Ping Identity Begins U.S. IPO Plan

PING has grown smartly and is generating impressive financial results, although valuation will be critical for the IPO.

The firm provides online security software and services to organizations.

Ping Identity has filed to raise public capital in an IPO.

Quick Take

Ping Identity (PING) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides artificial intelligence [AI] and machine learning-based enterprise Identity and Access Management [IAM] software solutions.

PING has been growing smartly and boasts impressive financial metrics.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

Denver, Colorado-based Ping was founded in 2002 and has developed an Intelligent Identity Platform that analyzes device, network, application and user behavior data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Andre Durand, who previously founded Jabber (CSCO).

The firm's Intelligent Identity Platform is designed to detect anomalies and automatically apply additional security measures only when necessary, such as two-factor authentication, can secure all primary use cases, including customer, employee, partner and IoT, while supporting operations across cloud, hybrid and on-premise infrastructures.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Ping Identity

The platforms’ feature comprise of six solutions, namely secure single sign-on [SSO], adaptive multi-factor authentication [MFA], security control for applications and APIs [Access Security], personalized and unified profile directories [Directory], data governance to control access to identity data [Data Governance], as well as AI and machine learning-powered API security [API Intelligence].

Ping's primary products include:

PingID

PingOne for Enterprise

PingOne for Customers

PingCloud Private Tenant

PingFederate

PingAccess

Source: Company website

In 2018, 44% of the company’s subscription revenue from its Intelligent Identity Platform accounted for the customer use case.

The company’s major customers include Accenture (ACN), Allegiant (ALGT), Applied Materials (AMAT), Burberry (LON:BRBY), Chevron (CVX), Cisco (CSCO), eHealth (EHTH), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Hewlett-Packard (HPE) among others.

Investors in Ping Identity have included DFJ, Appian Ventures, W Capital Partners, General Catalyst, Sapphire Ventures, Volition Capital, Triangle Peak Partners, TenEleven Ventures, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts among others. Soure: Crunchbase

Ping was acquired in June 2016 by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for a reported $600 million.

Customer Acquisition

Ping markets its solutions through a subscription model via a direct sales force with increasing influence from its channel partners.

The firm’s growth "land and expand" strategy is based around targeting enterprises with a specific solution and use case and then further seeking to expand its footprint with additional solutions, use cases and identities.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 33.1% 2018 29.8% 2017 28.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend in the prior period, was 0.5x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.5 2018 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Ping’s dollar-based net retention rates were ‘123%, 116%, and 115% at December 31, 2017, 2018, and June 30, 2019, respectively.’

For subscription-based businesses like Ping’s, the dollar-based net retention rate is an important metric. Any figure over 100% shows that the firm has a net ‘negative’ churn, i.e., it is adding revenue for each customer cohort over time and is an indicator of both efficient marketing strategy/spend and customer acceptance of the firm’s service.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market was valued at $116.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $241.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2019 and 2025.

The main factor driving forecasted market growth is the increasing in number and complexity cybersecurity threats as well as the storage and transmission of confidential information by governments and corporations that has made it increasingly necessary and vital to protect networks, programs, computers, and data from unauthorized access.

The cybersecurity market in the US accounted for $44.6 billion of the total industry in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a ‘healthy’ CAGR during the period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing identity solutions include:

CA Technologies (AVGO)

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

Okta (OKTA)

OneLogin

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Ping’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but slightly lowered gross margin

Reduced operating profit and operating margin

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 112,898,000 13.5% 2018 $ 201,562,000 16.8% 2017 $ 172,539,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 87,327,000 11.5% 2018 $ 156,951,000 14.8% 2017 $ 136,704,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 77.35% 2018 77.87% 2017 79.23% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 3,660,000 3.2% 2018 $ 15,886,000 7.9% 2017 $ 24,280,000 14.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (3,123,000) 2018 $ (13,446,000) 2017 $ 18,961,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 8,064,000 2018 $ 22,886,000 2017 $ 3,423,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $83 million in cash and $340.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $5.5 million.

IPO Details

Ping intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use [an as-yet undetermined amount] of the net proceeds of this offering [...] to repay outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan Facility and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Mizuho Securities, and Oppenheimer & Co.

Commentary

Ping is seeking public capital while producing strong growth and solid operating metrics.

The firm’s financials show a growing firm that is close to breakeven and generating positive cash flow from operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as the firm has scaled its operations but the dollar-based net retention rate of 115% at its most recent reporting date is quite impressive.

This retention rate indicates the firm’s sales & marketing efforts are working well and that customers like its service enough to spend more money on it over time.

The market opportunity for identity services is quite large and expected to grow at a strong rate in the coming years, so the firm enjoys a strong industry growth backdrop underpinning its efforts although the competition is significant.

As a technology IPO, management’s valuation assumptions will be critical. The firm was acquired in 2016 at a reported price of $600 million and at an annual revenue run rate of $100 million.

Given that the firm is now generating more than double that rate, it’s a good bet that management will seek a valuation of $2 billion or more.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

