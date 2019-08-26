Dividend Coverage Projections For 11% Yielding Prospect Capital

Over earning the dividend will help to offset upcoming capital losses discussed in the previous article.

This article discusses dividend coverage expectations for Prospect Capital (PSEC) and is a follow-up to "PSEC: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement" that projected a decline in its net asset value ("NAV").

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, PSEC hit my base case projections with a decline in portfolio investments and overall yield offset by lower expenses including ‘Other G&A’. During the quarter, PSEC received $8.9 million of residual profits interests from its investment in NPRC. Interest and total income were at the lowest levels in the last four quarters but its debt-to-equity declined to 0.73 (mid target leverage range).

As shown in the following table and discussed below, there was a previous increase in the yields from its collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) residual interests mostly due to the expected resets/refinancings driving higher net interest margins:

We as majority investor, can refinance liabilities on more advantageous terms, remove bond baskets in exchange for better terms from debt investors in the deal, and extend or reset the investment period to enhance value. We've completed 22 refis and resets since December 2017. Our structured credit equity portfolio has paid us an average 17.9% cash yield in the 12 months ended December 2018, excluding redeeming and new deal.

Source: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) CEO John Barry on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The financial projections at the end of this article take into account increased borrowing expenses over the coming quarters.

On February 27, 2019, PSEC issued $175.0 million of 6.375% senior convertible notes that mature on March 1, 2025, plus the underwriters over-allotment option of an additional $26.3 million. A portion of the net proceeds was used to repurchase $105.3 million of its 4.75% senior convertible notes due 2020 at a price of 101.5, including commissions, for settlement on March 1, 2019. During the period from May 22, 2019, through June 4, 2019, PSEC repurchased an additional $11.4 million of the 4.75% convertible notes.

On March 15, 2019, PSEC announced the redemption of $91.9 million of its Prospect Capital InterNotes® at par maturing between April 15, 2020 and October 15, 2021, with a weighted average rate of 4.99%. PSEC continues to call these notes:

We have provided notice to call on May 15, 2019, with settlement on June 15, 2019, $49.2 million of our Prospect Capital InterNotes® at par maturing between June 15, 2020 and December 15, 2021, with a weighted average rate of 4.86%.

Source: Prospect Capital Corporation CEO John Barry on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Other recent developments:

Previously, PSEC redeemed $154 million of its 5.00% Notes in September 2018 that were partially replaced by $100 million of 6.375% 2024 Notes and in August 2018, extended its secured credit facility and slightly reduced the pricing from LIBOR+2.25% to LIBOR+2.20%.

Source: Company Presentation

Updated PSEC Projections

PSEC’s dividend is 28% lower than two years ago and needs to be increased as it is well below the portfolio earnings each quarter likely due to management wanting to retain earnings to improve NAV per share.

I am projecting a base case scenario net investment income ("NII") of around $0.215 per share which is $0.035 or 19% higher than the current dividend and will help to offset upcoming capital losses discussed in the previous article.

