source: Schaeffler performance)

I still see an exaggeration here. The cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. It is well known that political stock markets have short legs. So far, the companies have also been able to cushion the problems. In this respect, an investment in such cyclical companies could be an option now.

On the other hand, it should be keep in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could continue to weigh on the share price. It could also happen that Continental will no longer benefit from exchange rate effects in the future. Car production may indeed have reached the peak of its growth cycle. The effects of this would also affect Continental in the coming quarters.

But it is clear that economic conditions will improve again at some point. Until then, I will continue to monitor the companies. If in doubt, I'll buy both. The advantage is that I can collect pros and cons over a long period of time.

Takeaway

Investors can prevent crises at any time. However, this is basically passive buit not active. I think it is wrong to actively manage the portfolio. The only thing that must always be active is market observation / market monitoring. Investors have to monitor companies over a long period of time. This gives them the advantage of being able to decide during or after the recession which company in a market is best managed through the recession. This company will then emerge even stronger from the recession.

